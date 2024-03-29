Who's Missing: Manchester City's England stars ruled out for huge Arsenal clash

John Stones went off injured for England against Belgium
John Stones went off injured for England against Belgium
AFP
Manchester City have been one of the hardest-hit teams as club football returns from the international break, with England stars John Stones and Kyle Walker amongst several key names who may miss Sunday's crunch title clash with rivals Arsenal.

Elsewhere, Newcastle's injury concerns continue ahead of the early kick-off on Saturday against West Ham, while Fulham are boasting a clean bill of health as they prepare to travel to struggling Sheffield United.

Take a look at who's out and who's questionable ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures:

Newcastle v West Ham - Saturday, 13:30 CET

Newcastle

WILL NOT PLAY

Barnes H. (Thigh Injury)

Botman S. (Knee Injury)

Joelinton (Thigh Injury)

Miley L. (Back Injury)

Pope N. (Shoulder Injury)

Tonali S. (Suspended)

Trippier K. (Calf Injury)

Wilson C. (Chest Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Livramento V. (Ankle Injury)

West Ham

WILL NOT PLAY

Alvarez E. (Yellow Cards)

QUESTIONABLE

Cornet M. (Thigh Injury)

Kudus M. (Knee Injury)

Bournemouth v Everton - Saturday, 16:00 GMT

Bournemouth

WILL NOT PLAY

Fredericks R. (Calf Injury)

Hill J. (Ankle Injury)

Sinisterra L. (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Aarons M. (Thigh Injury)

Kelly L. (Hip Injury)

Senesi M. (Thigh Injury)

Everton

WILL NOT PLAY

Alli D. (Muscle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Danjuma A. (Ankle Injury)

Gueye I. (Groin Injury)

Chelsea v Burnley - Saturday, 16:00 GMT

Chelsea

WILL NOT PLAY

Fofana W. (Knee Injury)

James R. (Thigh Injury)

Lavia R. (Injury)

Nkunku C. (Injury)

Ugochukwu L. (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Chukwuemeka C. (Injury)

Colwill L. (Ankle Injury)

Burnley

WILL NOT PLAY

Al Dakhil A. (Injury)

Fofana D. (Loan agreement)

Koleosho L. (Knee Injury)

Ramsey A. (Knee Injury)

Redmond N. (Muscle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Beyer J. (Thigh Injury)

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace - Saturday, 16:00 GMT

Nottingham Forest

WILL NOT PLAY

Montiel G. (Muscle Injury)

Tavares N. (Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Aina O. (Injury)

Crystal Palace

WILL NOT PLAY

Doucoure C. (Achilles Tendon Injury)

Guehi M. (Knee Injury)

Holding R. (Ankle Injury)

Matheus Franca (Muscle Injury)

Olise M. (Muscle Injury)

Rak-Sakyi J. (Thigh Injury)

Sheffield United v Fulham - Saturday, 16:00 GMT

Sheffield United

WILL NOT PLAY

Archer C. (Calf Injury)

Basham C. (Ankle Injury)

Brewster R. (Thigh Injury)

Egan J. (Ankle Injury)

Jebbison D. (Muscle Injury)

Lowe M. (Ankle Injury)

Norrington-Davies R. (Thigh Injury)

Slimane A. B. (Thigh Injury)

Fulham

WILL NOT PLAY

None

Tottenham v Luton - Saturday, 16:00 GMT

Tottenham

WILL NOT PLAY

Forster F. (Ankle Injury)

Sessegnon R. (Thigh Injury)

Solomon M. (Knee Injury)

van de Ven M. (Hamstring Injury)

Luton

WILL NOT PLAY

Adebayo E. (Thigh Injury)

Andersen M. (Calf Injury)

Bell A. (Thigh Injury)

Brown J. (Knee Injury)

Johnson J. (Illness)

Lockyer T. (Heart Problems)

Nakamba M. (Knee Injury)

Potts D. (Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Lokonga A. S. (Thigh Injury)

Osho G. (Knee Injury)

Aston Villa v Wolves - Saturday, 18:30 GMT

Aston Villa

WILL NOT PLAY

Buendia E. (Knee Injury)

Cash M. (Hamstring Injury)

Kamara B. (Knee Injury)

Mings T. (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Ramsey J. (Ankle Injury)

Wolves

WILL NOT PLAY

Hwang Hee-Chan (Thigh Injury)

Neto P. (Hamstring Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Bellegarde J. (Knee Injury)

Cunha M. (Thigh Injury)

Dawson C. (Groin Injury)

Brentford v Manchester United - Saturday, 21:00 GMT

Brentford

WILL NOT PLAY

Dasilva J. (Knee Injury)

Henry R. (Knee Injury)

Hickey A. (Thigh Injury)

Mee B. (Broken ankle)

Norgaard C. (Injury)

Pinnock E. (Ankle Injury)

Reguilon S. (Red Card)

Schade K. (Hip Injury)

Manchester United

WILL NOT PLAY

Bayindir A. (Injury)

Diallo A. (Red Card)

Malacia T. (Knee Injury)

Martial A. (Surgery)

Martinez Li. (Knee Injury)

Shaw L. (Leg Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Evans J. (Injury)

Liverpool v Brighton - Sunday, 15:00 GMT

Liverpool

WILL NOT PLAY

Alexander-Arnold T. (Knee Injury)

Alisson (Muscle Injury)

Bajcetic S. (Lacking Match Fitness)

Diogo Jota (Knee Injury)

Jones C. (Ankle Injury)

Matip J. (Knee Injury)

Thiago (Muscle Injury)

Brighton

WILL NOT PLAY

Hinshelwood J. (Ankle Injury)

Joao Pedro (Thigh Injury)

March S. (Knee Injury)

Milner J. (Knee Injury)

Mitoma K. (Back Injury)

Manchester City v Arsenal - Sunday, 17:30 GMT

Manchester City

WILL NOT PLAY

Stones J. (Injury)

Walker K. (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Akanji M. (Injury)

De Bruyne K. (Muscle Injury)

Ederson (Muscle Injury)

 

Arsenal

WILL NOT PLAY

Timber J. (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Gabriel (Injury)

Martinelli G. (Ankle Injury)

