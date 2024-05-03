Who's Missing: Jurrien Timber ready for Arsenal return after lengthy absence

The Dutchman has been out since August with a long-term injury but has played back-to-back games for Arsenal's U21s and could well feature this weekend.
Elsewhere, Kieran Trippier has shared his hopes of returning for Newcastle in the coming days after his own long lay-off, while Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk remains a minor doubt for Tottenham's visit to Anfield.
Fulham again will be boasting a clean bill of health as they head to west London rivals Brentford, but Chelsea's horrendously long injury list shows no signs of abating.
Take a look at who's missing and who's doubtful ahead of this weekend's crunch Premier League fixtures:
Luton v Everton - Friday, 21:00 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Andersen M. (Calf Injury)
Bell A. (Thigh Injury)
Brown J. (Knee Injury)
Kabore I. (Ankle Injury)
Lockyer T. (Heart Problems)
Nakamba M. (Knee Injury)
Ogbene C. (Thigh Injury)
Potts D. (Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Alli D. (Muscle Injury)
Mykolenko V. (Ankle Injury)
Patterson N. (Thigh Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Coleman S. (Groin Injury)
Arsenal v Bournemouth - Saturday, 13:30 CET
QUESTIONABLE
Timber J. (Lacking Match Fitness)
WILL NOT PLAY
Faivre R. (Injury)
Fredericks R. (Calf Injury)
Kerkez M. (Red Card)
Mepham C. (Illness)
Semenyo A. (Knee Injury)
Sinisterra L. (Injury)
Tavernier M. (Thigh Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Adams T. (Injury)
Zabarnyi I. (Illness)
Brentford v Fulham - Saturday, 16:00 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Dasilva J. (Knee Injury)
Henry R. (Knee Injury)
Hickey A. (Thigh Injury)
Mee B. (Broken ankle)
WILL NOT PLAY
None
Burnley v Newcastle - Saturday, 16:00 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Al Dakhil A. (Injury)
Beyer J. (Thigh Injury)
Ramsey A. (Knee Injury)
Redmond N. (Muscle Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Koleosho L. (Knee Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Botman S. (Knee Injury)
Lascelles J. (Knee Injury)
Miley L. (Back Injury)
Schar F. (Thigh Injury)
Targett M. (Achilles Tendon Injury)
Tonali S. (Suspended)
Willock J. (Achilles Tendon Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Almiron M. (Knee Injury)
Joelinton (Thigh Injury)
Pope N. (Shoulder Injury)
Trippier K. (Calf Injury)
Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest - Saturday, 16:00 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Baldock G. (Calf Injury)
Basham C. (Ankle Injury)
Davies T. (Knock)
Egan J. (Ankle Injury)
Jebbison D. (Muscle Injury)
Lowe M. (Ankle Injury)
McAtee J. (Groin Injury)
McBurnie O. (Thigh Injury)
Norrington-Davies R. (Thigh Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Brewster R. (Thigh Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Williams N. (Thigh Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Awoniyi T. (Muscle Injury)
Dominguez N. (Injury)
Manchester City v Wolves - Saturday, 18:30 CET
QUESTIONABLE
Dias R. (Illness)
Ederson (Shoulder Injury)
Foden P. (Illness)
WILL NOT PLAY
Bueno S. (Thigh Injury)
Chiwome L. (Ankle Injury)
Dawson C. (Groin Injury)
Lemina N. (Thigh Injury)
Neto P (Hamstring Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Ait-Nouri R. (Knee Injury)
Bellegarde J. (Knee Injury)
Brighton v Aston Villa - Sunday, 15:00 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Estupinan P. (Ankle Injury)
Ferguson E. (Ankle Injury)
Hinshelwood J. (Ankle Injury)
Lamptey T. (Muscle Injury)
March S. (Knee Injury)
Milner J. (Knee Injury)
Mitoma K. (Back Injury)
van Hecke J.P. (Thigh Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Buendia E. (Knee Injury)
Kamara B. (Knee Injury)
Mings T. (Knee Injury)
Ramsey J. (Foot Injury)
Tielemans Y. (Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Martinez E. (Thigh Injury)
Moreno A. (Calf Injury)
Chelsea v West Ham - Sunday, 15:00 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Chukwuemeka C. (Knee Injury)
Colwill L. (Injury)
Disasi A. (Knock)
Fernandez E. (Groin Injury)
Fofana W. (Knee Injury)
Gusto M. (Knee Injury)
James R. (Thigh Injury)
Lavia R. (Injury)
Nkunku C. (Injury)
Sanchez R. (Illness)
Silva T. (Groin Injury)
Ugochukwu L. (Thigh Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Chilwell B. (Knee Injury)
Sterling R. (Back Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Aguerd N. (Ankle Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Earthy G. (Concussion)
Mavropanos K. (Knock)
Liverpool v Tottenham - Sunday, 17:30 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Diogo Jota (Injury)
Doak B. (Knee Injury)
Matip J. (Knee Injury)
Thiago (Muscle Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
van Dijk V. (Ankle Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Davies B. (Calf Injury)
Forster F. (Ankle Injury)
Sessegnon R. (Thigh Injury)
Solomon M. (Knee Injury)
Udogie D. (Thigh Injury)
Werner T. (Thigh Injury)
Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Monday, 21:00 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
TBD
QUESTIONABLE
TBD
WILL NOT PLAY
TBD
QUESTIONABLE
TBD