Who's Missing: Everton and Forest sweat over attackers ahead of tussle

The FA Cup semi-finals make for a slightly reduced Premier League schedule this weekend, with Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City and their scheduled opponents Tottenham, Brighton and Newcastle all missing in action - but there are still some key clashes to watch out for at both ends of the table.

Sheffield United host Burnley in a crunch clash between the two favourites for the drop, with both sides missing key players in search of a vital three points in a definitive six-pointer.

Luton and Brentford are also involved in their own relegation tussle with the Bees in particular hoping for a couple of timely returns, while the points-docked pair of Everton and Nottingham Forest face-off and will be hopeful of being able to include attacking threats Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Anthony Elanga respectively.

See who's missing and who's questionable for the next round of Premier League fixtures:

Luton

WILL NOT PLAY

Adebayo E. (Thigh Injury)

Andersen M. (Calf Injury)

Bell A. (Thigh Injury)

Brown J. (Knee Injury)

Lockyer T. (Heart Problems)

Nakamba M. (Knee Injury)

Ogbene C. (Thigh Injury)

Osho G. (Knee Injury)

Potts D. (Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Lokonga A. S. (Thigh Injury)

Mengi T. (Knee Injury)

Brentford

WILL NOT PLAY

Dasilva J. (Knee Injury)

Henry R. (Knee Injury)

Hickey A. (Thigh Injury)

Mee B. (Broken ankle)

QUESTIONABLE

Ajer K. (Calf Injury)

Norgaard C. (Back Injury)

Sheffield United

WILL NOT PLAY

Baldock G. (Calf Injury)

Basham C. (Ankle Injury)

Davies T. (Knock)

Egan J. (Ankle Injury)

Jebbison D. (Muscle Injury)

Lowe M. (Ankle Injury)

Norrington-Davies R. (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Bogle J. (Ankle Injury)

Brewster R. (Thigh Injury)

Robinson J. (Ankle Injury)

Burnley

WILL NOT PLAY

Al Dakhil A. (Injury)

Beyer J. (Thigh Injury)

Koleosho L. (Knee Injury)

Ramsey A. (Knee Injury)

Redmond N. (Muscle Injury)

Wolves

WILL NOT PLAY

Bellegarde J. (Knee Injury)

Dawson C. (Groin Injury)

Neto P. (Hamstring Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Ait-Nouri R. (Calf Injury)

Arsenal

WILL NOT PLAY

Timber J. (Knee Injury)

Everton

WILL NOT PLAY

Alli D. (Muscle Injury)

Coleman S. (Groin Injury)

Dobbin L. (Ankle Injury)

Patterson N. (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Branthwaite J. (Injury)

Calvert-Lewin D. (Thigh Injury)

Gueye I. (Calf Injury)

Nottingham Forest

WILL NOT PLAY

Awoniyi T. (Muscle Injury)

Boly W. (Muscle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Elanga A. (Injury)

Aston Villa

WILL NOT PLAY

Buendia E. (Knee Injury)

Douglas Luiz (Yellow Cards)

Kamara B. (Knee Injury)

Mings T. (Knee Injury)

Moreno A. (Calf Injury)

Ramsey J. (Foot Injury)

Zaniolo N. (Muscle Injury)

Bournemouth

WILL NOT PLAY

Fredericks R. (Calf Injury)

Sinisterra L. (Injury)

Tavernier M. (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Adams T. (Injury)

Mepham C. (Illness)

Semenyo A. (Injury)

Crystal Palace

WILL NOT PLAY

Doucoure C. (Achilles Tendon Injury)

Guehi M. (Knee Injury)

Holding R. (Ankle Injury)

Johnstone S. (Elbow Injury)

Matheus Franca (Muscle Injury)

Richards C. (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Rak-Sakyi J. (Thigh Injury)

West Ham

WILL NOT PLAY

Earthy G. (Concussion)

QUESTIONABLE

Aguerd N. (Ankle Injury)

Areola A. (Groin Injury)

Mavropanos K. (Knock)

Phillips K. (Thigh Injury)

Fulham

WILL NOT PLAY

None

Liverpool

WILL NOT PLAY

Bradley C. (Ankle Injury)

Doak B. (Knee Injury)

Matip J. (Knee Injury)

Thiago (Muscle Injury)