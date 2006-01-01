Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal to play doubles together at Olympics

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal to play doubles together at Olympics

Alcaraz and Nadal will pair up
Alcaraz and Nadal will pair up AFP
It has been confirmed that Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Rafael Nadal (38) will play doubles together at the Olympics this summer.

Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal have been included in the list of tennis players who will travel to Paris, and captains David Ferrer and Anabel Medina have confirmed that the reigning Roland Garros champion and the legendary Spaniard will play together in doubles.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Pablo Carreno-Busta and Marcel Granollers complete the men's team.

Ferrer says Alcaraz, Nadal, Davidovich Fokina and Carreno-Busta will all play the singles, Alcaraz and Nadal will be doubles partners, and Granollers will have another partner, yet to be revealed).

"I couldn't win a medal as a player, I hope to do it as a captain. One pair is Nadal and Alcaraz and the second is still to be decided. We are confident that there can be more than one medal," said Ferrer.

Paula Badosa misses out

Paula Badosa will not be in the women's draw. The Catalan has declined to participate in the Olympic Games because they do not distribute points for the WTA ranking, according to coach Anabel Medina.

Spain will therefore have just two women's representatives in Paris: Sara Sorribes (55th in the world) and Cristina Bucsa (67th in the world).

'My body is not ready,' says Alexander Zverev as he withdraws from Stuttgart

