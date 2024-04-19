Who's Missing: Everton and Forest sweat over attackers ahead of tussle

Sheffield United host Burnley in a crunch clash between the two favourites for the drop, with both sides missing key players in search of a vital three points in a definitive six-pointer.
Luton and Brentford are also involved in their own relegation tussle with the Bees in particular hoping for a couple of timely returns, while the points-docked pair of Everton and Nottingham Forest face-off and will be hopeful of being able to include attacking threats Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Anthony Elanga respectively.
See who's missing and who's questionable for the next round of Premier League fixtures:
Luton v Brentford - Saturday, 16:00 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Adebayo E. (Thigh Injury)
Andersen M. (Calf Injury)
Bell A. (Thigh Injury)
Brown J. (Knee Injury)
Lockyer T. (Heart Problems)
Nakamba M. (Knee Injury)
Ogbene C. (Thigh Injury)
Osho G. (Knee Injury)
Potts D. (Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Lokonga A. S. (Thigh Injury)
Mengi T. (Knee Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Dasilva J. (Knee Injury)
Henry R. (Knee Injury)
Hickey A. (Thigh Injury)
Mee B. (Broken ankle)
QUESTIONABLE
Ajer K. (Calf Injury)
Norgaard C. (Back Injury)
Sheffield United v Burnley - Saturday, 16:00 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Baldock G. (Calf Injury)
Basham C. (Ankle Injury)
Davies T. (Knock)
Egan J. (Ankle Injury)
Jebbison D. (Muscle Injury)
Lowe M. (Ankle Injury)
Norrington-Davies R. (Thigh Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Bogle J. (Ankle Injury)
Brewster R. (Thigh Injury)
Robinson J. (Ankle Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Al Dakhil A. (Injury)
Beyer J. (Thigh Injury)
Koleosho L. (Knee Injury)
Ramsey A. (Knee Injury)
Redmond N. (Muscle Injury)
Wolves v Arsenal - Saturday, 20:30 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Bellegarde J. (Knee Injury)
Dawson C. (Groin Injury)
Neto P. (Hamstring Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Ait-Nouri R. (Calf Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Timber J. (Knee Injury)
Everton v Nottingham Forest - Sunday, 14:30 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Alli D. (Muscle Injury)
Coleman S. (Groin Injury)
Dobbin L. (Ankle Injury)
Patterson N. (Thigh Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Branthwaite J. (Injury)
Calvert-Lewin D. (Thigh Injury)
Gueye I. (Calf Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Awoniyi T. (Muscle Injury)
Boly W. (Muscle Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Elanga A. (Injury)
Aston Villa v Bournemouth - Sunday, 16:00 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Buendia E. (Knee Injury)
Douglas Luiz (Yellow Cards)
Kamara B. (Knee Injury)
Mings T. (Knee Injury)
Moreno A. (Calf Injury)
Ramsey J. (Foot Injury)
Zaniolo N. (Muscle Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Fredericks R. (Calf Injury)
Sinisterra L. (Injury)
Tavernier M. (Thigh Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Adams T. (Injury)
Mepham C. (Illness)
Semenyo A. (Injury)
Crystal Palace v West Ham - Sunday, 16:00 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Doucoure C. (Achilles Tendon Injury)
Guehi M. (Knee Injury)
Holding R. (Ankle Injury)
Johnstone S. (Elbow Injury)
Matheus Franca (Muscle Injury)
Richards C. (Knee Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Rak-Sakyi J. (Thigh Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Earthy G. (Concussion)
QUESTIONABLE
Aguerd N. (Ankle Injury)
Areola A. (Groin Injury)
Mavropanos K. (Knock)
Phillips K. (Thigh Injury)
Fulham v Liverpool - Sunday, 17:30 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
None
WILL NOT PLAY
Bradley C. (Ankle Injury)
Doak B. (Knee Injury)
Matip J. (Knee Injury)
Thiago (Muscle Injury)