Five-star Crystal Palace end season in style with thrashing of Champions League bound Villa

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Five-star Crystal Palace end season in style with thrashing of Champions League bound Villa

Five-star Crystal Palace end season in style with thrashing of Champions League bound Villa

Five-star Crystal Palace end season in style with thrashing of Champions League bound Villa
Five-star Crystal Palace end season in style with thrashing of Champions League bound VillaAFP
Crystal Palace beat fourth-placed Aston Villa 5-0 on the Premier League’s final day to secure four consecutive home victories for the first time since 1990.

Eagles boss Oliver Glasner is likely sad to see the campaign ending with his in-form men taking to the field in search of another mesmeric attacking performance. And with a first top-half finish since 2014/15 in their sights, Palace got straight to work.

A lightning press up the pitch – that has become something of a trademark under their Austrian boss – saw the ball pop out to Michael Olise, who brilliantly swivelled before feeding Jean-Philippe Mateta to slot home from close range for a 10th goal from his last 11 appearances.

Villa will be competing in Europe’s elite competition for the first time in 41 years after an impressive season, and they showed their quality by putting Palace on the back foot. Just minutes after going behind, Moussa Diaby skipped past several defenders before his resulting 12-yard effort forced a wonderful save from Dean Henderson.

The hosts seemed unbothered, however, and struck again before the half was out. More tremendous build-up play, with Olise heavily involved once again, resulted in Eagles’ defender Daniel Munoz zipping the ball across the box to Mateta, who slammed in for his 18th goal of the season.

Match stats
Match statsOpta by StatsPerform

The surge continued after the break too, and less than 10 minutes after the interval a free-flowing Palace outfit found their third when Eberechi Eze blasted into the bottom corner from the edge of the box. But for all of Palace’s fantastic attacking exploits, it was also a solidity at the back that stood out throughout the game with Villa, who attempted to take the game to their hosts, thwarted by the towering figure of Joachim Andersen time after time.

Eze might have stuck again just before the hour mark, yet he pulled wide after yet more brilliant play from the Eagles. But any hope for Emery’s team evaporated when Mateta grabbed his third of the afternoon. Henderson started off the move with a smart throw up the pitch before Eze slipped the Frenchman through for his first-ever Premier League hat-trick.

Palace have lost just one of their last seven matches played on the final day and they capped off a memorable performance with a brilliant fifth. After playing a neat one-two with Mateta, Eze smashed home from 20 yards out to send the home faithful into frenzied celebrations. Ultimately, it was a dreadful day for Aston Villa, but Emery is unlikely to be too concerned with his side, who have the chance to build on their European history in an exciting next chapter for the club.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace)

Crystal Palace - Aston Villa player ratings
Crystal Palace - Aston Villa player ratingsFlashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballCrystal PalacePremier LeagueMateta Jean-PhilippeEze EberechiOlise MichaelHenderson DeanDiaby MoussaAndersen JoachimMunoz DanielAston Villa
Related Articles
Fantasy Premier League: The final gameweek and the last hope for an improved finish
Who's Missing: Man City without Ederson for Premier League final day
Unlikely allies: When teams require favours from their arch-rivals
Show more
Football
Ligue 1 LIVE: Lille lead Nice to climb into third, Metz and Lorient in relegation battle
Updated
Lukaku on target as 10-man Roma get back to winning ways against Genoa
Pep Guardiola admits 'closer to leaving than staying' after latest Man City triumph
Hotshot Haaland and Ortega's save: Why City won the Premier League
Departing Klopp encourages fans to embrace future after emotional finale at Liverpool
Zamalek win African Confederation Cup on away goals against Berkane
Arteta concedes it 'may take 100 points' for Arsenal to stop Man City dominance
Mauricio Pochettino remains tight-lipped about Chelsea future
Feyenoord send off Liverpool-bound coach Arne Slot with banners and victory
Iker Munian nets for final time at San Mames in red and white as Athletic beat Sevilla
Most Read
Premier League as it happened: Arsenal fall just short as Manchester City win title
Oleksandr Usyk defeats Tyson Fury to become undisputed heavyweight champion
Feyenoord defender Hartman confirms ongoing Chelsea interest
Derby Week: Budapest's Ferencvaros and Ujpest go to battle in city full of rivalries

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings