Atalanta miss chance to finish third in Serie A after final day loss to Fiorentina

Atalanta missed the chance to leapfrog Juventus into third and claim a seventh consecutive win in their delayed end to the Serie A season, after an Andrea Belotti double eased the pain of an UEFA Euro 2024 squad omission in a 3-2 victory for Fiorentina.

Contrasting results on continental soil left Atalanta in ecstasy, in contrast to Fiorentina’s agony in losing two consecutive UEFA Europa Conference league finals. As the rain fell in Bergamo however, it was the team who failed to break down an Olympiakos defence who struck first inside six minutes, via out of form striker Andrea Belotti.

With one goal in 20 prior to today, the Roma loanee dove onto the end of Gaetano Castrovilli’s optimistic cross, catching Marco Carnesecchi off guard as he failed low to his left.

Unfortunately for I Viola, their lead lasted all of five minutes, with hat-trick hero Ademola Lookman set free to bear down on Tommaso Martinelli’s goal.

With confidence clearly oozing through his veins, the Nigerian forward didn’t have to check his stride as he nonchalantly chipped the ball home.

The game certainly didn't have a dead rubber feel to it, leading to an open affair which saw Vincenzo Italiano’s men regain and then forfeit the lead once more.

First it was Nico Gonzalez who volleyed home Cristiano Biraghi’s cross from the left, before the much touted 20-year-old marauding centre half Giorgio Scalvini found himself on the edge of the box with an eye for goal, rifling home with his weaker foot.

Match stats Flashscore

Clearly wounded by his omission from Luciano Spalletti’s provisional Euro 2024 squad, Belotti was at the double on the stroke of half time.

With the ball recycled following a corner, Belotti couldn’t miss as Lucas Beltrán’s shot fell at his feet a yard from goal.

There was no let up at the start of the equally frantic second half, with Mario Pasalic crashing a left-footed strike against the crossbar, before substitute Aleksey Miranchuk guided narrowly wide after a promising team move.

In the end Daniele Orsato blew the whistle to end his 289th and final Serie A match, with Fiorentina securing a league double over their opponents. La Viola actually have a lot to thank Atalanta for, as the home side's UEFA Europa League victory means 8th place is good enough to try and make it third time lucky next season.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Andrea Belotti (Fiorentina)

