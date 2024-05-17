Who's Missing: Man City without Ederson for Premier League final day

Ederson will miss the final league game of the season

The final day of the Premier League season is here, with plenty of players set to miss out - meaning we won't see them in league action again until August.

Both the title race and the battle for the remaining European spots are still to be decided, with key players set to be absent for teams across the division.

Manchester City are missing goalkeeper Ederson, while doubts remain over the fitness of Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber who might not be risked in the final match of the campaign.

In the battle for a top six finish, Newcastle are still ravaged by injuries while Chelsea will be without captain Reece James.

Take a look at who's missing and who's doubtful ahead of this weekend's final Premier League fixtures (all games Sunday 17:00 CET):

Arsenal

QUESTIONABLE

Timber J. (Lacking Match Fitness)

Everton

WILL NOT PLAY

Alli D. (Muscle Injury)

Harrison J. (Thigh Injury)

Mykolenko V. (Ankle Injury)

Patterson N. (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Gomes A. (Face Injury)

Brentford

WILL NOT PLAY

Dasilva J. (Knee Injury)

Henry R. (Knee Injury)

Hickey A. (Thigh Injury)

Mee B. (Broken ankle)

QUESTIONABLE

Collins N. (Injury)

Newcastle

WILL NOT PLAY

Botman S. (Knee Injury)

Lascelles J. (Knee Injury)

Livramento V. (Ankle Injury)

Miley L. (Back Injury)

Targett M. (Achilles Tendon Injury)

Tonali S. (Suspended)

Willock J. (Achilles Tendon Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Gordon A. (Ankle Injury)

Wilson C. (Thigh Injury)

Brighton

WILL NOT PLAY

Estupinan P. (Ankle Injury)

Ferguson E. (Ankle Injury)

Hinshelwood J. (Ankle Injury)

March S. (Knee Injury)

Milner J. (Knee Injury)

Mitoma K. (Back Injury)

van Hecke J. P. (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Dunk L. (Knee Injury)

Veltman J. (Knock)

Manchester United

WILL NOT PLAY

Maguire H. (Muscle Injury)

Malacia T. (Knee Injury)

Martial A. (Lacking Match Fitness)

Mount M. (Muscle Injury)

Shaw L. (Leg Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Lindelof V. (Hamstring Injury)

Varane R. (Injury)

Burnley

WILL NOT PLAY

Al Dakhil A. (Injury)

Beyer J. (Thigh Injury)

Ramsey A. (Knee Injury)

Redmond N. (Muscle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Koleosho L. (Knee Injury)

Nottingham Forest

WILL NOT PLAY

Williams N. (Thigh Injury)

Chelsea

WILL NOT PLAY

Fernandez E. (Groin Injury)

Fofana W. (Knee Injury)

James R. (Red Card)

Lavia R. (Injury)

Mudryk M. (Head Injury)

Sanchez R. (Illness)

QUESTIONABLE

Chukwuemeka C. (Knee Injury)

Bournemouth

WILL NOT PLAY

Fredericks R. (Calf Injury)

Mepham C. (Illness)

Sinisterra L. (Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Faivre R. (Ankle Injury)

Crystal Palace

WILL NOT PLAY

Ahamada N. (Red Card)

Doucoure C. (Achilles Tendon Injury)

Holding R. (Injury)

Johnstone S. (Elbow Injury)

Matheus Franca (Muscle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Hughes W. (Knee Injury)

Lerma J. (Thigh Injury)

Aston Villa

WILL NOT PLAY

Buendia E. (Knee Injury)

Cash M. (Calf Injury)

Kamara B. (Knee Injury)

Mings T. (Knee Injury)

Ramsey J. (Foot Injury)

Rogers M. (Thigh Injury)

Zaniolo N. (Leg Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Moreno A. (Injury)

Liverpool

WILL NOT PLAY

Doak B. (Knee Injury)

Matip J. (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Diogo Jota (Injury)

Thiago (Muscle Injury)

Wolves

WILL NOT PLAY

Chiwome L. (Ankle Injury)

Dawson C. (Groin Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Neto P. (Hamstring Injury)

Luton

WILL NOT PLAY

Andersen M. (Calf Injury)

Bell A. (Thigh Injury)

Brown J. (Knee Injury)

Kabore I. (Ankle Injury)

Lockyer T. (Heart Problems)

Nakamba M. (Knee Injury)

Potts D. (Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Barkley R. (Calf Injury)

Fulham

WILL NOT PLAY

Diop I. (Red Card)

QUESTIONABLE

Lukic S. (Calf Injury)

Manchester City

WILL NOT PLAY

Ederson (Eye injury)

QUESTIONABLE

De Bruyne K. (Ankle Injury)

West Ham

WILL NOT PLAY

Phillips K. (Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Aguerd N. (Ankle Injury)

Mavropanos K. (Knock)

Sheffield United

WILL NOT PLAY

Baldock G. (Calf Injury)

Basham C. (Ankle Injury)

Davies T. (Knock)

Egan J. (Ankle Injury)

Jebbison D. (Muscle Injury)

Lowe M. (Ankle Injury)

McBurnie O. (Thigh Injury)

Norrington-Davies R. (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Arblaster O. (Calf Injury)

Brooks A. (Illness)

Osborn B. (Thigh Injury)

Tottenham Hotspur

WILL NOT PLAY

Bissouma Y. (Knee Injury)

Davies B. (Calf Injury)

Forster F. (Ankle Injury)

Richarlison (Calf Injury)

Sessegnon R. (Thigh Injury)

Solomon M. (Knee Injury)

Udogie D. (Thigh Injury)

Werner T. (Thigh Injury)