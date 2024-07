Olympic Games Paris 2024: Full programme

The complete programme for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

329 gold medals will be awarded in Paris

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games will take place from July 26th to August 11th in Paris, France. Below, Flashscore brings you the full programme of the Games.

The Paris Summer Olympics will be the Olympic Games of the XXXIII Olympiad. They will be held for the third time in the French capital, after 1900 and 1924. A total of 329 gold medals will be awarded during the event (157 for men's events, 151 for women's events and 21 for mixed events). See the full program below:

Athletics

Dates: August 1st to 11th / Venue: Stade de France, Saint-Denis

Finals: August 1st: men's + women's 20km walking / August 2nd: men's 10,000m + start of decathlon / August 3rd: men's shot put + women's 100m + women's triple jump + mixed 4x400 + end of decathlon / August 4th: men's hammer + men's 100m + women's high jump / August 5th: men's pole vault + women's 800m + women's 5,000m + women's discus / August 6th: men's 1,500m + men's long jump + women's 200m + women's 3,000m steeplechase + women's hammer / August 7th: men's 400m + men's 3,000m steeplechase + men's discus + women's pole vault + mixed team walking / August 8th: men's 200m + men's 110m hurdles + men's javelin + women's 400m hurdles + women's long jump + start heptathlon / August 9th: men's 400m hurdles + men's 4x100m H + men's triple jump + women's 400m + women's 10,000m + women's 4x100m + women's shot put + end of heptathlon / August 10th: women's marathon + women's 800m + women's 5,000m + women's 4x400m + women's high jump + women's 1,500m + women's 100m hurdles + women's 4x400m + women's javelin / August 11th: women's marathon.

Team sports:

Basketball

Dates: July 27th to August 11th / Venues: Stade Pierre-Mauroy for the preliminary phases - Accor Arena for the final phases

Finals: August 10th: men's final / August 11th: women's final

3x3 Basketball

Dates: July 30th to August 5th / Venue: Place de la Concorde

Finals: August 5th: men's & women's finals

Football

Dates: July 24th to August 10th / Venues: Nantes, Lyon, Saint-Étienne, Nice, Marseille, Bordeaux, Paris (finals at the Parc des Princes)

Finals: August 9th: men's final / August 10th: women's final

Handball

Dates: July 25th to August 11th / Venues: Porte de Versailles for the preliminary phases - Stade Pierre-Mauroy for the final phases

Finals: August 10th: women's final / August 11th: men's final

Hockey

Dates: July 27th to August 9th / Venue: Stade Yves-du-Manoir

Finals: August 8th: men's final / August 9th: women's final

Rugby Sevens

Dates: July 24th to 30th / Venue: Stade de France

Finals: July 27th: men's final / July 30th: women's final

Volleyball

Dates: July 27th to August 11th / Venue: Porte de Versailles

Finals: August 10th: men's final / August 11th: women's final

Beach volleyball

Dates: July 27th to August 10th / Venue: Champ-de-Mars

Finals: August 9th: women's final / August 10th: men's final

Combat sports:

Boxing

Dates: July 27th to August 10th / Venue: Parc des Expositions de Villepinte for the preliminary rounds - Roland-Garros - Court Suzanne-Lenglen for the finals

Finals: August 6th: -60 kg women's final / August 7th: -63.5 kg men's final + -80 kg men's final / August 8th: -51 kg men's final + -54 kg women's final / August 9th: -71 kg men's final + -92 kg men's final + -50 kg women's final + -66 kg women's final / August 10th: +92 kg men's final + -57 kg men's final + -57 kg women's final + -75 kg women's final

Judo

Dates: July 27th to August 3rd / Venue: Champ-de-Mars

Finals: July 27th: -60 kg men's final + -48 kg women's final / July 28th: -66 kg men's final + -52 kg women's final / July 29th: -73 kg men's final + -57 kg women's final / July 30th: -81 kg men's final + -63 kg women's final / July 31st: -90 kg men's final + -70 kg women's final / August 1st: -100 kg men's final + -78 kg women's final / August 2nd: +100 kg men's final + +78 kg women's final / August 3rd: Mixed teams final

Wrestling

Dates: August 5th to 11th / Venue: Champ-de-Mars

Greco-Roman wrestling finals (men's): August 6th: +130 kg + -60 kg / August 7th: -77 kg + -97 kg / August 8th: -67 kg + -87 kg

Freestyle wrestling finals: August 6th: -68 kg women's final / August 7th: -50 kg women's final / August 8th: -53 kg women's final / August 9th: -57 kg men's final + -86 kg men's final + -57 kg women's final / August 10th: -74 kg men's final -125 kg men's final + -62 kg women's final / August 11th: -65 kg men's final + -97 kg men's final + -76 kg women's final

Taekwondo

Dates: August 7th to 10th / Venue: Grand Palais

Finals: August 7th: -58 kg men's final + -49 kg women's final / August 8th: -68 kg men's final + -57 kg women's final / August 9th: -80 kg men's final + -67 kg women's final / August 10th: +80 kg men's final + +67 kg women's final

Water sports:

Rowing

Dates: July 27th to August 3rd / Venue: Vaires-sur-Marne water sports stadium

Finals: July 31st: Men's & women's quadruple sculls / August 1st: Men's & women's double sculls + men's & women's coxless quadruple sculls / August 2nd: Men's & women's single sculls + men's & women's lightweight double sculls + men's & women's coxless double sculls / August 3rd: Men's & women's single sculls + men's & women's single eight

Canoe/Kayak Slalom

Dates: July 27th to August 5th / Venue: Stade nautique de Vaires-sur-Marne

Finals: July 28th: Women's kayak final / July 29th: Men's canoe final / July 31st: Women's canoe final / August 1st: Men's kayak final / August 5th: Men's & women's Kayak cross finals

Canoe/Kayak Sprint

Dates: August 6th to 10th / Venue: Stade nautique de Vaires-sur-Marne

Finals: August 8th: Men's canoe single 500m final + men's & women's kayak four 500m finals / August 9th: Men's canoe single 1,000m + men's & women's kayak double 500m + women's canoe double 500m finals / August 10th: Men's kayak single 1,000m + women's canoe single 200m + women's kayak single 500m finals

Swimming

Dates: July 27th to August 9th / Venue: Paris La Défense Arena

Finals: July 27th: Men's & women's 400m freestyle + men's & women's 4x100m freestyle finals / July 28th: Men's 100m breaststroke + men's 400m medley + women's 100m butterfly finals / July 29th: Men's & women's 200m freestyle + men's 100m backstroke + women's 100m breaststroke + women's 400m medley finals / July 30th: Men's 800m freestyle + men's 4x200m freestyle + women's 100m backstroke finals / July 31st: Men's & women's 100m freestyle + men's 200m breaststroke + men's 200m butterfly + women's 1,500m freestyle finals / August 1st: Men's 200m backstroke + women's 200m breaststroke + women's 200m butterfly + women's 4x200m freestyle finals / August 2nd: Men's 50m freestyle + men's 200m medley + women's 200m backstroke finals / August 3rd: Men's 100m butterfly + women's 800m freestyle + women's 200m medley + 4x100m mixed medley finals / August 4th: Men's 1,500m freestyle + men's & women's 4x100m medley + women's 50m freestyle finals.

Marathon Swimming

Dates: August 8th to 9th / Venue: Finish at Pont Alexandre III

Finals: August 8th: Women's 10km final / August 9th: Men's 10km final

Artistic Swimming

Dates: August 5th to 10th / Venue: Saint-Denis Olympic Aquatic Centre

Finals: August 7th: Women's duet final / August 10th: Women's team final

Diving

Dates: July 27th to August 10th / Venue: Saint-Denis Olympic Aquatic Centre

Finals: July 27th: Women's 3m synchronised final / July 29th: men's 10m synchronised final / July 31st: Women's 10m synchronised final / August 2nd: Men's 3m synchronised final / August 6th: Women's 10m final / August 8th: Men's 3m final / August 9th: Women's 3m / August 10th: Men's 10m final

Water Polo

Dates: July 27th to August 11th / Venue: Saint-Denis Olympic Aquatic Centre for the preliminary phases - Paris La Défense Arena for the end of the preliminary phases and the finals

Finals: August 10th: Women's final / August 11th: Men's final

Surfing

Dates: July 27th to 30th / Venue: Teahupo'o, Tahiti

Finals: July 30th: Men's & women's finals

Sailing

Dates: July 28th to August 8th / Venue: Marina de Marseille

Finals: August 1st: Men's & women's skiff finals / August 2nd: Men's & women's windsurfing finals / August 6th: Men's & women's dinghy finals / August 7th: Mixed multihull + mixed dinghy final / August 8th: Men's & women's kite finals

Cycling events:

Road cycling

Dates: July 27th to August 4th / Venue: Finish on the Pont d'Iéna

Races: July 27th: Men's & women's time trials / August 3rd: Men's road race / August 4th: Women's road race

Track cycling

Dates: August 5th to 11th / Venue: Vélodrome national de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines

Finals: August 5th: Women's team sprint final / August 6th: Men's team sprint final / August 7th: Men's & women's team pursuit finals / August 8th: Men's omnium + women's keirin finals / August 9th: Men's sprint + Women's madison finals / August 10th: Men's madison final / August 11th: Men's keirin + women's sprint + women's Omnium finals

Mountain Biking

Dates: July 28th to 29th / Venue: Élancourt

Races: July 28th: Women's cross-country / July 29th: Men's cross-country

BMX

Dates: July 30th to August 3rd / Venue: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines for BMX Racing - Place de la Concorde for BMX Freestyle

Finals: July 31st: Men's & women's freestyle finals / August 2nd: Men's & women's racing finals

Racquet sports:

Badminton

Dates: July 27th to August 5th / Venue: Arena Porte de la Chapelle

Finals: August 2nd: Mixed doubles final / August 3rd: Women's doubles final / August 4th: Men's doubles finals / August 5th: Men's & women's singles finals

Tennis

Dates: July 27th to August 4th / Venue: Roland-Garros

Finals: August 3rd: Women's singles + men's doubles + mixed doubles finals / August 4th: men's singles + women's doubles finals

Table tennis

Dates: July 27th to August 10th / Venue: Porte de Versailles

Finals: July 30th: Mixed doubles final / August 3rd: Women's singles final / August 4th: Men's singles final / August 9th: Men's team final / August 10th: Women's team final

Indoor sports:

Fencing

Dates: July 27th to August 4th / Venue: Grand Palais

Finals: July 27th: Men's sabre + women's epee finals / July 28th: Men's epee + women's foil finals / July 29th: Men's foil + women's sabre finals / July 30th: Women's team epee final / July 31st: Men's team sabre final / August 1st: Women's team foil final / August 2nd: Men's team epee final / August 3rd: Women's team sabre final / August 4th: Men's team foil final

Artistic Gymnastics

Dates: July 27th to August 5th / Venue: Accor Arena

Finals: July 29th: Men's team final / July 30th: Women's team final / July 31st: Men's all-around final / August 1st: Women's all-around final / August 3rd: Men's pommel horse + men's floor + women's vault finals / August 4th: Men's rings + men's vault + women's uneven bars finals / August 5th: Men's parrallel bars + men's horizontal bar + women's floor + women's beam finals

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Dates: August 6th to 8th / Venue: Arena Porte de la Chapelle

Finals: August 7th: Individual all-around final / August 8th: Group final

Trampoline

Date: August 2nd / Venue: Accor Arena

Finals: August 2nd: Men's & women's finals

Weightlifting

Dates: August 7th to 11th / Venue: Porte de Versailles

Finals: August 7th: -61 kg men's + -49 kg women's finals / August 8th: -73 kg men's + -59 kg women's finals / August 9th: -89 kg men's + -71 kg women's finals / August 10th: -102 kg men's + +102 kg men's + -81 kg women's finals / August 11th: +81 kg women's final

Shooting sports:

Shooting

Dates: July 27th to August 5th / Venue: Châteauroux

Finals: July 27th: Mixed 10m air rifle final / July 28th: Men's & women's 10m air pistol finals / July 29th: Men's & women's 10m air rifle finals / July 30th: Men's trap final + mixed 10m air pistol finals / July 31st: Women's trap final / August 1st: Men's 50m rifle 3 positions final / August 2nd: Women's 50m rifle 3 positions final / August 3rd: Men's skeet + women's 25m pistol finals / August 4th: Women's skeet final / August 5th: Men's 25m rapid fire pistol + mixed skeet finals

Archery

Dates: July 25th to August 4th / Venue: Esplanade des Invalides

Finals: July 28th: Women's team final / July 29th: Men's team final / August 2nd: Mixed team final / August 3rd: Women's final / August 4th: Men's final

Other sports:

Equestrian

Dates: July 27th to August 6th / Venue: Parc du Château de Versailles

Finals: July 27th to 29th: Individual and team eventing finals / August 2nd: Team jumping final / August 3rd: Team dressage final / August 4th: Individual dressage final / August 6th: Individual jumping final

Sport Climbing

Dates: August 5th to 10th / Venue: Le Bourget

Finals: August 7th: Women's speed final / August 8th: Men's speed final / August 9th: Men's boulder & lead final / August 10th: Women's boulder & lead final

Triathlon

Dates: July 30th to August 5th / Venue: Start and finish at Pont Alexandre III

Finals: July 30th: Men's race / July 31st: Women's race / August 5th: Mixed relay

Golf

Dates: August 1st to 10th / Venue: Golf national de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines

Competitions: August 1st to 4th: Men's course / August 7th to 10th: Women's course

Modern Pentathlon

Dates: August 8th to 11th / Venue: Château de Versailles + Arena de Villepinte

Finals: August 10th: Men's final / August 11th: Women's final

Skateboarding

Dates: July 27th to August 7th / Venue: Place de la Concorde

Finals: July 27th: Men's street final / July 28th: Women's street final / August 6th: Women's park final / August 7th: Men's park final

Breakdancing

Dates: August 9th to 10th / Venue: Place de la Concorde

Finals: August 9th: Women's final / August 10th: Men's final