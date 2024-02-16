Who's Missing: Alexander-Arnold still out for Liverpool but Salah back in contention

Have a look at who's missing and who's doubtful ahead of the next round of matches:
Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 13:30 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Dasilva J. (Knee Injury)
Henry R. (Knee Injury)
Hickey A. (Thigh Injury)
Mbeumo B. (Ankle Injury)
Schade K. (Hip Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Alexander-Arnold T. (Knee Injury)
Bajcetic S. (Calf Injury)
Matip J. (Knee Injury)
Szoboszlai D. (Knee Injury)
Thiago (Muscle Injury)
Burnley v Arsenal - Saturday, 16:00 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Koleosho L. (Knee Injury)
Redmond N. (Muscle Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Beyer J. (Thigh Injury)
Taylor C. (Shoulder Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Partey T. (Muscle Injury)
Smith Rowe E. (Ankle Injury)
Timber J. (Knee Injury)
Vieira F. (Groin Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Gabriel Jesus (Injury)
Zinchenko O. (Calf Injury)
Fulham v Aston Villa - Saturday 16:00 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Jimenez R. (Thigh Injury)
Tete K. (Achilles Tendon Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Buendia E. (Knee Injury)
Diego Carlos (Muscle Injury)
Duran J. (Injury)
Konsa E. (Knee Injury)
Mings T. (Knee Injury)
Newcastle v Bournemouth - Saturday, 16:00 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Anderson E. (Back Injury)
Isak A. (Groin Injury)
Joelinton (Thigh Injury)
Pope N. (Shoulder Injury)
Targett M. (Injury)
Tonali S. (Suspended)
Willock J. (Achilles Tendon Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Aarons M. (Thigh Injury)
Adams T. (Thigh Injury)
Fredericks R. (Calf Injury)
Hill J. (Ankle Injury)
Randolph D. (Illness)
Nottingham Forest v West Ham - Saturday, 16:00 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Montiel G. (Thigh Injury)
Wood Ch. (Thigh Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Antonio M. (Knee Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Paqueta L. (Calf Injury)
Tottenham v Wolves - Saturday, 16:00 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Sessegnon R. (Thigh Injury)
Solomon M. (Knee Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Son Heung-Min (Finger Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Cunha M. (Thigh Injury)
Manchester City v Chelsea - Saturday, 18:30 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Gvardiol J. (Ankle Injury)
Kovacic M. (Knock)
WILL NOT PLAY
Badiashile B. (Groin Injury)
Cucurella M. (Ankle Injury)
Fofana W. (Knee Injury)
James R. (Thigh Injury)
Lavia R. (Injury)
Sanchez R. (Knee Injury)
Ugochukwu L. (Thigh Injury)
Sheffield United v Brighton - Sunday, 15:00 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Baldock G. (Injury)
Basham C. (Ankle Injury)
Egan J. (Ankle Injury)
Grbic I. (Head Injury)
Jebbison D. (Muscle Injury)
McBurnie O. (Calf Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Enciso J. (Knee Injury)
Joao Pedro (Thigh Injury)
March S. (Knee Injury)
Milner J. (Knee Injury)
Luton v Manchester United - Sunday, 17:30 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Andersen M. (Calf Injury)
Lockyer T. (Heart Problems)
Nakamba M. (Knee Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Malacia T. (Knee Injury)
Martial A. (Surgery)
Martinez Li. (Knee Injury)
Wan-Bissaka A. (Knock)
QUESTIONABLE
Mount M. (Muscle Injury)
Everton v Crystal Palace - Monday, 21:00 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
TBA
QUESTIONABLE
TBA
WILL NOT PLAY
TBA
QUESTIONABLE
TBA