Liverpool announce Arne Slot as new head coach following Jurgen Klopp's departure

Liverpool have announced the appointment of Dutch manager Arne Slot, who will leave Feyenoord to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield at the start of June.

"Liverpool Football Club can announce Arne Slot has agreed a deal to become the club’s new head coach, formally taking up the position on June 1, 2024, subject to a work permit," a statement read.

"The 45-year-old will join the Reds from Feyenoord ahead of the 2024-25 season after a deal was reached with the Eredivisie club for his services."

Slot has impressed in his homeland, leading Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title last season and winning the domestic cup with them this campaign. He also took them to the Conference League final in 2022.

"It is certainly not an easy decision to close the door behind you at a club where you have experienced so many wonderful moments and worked successfully with so many wonderful people," he told the Feyenoord website.

"But as a sportsman, an opportunity to become a head coach in the Premier League, at one of the biggest clubs in the world, is difficult to ignore. I am grateful to Feyenoord for their willingness to cooperate in this transition."

Feyenoord managed to convince Slot to sign a new deal rather than join Tottenham last summer, but understood his desire to leave for Liverpool at the end of the season.

"As Feyenoord you don't like to let go of a trainer who has meant as much to the club as Arne. At the same time, we understand very well that working at a club like Liverpool is a special and unique opportunity for him. With that in mind, we started the conversation to see if we could find a solution together, and in the end we succeeded," general manager Dennis te Kloese said.

"Arne has unmistakably left his mark on Feyenoord, showing not only football-loving Netherlands but also beyond the borders what we as a club stand for and are capable of. Liverpool is gaining an exceptional professional."

Slot's appointment was all but confirmed during Klopp's farewell on Sunday when the German chanted his name and called on the Anfield faithful to get behind their new manager.