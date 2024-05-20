Premier League Team of the Week: Foden, Caicedo & Eze star on final day

The curtain came down on the 2023/24 Premier League season after a final day packed with goals.

For the last time in the campaign using our dedicated player ratings system, Flashscore selects its season-ending Premier League Team of the Week!

Premier League Team of the Week Marek Kratochvil

Goalkeeper

Jose Sa (Wolves) 8.4

Much of the focus at Anfield was on departing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, which meant the performance of Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa very much went under the radar.

The Portuguese stopper was kept very busy after Wolves were reduced to 10 men early on, making a huge 11 saves as the away side ultimately fell to a 2-0 defeat.

Defence

Pedro Porro (Tottenham) 8.4

Pedro Porro ensured he ended his campaign on a high note, netting a super goal as Tottenham beat already relegated Sheffield United 3-0 to seal a Europa League place.

The right-back enjoyed his afternoon at Bramall Lane, which saw him score a rocket from just inside the box to put Spurs two up.

Jarell Quansah (Liverpool) 8.5

A mature showing from Liverpool academy graduate Jarell Quansah was rewarded with a goal as the Reds tamed Wolves.

The 21-year-old boated a 91 per cent pass accuracy and prodded in his goal from in close.

Andy Robertson (Liverpool) 8.1

Quansah's teammate Andy Robertson also had a top afternoon as he dominated down the left-hand side.

The Scotland international created seven chances and completed 84 passes - both of which were match-highs.

Midfield

Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham) 8.7

Dejan Kulusevski stepped up for Tottenham at Sheffield United, opening and closing the scoring to make sure they ended their season on a high.

The Swede hit a fine finish off the post and was later on the end of a slick move to cap off a relatively comfortable afternoon in Yorkshire.

Harry Wilson (Fulham) 8.7

A productive display from Harry Wilson helped Fulham beat Luton 4-2 away from home and confirm the Hatters' relegation back down to the Championship.

Welshman Wilson came away from Kenilworth Road with two assists and a lovely goal, which nestled into the top corner from outside the box.

Moises Caicedo (Chelsea) 9.1

While the strike of the aforementioned Wilson was a quality one, it was overshadowed by what Moises Caicedo produced in Chelsea's 2-1 win over Bournemouth.

The Ecuadorian - while also making four tackles and three interceptions - scored a wonderful effort from 50.5 yards out, which is the fifth furthest goal from an outfield player since 2006/07.

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) 9.3

Eberechi Eze's scintillating second half of the season was capped off with two goals and an assist as Oliver Glasner's resurgent Crystal Palace smashed Aston Villa 5-0.

Eze took both of his goals well in an all-action display, which should put him firmly in contention to make England's Euro 2024 squad this summer.

Phil Foden (Manchester City) 9.3

Phil Foden backed up his Player of the Season award with a top showing as Manchester City earned a 3-1 final-day win over West Ham to clinch a fourth straight Premier League title.

Foden calmed any City nerves with a rocket into the corner just two minutes into the game and coolly netted a second in the first half to end a stellar league campaign with a career-high 19 goals.

Attack

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) 9.8

Few would have expected the run of form put together by Jean-Philippe Mateta in 2024, but the French striker looked unstoppable as he hit a final-day hat-trick at Selhurst Park.

Earning a 9.8 player rating, Mateta finished strongly against Villa and also came away with an assist for one of Eze's goals.

His 13 goals in as many games was more than any other player in the Premier League since Glasner's arrival in February.

Jean-Philippe Mateta's stats against Aston Villa Opta by Stats Perform / Profimedia

Rasmus Hojlund (Manchester United) 8.3

A tricky campaign for Rasmus Hojlund ended well after he came off the bench to score in Manchester United's 2-0 win away to Brighton.

The 21-year-old Norwegian picked up the ball and dribbled nicely into the area before lashing an effort low and hard beyond the goalkeeper.