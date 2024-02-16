Who's Missing: Alexander-Arnold still out for Liverpool but Salah back in contention

Salah and Alexander-Arnold have both been injured

Another weekend of Premier League action is upon us, including a bumper day of fixtures on Saturday with seven games taking place.

Have a look at who's missing and who's doubtful ahead of the next round of matches:

Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 13:30 CET

Brentford

WILL NOT PLAY

Dasilva J. (Knee Injury)

Henry R. (Knee Injury)

Hickey A. (Thigh Injury)

Mbeumo B. (Ankle Injury)

Schade K. (Hip Injury)

Gtech Community Stadium Profimedia

Liverpool

WILL NOT PLAY

Alexander-Arnold T. (Knee Injury)

Bajcetic S. (Calf Injury)

Matip J. (Knee Injury)

Szoboszlai D. (Knee Injury)

Thiago (Muscle Injury)

Burnley v Arsenal - Saturday, 16:00 CET

Burnley

WILL NOT PLAY

Koleosho L. (Knee Injury)

Redmond N. (Muscle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Beyer J. (Thigh Injury)

Taylor C. (Shoulder Injury)

Turf Moor Profimedia

Arsenal

WILL NOT PLAY

Partey T. (Muscle Injury)

Smith Rowe E. (Ankle Injury)

Timber J. (Knee Injury)

Vieira F. (Groin Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Gabriel Jesus (Injury)

Zinchenko O. (Calf Injury)

Fulham v Aston Villa - Saturday 16:00 CET

Fulham

WILL NOT PLAY

Jimenez R. (Thigh Injury)

Tete K. (Achilles Tendon Injury)

Craven Cottage Profimedia

Aston Villa

WILL NOT PLAY

Buendia E. (Knee Injury)

Diego Carlos (Muscle Injury)

Duran J. (Injury)

Konsa E. (Knee Injury)

Mings T. (Knee Injury)

Newcastle v Bournemouth - Saturday, 16:00 CET

Newcastle

WILL NOT PLAY

Anderson E. (Back Injury)

Isak A. (Groin Injury)

Joelinton (Thigh Injury)

Pope N. (Shoulder Injury)

Targett M. (Injury)

Tonali S. (Suspended)

Willock J. (Achilles Tendon Injury)

St James' Park Profimedia

Bournemouth

WILL NOT PLAY

Aarons M. (Thigh Injury)

Adams T. (Thigh Injury)

Fredericks R. (Calf Injury)

Hill J. (Ankle Injury)

Randolph D. (Illness)

Nottingham Forest v West Ham - Saturday, 16:00 CET

Nottingham Forest

WILL NOT PLAY

Montiel G. (Thigh Injury)

Wood Ch. (Thigh Injury)

The City Ground Profimedia

West Ham

WILL NOT PLAY

Antonio M. (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Paqueta L. (Calf Injury)

Tottenham v Wolves - Saturday, 16:00 CET

Tottenham

WILL NOT PLAY

Sessegnon R. (Thigh Injury)

Solomon M. (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Son Heung-Min (Finger Injury)

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Profimedia

Wolves

WILL NOT PLAY

Cunha M. (Thigh Injury)

Manchester City v Chelsea - Saturday, 18:30 CET

Manchester City

WILL NOT PLAY

Gvardiol J. (Ankle Injury)

Kovacic M. (Knock)

The Etihad Profimedia

Chelsea

WILL NOT PLAY

Badiashile B. (Groin Injury)

Cucurella M. (Ankle Injury)

Fofana W. (Knee Injury)

James R. (Thigh Injury)

Lavia R. (Injury)

Sanchez R. (Knee Injury)

Ugochukwu L. (Thigh Injury)

Sheffield United v Brighton - Sunday, 15:00 CET

Sheffield United

WILL NOT PLAY

Baldock G. (Injury)

Basham C. (Ankle Injury)

Egan J. (Ankle Injury)

Grbic I. (Head Injury)

Jebbison D. (Muscle Injury)

McBurnie O. (Calf Injury)

Bramall Lane Profimedia

Brighton

WILL NOT PLAY

Enciso J. (Knee Injury)

Joao Pedro (Thigh Injury)

March S. (Knee Injury)

Milner J. (Knee Injury)

Luton v Manchester United - Sunday, 17:30 CET

Luton

WILL NOT PLAY

Andersen M. (Calf Injury)

Lockyer T. (Heart Problems)

Nakamba M. (Knee Injury)

Kenilworth Road AFP

Manchester United

WILL NOT PLAY

Malacia T. (Knee Injury)

Martial A. (Surgery)

Martinez Li. (Knee Injury)

Wan-Bissaka A. (Knock)

QUESTIONABLE

Mount M. (Muscle Injury)

Everton v Crystal Palace - Monday, 21:00 CET

Everton

WILL NOT PLAY

TBA

QUESTIONABLE

TBA

Goodison Park AFP

Crystal Palace

WILL NOT PLAY

TBA

QUESTIONABLE

TBA