Who's Missing: Manchester City's England stars ruled out for huge Arsenal clash

Elsewhere, Newcastle's injury concerns continue ahead of the early kick-off on Saturday against West Ham, while Fulham are boasting a clean bill of health as they prepare to travel to struggling Sheffield United.
Take a look at who's out and who's questionable ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures:
Newcastle v West Ham - Saturday, 13:30 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Barnes H. (Thigh Injury)
Botman S. (Knee Injury)
Joelinton (Thigh Injury)
Miley L. (Back Injury)
Pope N. (Shoulder Injury)
Tonali S. (Suspended)
Trippier K. (Calf Injury)
Wilson C. (Chest Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Livramento V. (Ankle Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Alvarez E. (Yellow Cards)
QUESTIONABLE
Cornet M. (Thigh Injury)
Kudus M. (Knee Injury)
Bournemouth v Everton - Saturday, 16:00 GMT
WILL NOT PLAY
Fredericks R. (Calf Injury)
Hill J. (Ankle Injury)
Sinisterra L. (Thigh Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Aarons M. (Thigh Injury)
Kelly L. (Hip Injury)
Senesi M. (Thigh Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Alli D. (Muscle Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Danjuma A. (Ankle Injury)
Gueye I. (Groin Injury)
Chelsea v Burnley - Saturday, 16:00 GMT
WILL NOT PLAY
Fofana W. (Knee Injury)
James R. (Thigh Injury)
Lavia R. (Injury)
Nkunku C. (Injury)
Ugochukwu L. (Thigh Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Chukwuemeka C. (Injury)
Colwill L. (Ankle Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Al Dakhil A. (Injury)
Fofana D. (Loan agreement)
Koleosho L. (Knee Injury)
Ramsey A. (Knee Injury)
Redmond N. (Muscle Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Beyer J. (Thigh Injury)
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace - Saturday, 16:00 GMT
WILL NOT PLAY
Montiel G. (Muscle Injury)
Tavares N. (Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Aina O. (Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Doucoure C. (Achilles Tendon Injury)
Guehi M. (Knee Injury)
Holding R. (Ankle Injury)
Matheus Franca (Muscle Injury)
Olise M. (Muscle Injury)
Rak-Sakyi J. (Thigh Injury)
Sheffield United v Fulham - Saturday, 16:00 GMT
WILL NOT PLAY
Archer C. (Calf Injury)
Basham C. (Ankle Injury)
Brewster R. (Thigh Injury)
Egan J. (Ankle Injury)
Jebbison D. (Muscle Injury)
Lowe M. (Ankle Injury)
Norrington-Davies R. (Thigh Injury)
Slimane A. B. (Thigh Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
None
Tottenham v Luton - Saturday, 16:00 GMT
WILL NOT PLAY
Forster F. (Ankle Injury)
Sessegnon R. (Thigh Injury)
Solomon M. (Knee Injury)
van de Ven M. (Hamstring Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Adebayo E. (Thigh Injury)
Andersen M. (Calf Injury)
Bell A. (Thigh Injury)
Brown J. (Knee Injury)
Johnson J. (Illness)
Lockyer T. (Heart Problems)
Nakamba M. (Knee Injury)
Potts D. (Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Lokonga A. S. (Thigh Injury)
Osho G. (Knee Injury)
Aston Villa v Wolves - Saturday, 18:30 GMT
WILL NOT PLAY
Buendia E. (Knee Injury)
Cash M. (Hamstring Injury)
Kamara B. (Knee Injury)
Mings T. (Knee Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Ramsey J. (Ankle Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Hwang Hee-Chan (Thigh Injury)
Neto P. (Hamstring Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Bellegarde J. (Knee Injury)
Cunha M. (Thigh Injury)
Dawson C. (Groin Injury)
Brentford v Manchester United - Saturday, 21:00 GMT
WILL NOT PLAY
Dasilva J. (Knee Injury)
Henry R. (Knee Injury)
Hickey A. (Thigh Injury)
Mee B. (Broken ankle)
Norgaard C. (Injury)
Pinnock E. (Ankle Injury)
Reguilon S. (Red Card)
Schade K. (Hip Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Bayindir A. (Injury)
Diallo A. (Red Card)
Malacia T. (Knee Injury)
Martial A. (Surgery)
Martinez Li. (Knee Injury)
Shaw L. (Leg Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Evans J. (Injury)
Liverpool v Brighton - Sunday, 15:00 GMT
WILL NOT PLAY
Alexander-Arnold T. (Knee Injury)
Alisson (Muscle Injury)
Bajcetic S. (Lacking Match Fitness)
Diogo Jota (Knee Injury)
Jones C. (Ankle Injury)
Matip J. (Knee Injury)
Thiago (Muscle Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Hinshelwood J. (Ankle Injury)
Joao Pedro (Thigh Injury)
March S. (Knee Injury)
Milner J. (Knee Injury)
Mitoma K. (Back Injury)
Manchester City v Arsenal - Sunday, 17:30 GMT
WILL NOT PLAY
Stones J. (Injury)
Walker K. (Thigh Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Akanji M. (Injury)
De Bruyne K. (Muscle Injury)
Ederson (Muscle Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Timber J. (Knee Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Gabriel (Injury)
Martinelli G. (Ankle Injury)