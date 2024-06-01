Toni Kroos celebrates Real Madrid farewell with sixth Champions League win

Toni Kroos (34) proudly lifted the Champions League trophy into the night sky, but then quickly handed it back to his teammates. Real Madrid's midfield maestro enjoyed his sixth and final Champions League triumph quietly and in usually reserved fashion.

Kroos admitted that this title meant "an incredible amount" to him after their 2-0 win in the final against Borussia Dortmund: "Of course I wanted to say goodbye with this Champions League victory," Kroos said.

However, he also admitted that the path to Madrid's 15th triumph was a difficult one against a passionate Dortmund side.

"The decisive factor was that we didn't concede a goal in the first half. That looked more than possible. It took a long time for us to be the better team," said Kroos, who set up Dani Carvajal's opener from a corner.

Kroos: An inevitable winner and record-setter

In his last game as a club footballer, the 2014 world champion was, as so often, on the winning side despite a less-than-impressive performance from his team. Now with six titles in Europe, Kroos joined Luka Modric, Carvajal and captain Nacho in equalling record holder Paco Gento (1956 to 1966).

Kroos left the pitch jubilantly, celebrating on the shoulders of his teammates after the match. Like his teammate Antonio Rudiger, he is now travelling to the European Championships on home turf with a lot of momentum.