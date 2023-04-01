Alternative 2023 Premier League table: Villa second, Arsenal fourth

As we approach the end of the year, it's often quite rewarding to look back and take stock. The Premier League table shows how well your team has played during the current season, but not all 12 months of the year.

Obviously, a calendar-year league table is pretty useless but a fun exercise nonetheless.

Scroll down to see how your team has performed from January 1st right up until December 31st.

All figures via Transfermarkt and correct as of publication date.

Manchester City - 1st; 93pts

It's no surprise the reigning champions are top. Pep Guardiola's side have been riding out a relatively rough patch of late, which has allowed a few others a chance to close the gap.

More recent form - and the return of star man Kevin De Bruyne - suggests the Abu Dhabi-backed Citizens aren't going anywhere anytime soon, though.

Aston Villa - 2nd; 85pts

It has been an incredible calendar year under Unai Emery for the Villans, who are certainly playing like a team that belongs in a Champions League spot.

What could they achieve in 2024? If Ollie Watkins continues to perform in front of goal (17 goal contributions in 2023/24; the league's most assists (8)), the sky's the limit!

Liverpool - 3rd; 81pts

The Reds pipped Arsenal to third, on goal difference, in the final week of the year. Not too shabby for a so-called transitional year! Of course, superstars like Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Alisson help with that.

Jurgen Klopp's side currently top the real 23/24 Premier League table, but can they go all the way? Reinforcements are likely needed in the January transfer window.

Arsenal - 4th; 81pts

Without Aston Villa's surge in recent months - and their own slump in more recent weeks - the Gunners would be sat much closer to last season's title rivals, Man City.

Like with Emery at Villa, Arsenal have undergone a rebirth under Mikel Arteta and are performing vastly better than they have in the last handful of years, becoming repeat title challengers.

Manchester Utd - 5th; 74pts

Fans of the Red Devils will feel they should be higher. And with the money pumped into the team that Erik ten Hag currently coaches, you'd certainly expect to be.

But sitting a few decent weeks behind Liverpool, Arsenal and Villa isn't worth losing sleep over. With a new ownership set-up on board, 2024 could be a better year for Man Utd.

Tottenham - 6th; 69pts

The best of the rest! Spurs, under new boss Ange Postecoglou, find themselves ahead of Brighton and Newcastle - two teams who have both enjoyed superb years.

The departure of long-time talisman Harry Kane looked to be an impossible task to overcome, but Son Heung-min has really shone in the limelight without his old partner. The future promises to be bright in north London.

Brighton - 7th; 68pts

It's hard to believe the Seagulls are performing just as positively as they are, but the seaside town's gemstone is perhaps the best-run club in the country - something Roberto De Zerbi is translating onto the pitch.

With stars like Kaoru Mitoma and Solly March on the books, Brighton won't be slowing down at all in 2024.

Newcastle - 8th; 66pts

Big things were expected from the Saudi-backed Magpies after a fiery start under Eddie Howe, but it has all slowed down of late.

Perhaps pressures related to playing in the Champions League (a success of last season) has made things a little uncomfortable at St James' Park, or maybe it's the injuries. But after being promoted just six years ago, it's hard to complain.

West Ham - 9th; 59pts

And now we begin to fall in points accumulated...

The Hammers played some great football in 2023, but it wasn't always in the Premier League.

That said, the Europa Conference League title holders do find themselves among the 10 best sides in the country throughout the year - an impressive turnaround by David Moyes, propelled by stars like Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen.

Wolves - 10th; 56pts

Wolves have surprised a few this year - many had written them off as likely-to-be relegated after a downturn of form at the end of last season - but under Gary O'Neil, they've seemingly turned the tide.

Brentford - 11th; 55pts

The Bees currently find themselves placed 16th in the real Premier League table and will be hoping to avoid the drop, following a fairly steady 2023.

Fulham - 12th; 51pts

The Cottagers rounded off the year with a win over Arsenal and are now placed 13th. They look to be set for another midtable finish this season.

Chelsea - 13th; 48pts

The Blues find themselves three points behind their local rivals for the 2023 calendar year. It's a dead horse by this point but with huge investment put into the squad, vastly better results would have been expected.

That said, Mauricio Pochettino is yet to really make his mark and several players are clearly still adapting to life at Stamford Bridge.

Bournemouth - 14th; 48pts

Behind Chelsea on just goal difference in the calendar year, the Cherries find themselves in a similar position to Fulham (literally - one point ahead in the real 23/24 table) - with Dominic Solanke finding form (13 goal contributions this term), they could improve on last season's finish in 15th.

Everton - 15th; 47pts

The Toffees have improved, following their deduction of 10 points, but still find themselves languishing much lower than their fans would want to expect.

An upturn in 2024 is needed to avoid a serious upset in Merseyside. Perhaps breakthrough stars Jarrad Branthwaite and James Garner, led by manager Sean Dyche, will have something to do with that.

Nottingham Forest - 16th; 45pts

Forest did just enough to survive last season and look to be on a similar path this time around. New boss Nuno could inject something a little different into this sleeping giant in 2024.

Crystal Palace - 17th; 44pts

Like Fulham and Bournemouth before them, Palace find themselves in a position they often occupy (14th in 23/24). Though, they may be at more risk of dropping down than others around them.

Leicester - 18th; 17pts

And now, teams currently in the Championship sit above Premier League sides.

The Foxes are obviously at the level of a top-flight side and their position in this year-long table shows that.

Currently eight points clear at the top of the Championship, they'll almost certainly be back where they belong next season.

Luton - 19th; 15pts

The Hatters didn't get off to a bright start in the Premier League, but have been able to string together some impressive form in recent months to climb the charts.

Leeds - 20th; 15pts

The Yorkshire outfit are currently fourth in the Championship, behind Leicester, Southampton and Ipswich, and could very well return to the top flight next term via the play-offs.

Southampton - 21st; 13pts

The Saints aren't too far behind Leicester and could follow them back into the Premier League next term, but may need the play-offs to do so.

Burnley - 22nd; 11pts

The Clarets really do feel out of their depth in the Premier League, but reaching the top of the football pyramid in England is more than enough to be proud of.

Sheffield Utd - 23rd; 9pts

Much like Burnley, the Blades have struggled after climbing their way to the English top flight.