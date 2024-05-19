Five-star Crystal Palace end season in style with thrashing of Champions League bound Villa

Crystal Palace beat fourth-placed Aston Villa 5-0 on the Premier League’s final day to secure four consecutive home victories for the first time since 1990.

Eagles boss Oliver Glasner is likely sad to see the campaign ending with his in-form men taking to the field in search of another mesmeric attacking performance. And with a first top-half finish since 2014/15 in their sights, Palace got straight to work.

A lightning press up the pitch – that has become something of a trademark under their Austrian boss – saw the ball pop out to Michael Olise, who brilliantly swivelled before feeding Jean-Philippe Mateta to slot home from close range for a 10th goal from his last 11 appearances.

Villa will be competing in Europe’s elite competition for the first time in 41 years after an impressive season, and they showed their quality by putting Palace on the back foot. Just minutes after going behind, Moussa Diaby skipped past several defenders before his resulting 12-yard effort forced a wonderful save from Dean Henderson.

The hosts seemed unbothered, however, and struck again before the half was out. More tremendous build-up play, with Olise heavily involved once again, resulted in Eagles’ defender Daniel Munoz zipping the ball across the box to Mateta, who slammed in for his 18th goal of the season.

The surge continued after the break too, and less than 10 minutes after the interval a free-flowing Palace outfit found their third when Eberechi Eze blasted into the bottom corner from the edge of the box. But for all of Palace’s fantastic attacking exploits, it was also a solidity at the back that stood out throughout the game with Villa, who attempted to take the game to their hosts, thwarted by the towering figure of Joachim Andersen time after time.

Eze might have stuck again just before the hour mark, yet he pulled wide after yet more brilliant play from the Eagles. But any hope for Emery’s team evaporated when Mateta grabbed his third of the afternoon. Henderson started off the move with a smart throw up the pitch before Eze slipped the Frenchman through for his first-ever Premier League hat-trick.

Palace have lost just one of their last seven matches played on the final day and they capped off a memorable performance with a brilliant fifth. After playing a neat one-two with Mateta, Eze smashed home from 20 yards out to send the home faithful into frenzied celebrations. Ultimately, it was a dreadful day for Aston Villa, but Emery is unlikely to be too concerned with his side, who have the chance to build on their European history in an exciting next chapter for the club.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace)

