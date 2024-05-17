Who's Missing: Man City without Ederson for Premier League final day

Both the title race and the battle for the remaining European spots are still to be decided, with key players set to be absent for teams across the division.
Manchester City are missing goalkeeper Ederson, while doubts remain over the fitness of Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber who might not be risked in the final match of the campaign.
In the battle for a top six finish, Newcastle are still ravaged by injuries while Chelsea will be without captain Reece James.
Take a look at who's missing and who's doubtful ahead of this weekend's final Premier League fixtures (all games Sunday 17:00 CET):
Arsenal vs Everton
QUESTIONABLE
Timber J. (Lacking Match Fitness)
WILL NOT PLAY
Alli D. (Muscle Injury)
Harrison J. (Thigh Injury)
Mykolenko V. (Ankle Injury)
Patterson N. (Thigh Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Gomes A. (Face Injury)
Brentford vs Newcastle
WILL NOT PLAY
Dasilva J. (Knee Injury)
Henry R. (Knee Injury)
Hickey A. (Thigh Injury)
Mee B. (Broken ankle)
QUESTIONABLE
Collins N. (Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Botman S. (Knee Injury)
Lascelles J. (Knee Injury)
Livramento V. (Ankle Injury)
Miley L. (Back Injury)
Targett M. (Achilles Tendon Injury)
Tonali S. (Suspended)
Willock J. (Achilles Tendon Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Gordon A. (Ankle Injury)
Wilson C. (Thigh Injury)
Brighton vs Manchester United
WILL NOT PLAY
Estupinan P. (Ankle Injury)
Ferguson E. (Ankle Injury)
Hinshelwood J. (Ankle Injury)
March S. (Knee Injury)
Milner J. (Knee Injury)
Mitoma K. (Back Injury)
van Hecke J. P. (Thigh Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Dunk L. (Knee Injury)
Veltman J. (Knock)
WILL NOT PLAY
Maguire H. (Muscle Injury)
Malacia T. (Knee Injury)
Martial A. (Lacking Match Fitness)
Mount M. (Muscle Injury)
Shaw L. (Leg Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Lindelof V. (Hamstring Injury)
Varane R. (Injury)
Burnley vs Nottingham Forest
WILL NOT PLAY
Al Dakhil A. (Injury)
Beyer J. (Thigh Injury)
Ramsey A. (Knee Injury)
Redmond N. (Muscle Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Koleosho L. (Knee Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Williams N. (Thigh Injury)
Chelsea vs Bournemouth
WILL NOT PLAY
Fernandez E. (Groin Injury)
Fofana W. (Knee Injury)
James R. (Red Card)
Lavia R. (Injury)
Mudryk M. (Head Injury)
Sanchez R. (Illness)
QUESTIONABLE
Chukwuemeka C. (Knee Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Fredericks R. (Calf Injury)
Mepham C. (Illness)
Sinisterra L. (Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Faivre R. (Ankle Injury)
Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa
WILL NOT PLAY
Ahamada N. (Red Card)
Doucoure C. (Achilles Tendon Injury)
Holding R. (Injury)
Johnstone S. (Elbow Injury)
Matheus Franca (Muscle Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Hughes W. (Knee Injury)
Lerma J. (Thigh Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Buendia E. (Knee Injury)
Cash M. (Calf Injury)
Kamara B. (Knee Injury)
Mings T. (Knee Injury)
Ramsey J. (Foot Injury)
Rogers M. (Thigh Injury)
Zaniolo N. (Leg Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Moreno A. (Injury)
Liverpool vs Wolves
WILL NOT PLAY
Doak B. (Knee Injury)
Matip J. (Knee Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Diogo Jota (Injury)
Thiago (Muscle Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Chiwome L. (Ankle Injury)
Dawson C. (Groin Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Neto P. (Hamstring Injury)
Luton vs Fulham
WILL NOT PLAY
Andersen M. (Calf Injury)
Bell A. (Thigh Injury)
Brown J. (Knee Injury)
Kabore I. (Ankle Injury)
Lockyer T. (Heart Problems)
Nakamba M. (Knee Injury)
Potts D. (Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Barkley R. (Calf Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Diop I. (Red Card)
QUESTIONABLE
Lukic S. (Calf Injury)
Manchester City vs West Ham
WILL NOT PLAY
Ederson (Eye injury)
QUESTIONABLE
De Bruyne K. (Ankle Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Phillips K. (Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Aguerd N. (Ankle Injury)
Mavropanos K. (Knock)
Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur
WILL NOT PLAY
Baldock G. (Calf Injury)
Basham C. (Ankle Injury)
Davies T. (Knock)
Egan J. (Ankle Injury)
Jebbison D. (Muscle Injury)
Lowe M. (Ankle Injury)
McBurnie O. (Thigh Injury)
Norrington-Davies R. (Thigh Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Arblaster O. (Calf Injury)
Brooks A. (Illness)
Osborn B. (Thigh Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Bissouma Y. (Knee Injury)
Davies B. (Calf Injury)
Forster F. (Ankle Injury)
Richarlison (Calf Injury)
Sessegnon R. (Thigh Injury)
Solomon M. (Knee Injury)
Udogie D. (Thigh Injury)
Werner T. (Thigh Injury)