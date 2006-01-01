Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Billie Jean King Cup - World Group WTA - Singles
  4. Swiatek announces return to action at Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Swiatek announces return to action at Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Iga Swiatek in action
Iga Swiatek in actionRobert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Poland's Iga Swiatek (23) will play in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Malaga in November, where they face hosts Spain in the opening match, the world number two said on Tuesday.

Swiatek has not played since her US Open quarter-final defeat by Jessica Pegula in September and, after deciding to miss the WTA tour's Asian swing due to fatigue, the Pole lost her number-one position to Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.

"See you in Malaga! I'm happy to announce that I will play in the BJKC Finals," Swiatek posted on social media.

"I'm glad that I'll play for my country and proudly represent Poland. Together with team Poland, we will give our best on the court."

Swiatek, who parted ways with coach Tomasz Wiktorowski earlier this month and has since added Wim Fissette to her team, will also take part in November's WTA Finals in Riyadh, giving her a chance to reclaim top spot in the world rankings.

Mentions
TennisBillie Jean King Cup - World Group WTA - SinglesIga Swiatek
Related Articles
Gauff-led USA pitted against Canada at season-opening United Cup
Sabalenka determined to stay world number one after leapfrogging Swiatek
Injury-hit Osaka to skip Billie Jean King Cup finals as season cut short
Show more
Tennis
Ex-Manchester United striker Forlan to make professional tennis debut
United Cup is here to stay, says director amid Saudi interest & calls to reduce calendar
Taylor Fritz unhappy with ITF decision to allow off-court coaching
Tennis Tracker: Rune & Tsitsipas in action in Basel, Thiem beginning last tournament of career
ATP roundup: Zverev races to 60th win in Vienna, Rublev up and running in Basel
Djokovic reportedly withdraws from Paris Masters, doubtful for ATP Finals
WTA roundup: Fernandez & Andreescu win in Tokyo, Guangzhou starts with an upset
Most Read
Djokovic reportedly withdraws from Paris Masters, doubtful for ATP Finals
Mentality not enough to beat Real Madrid, says Dortmund coach Sahin
Neymar returns to action after year out for Al Hilal in Asian Champions League
Girona to assess reserve players amid injury crisis ahead of Slovan Bratislava clash

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings