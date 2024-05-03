Who's Missing: Jurrien Timber ready for Arsenal return after lengthy absence

Who's Missing: Jurrien Timber ready for Arsenal return after lengthy absence
Jurrien Timber of Arsenal looks on during a training session
Jurrien Timber of Arsenal looks on during a training sessionAFP
Arsenal left-back Jurrien Timber could be set to make his long-awaited return to first-team action in time for Arsenal's last few clashes in the Premier League title race, starting with their tie against Bournemouth at Saturday lunchtime.

The Dutchman has been out since August with a long-term injury but has played back-to-back games for Arsenal's U21s and could well feature this weekend.

Elsewhere, Kieran Trippier has shared his hopes of returning for Newcastle in the coming days after his own long lay-off, while Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk remains a minor doubt for Tottenham's visit to Anfield.

Fulham again will be boasting a clean bill of health as they head to west London rivals Brentford, but Chelsea's horrendously long injury list shows no signs of abating.

Take a look at who's missing and who's doubtful ahead of this weekend's crunch Premier League fixtures:

Luton v Everton - Friday, 21:00 CET

Luton

WILL NOT PLAY

Andersen M. (Calf Injury)

Bell A. (Thigh Injury)

Brown J. (Knee Injury)

Kabore I. (Ankle Injury)

Lockyer T. (Heart Problems)

Nakamba M. (Knee Injury)

Ogbene C. (Thigh Injury)

Potts D. (Injury)

Everton

WILL NOT PLAY

Alli D. (Muscle Injury)

Mykolenko V. (Ankle Injury)

Patterson N. (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Coleman S. (Groin Injury)

Arsenal v Bournemouth - Saturday, 13:30 CET

Arsenal

QUESTIONABLE

Timber J. (Lacking Match Fitness)

Bournemouth

WILL NOT PLAY

Faivre R. (Injury)

Fredericks R. (Calf Injury)

Kerkez M. (Red Card)

Mepham C. (Illness)

Semenyo A. (Knee Injury)

Sinisterra L. (Injury)

Tavernier M. (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Adams T. (Injury)

Zabarnyi I. (Illness)

Brentford v Fulham - Saturday, 16:00 CET

Brentford

WILL NOT PLAY

Dasilva J. (Knee Injury)

Henry R. (Knee Injury)

Hickey A. (Thigh Injury)

Mee B. (Broken ankle)

Fulham 

WILL NOT PLAY

None

Burnley v Newcastle - Saturday, 16:00 CET

Burnley

WILL NOT PLAY

Al Dakhil A. (Injury)

Beyer J. (Thigh Injury)

Ramsey A. (Knee Injury)

Redmond N. (Muscle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Koleosho L. (Knee Injury)

Newcastle 

WILL NOT PLAY

Botman S. (Knee Injury)

Lascelles J. (Knee Injury)

Miley L. (Back Injury)

Schar F. (Thigh Injury)

Targett M. (Achilles Tendon Injury)

Tonali S. (Suspended)

Willock J. (Achilles Tendon Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Almiron M. (Knee Injury)

Joelinton (Thigh Injury)

Pope N. (Shoulder Injury)

Trippier K. (Calf Injury)

Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest - Saturday, 16:00 CET

Sheffield United

WILL NOT PLAY

Baldock G. (Calf Injury)

Basham C. (Ankle Injury)

Davies T. (Knock)

Egan J. (Ankle Injury)

Jebbison D. (Muscle Injury)

Lowe M. (Ankle Injury)

McAtee J. (Groin Injury)

McBurnie O. (Thigh Injury)

Norrington-Davies R. (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Brewster R. (Thigh Injury)

Nottingham Forest

WILL NOT PLAY

Williams N. (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Awoniyi T. (Muscle Injury)

Dominguez N. (Injury)

Manchester City v Wolves - Saturday, 18:30 CET

Manchester City

QUESTIONABLE

Dias R. (Illness)

Ederson (Shoulder Injury)

Foden P. (Illness)

Wolves

WILL NOT PLAY

Bueno S. (Thigh Injury)

Chiwome L. (Ankle Injury)

Dawson C. (Groin Injury)

Lemina N. (Thigh Injury)

Neto P (Hamstring Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Ait-Nouri R. (Knee Injury)

Bellegarde J. (Knee Injury)

Brighton v Aston Villa - Sunday, 15:00 CET

Brighton

WILL NOT PLAY

Estupinan P. (Ankle Injury)

Ferguson E. (Ankle Injury)

Hinshelwood J. (Ankle Injury)

Lamptey T. (Muscle Injury)

March S. (Knee Injury)

Milner J. (Knee Injury)

Mitoma K. (Back Injury)

van Hecke J.P. (Thigh Injury)

Aston Villa

WILL NOT PLAY

Buendia E. (Knee Injury)

Kamara B. (Knee Injury)

Mings T. (Knee Injury)

Ramsey J. (Foot Injury)

Tielemans Y. (Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Martinez E. (Thigh Injury)

Moreno A. (Calf Injury)

Chelsea v West Ham - Sunday, 15:00 CET

Chelsea

WILL NOT PLAY

Chukwuemeka C. (Knee Injury)

Colwill L. (Injury)

Disasi A. (Knock)

Fernandez E. (Groin Injury)

Fofana W. (Knee Injury)

Gusto M. (Knee Injury)

James R. (Thigh Injury)

Lavia R. (Injury)

Nkunku C. (Injury)

Sanchez R. (Illness)

Silva T. (Groin Injury)

Ugochukwu L. (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Chilwell B. (Knee Injury)

Sterling R. (Back Injury)

West Ham

WILL NOT PLAY

Aguerd N. (Ankle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Earthy G. (Concussion)

Mavropanos K. (Knock)

Liverpool v Tottenham - Sunday, 17:30 CET

Liverpool

WILL NOT PLAY

Diogo Jota (Injury)

Doak B. (Knee Injury)

Matip J. (Knee Injury)

Thiago (Muscle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

van Dijk V. (Ankle Injury)

Tottenham

WILL NOT PLAY

Davies B. (Calf Injury)

Forster F. (Ankle Injury)

Sessegnon R. (Thigh Injury)

Solomon M. (Knee Injury)

Udogie D. (Thigh Injury)

Werner T. (Thigh Injury)

Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Monday, 21:00 CET

Crystal Palace

WILL NOT PLAY

TBD

QUESTIONABLE

TBD

Manchester United

WILL NOT PLAY

TBD

QUESTIONABLE

TBD

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueArsenalBournemouthFulhamNewcastle UtdTottenhamBrentfordEvertonLutonWolvesNottinghamChelseaLiverpoolAston VillaCrystal PalaceManchester UnitedWest HamSheffield UtdBrightonBurnleyManchester CityFeatures
