Who's Missing: Son a doubt for Spurs' encounter with injury-hit Newcastle

Son is the latest injury doubt at Spurs

A number of players will be ruled out of the latest round of Premier League fixtures through illness, suspension or injury.

Take a look at who's out and who's questionable with our guide below. (All times CET.)

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool - Saturday 13:30

Crystal Palace

WON'T PLAY:

Doucoure C. (Achilles Tendon Injury)

Eze E. (Ankle Injury)

Henderson D. (Thigh Injury)

Holding R. (Ankle Injury)

Rak-Sakyi J. (Thigh Injury)

Liverpool

WON'T PLAY:

Alisson (Muscle Injury)

Bajcetic S. (Calf Injury)

Diogo Jota (Muscle Injury)

Mac Allister A. (Knee Injury)

Matip J. (Knee Injury)

Robertson A. (Shoulder Injury)

Thiago (Hip Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

N/A

Brighton vs Burnley - Saturday 16:00

Brighton

WON'T PLAY:

Enciso J. (Knee Injury)

Estupinan P. (Injury)

Fati A. (Calf Injury)

Lamptey T. (Muscle Injury)

March S. (Knee Injury)

Webster A. (Knock)

Welbeck D. (Muscle Injury)

Burnley

WON'T PLAY:

Cork J. (Injury)

Foster L. (Illness)

Koleosho L. (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Cullen J. (Knock)

Manchester United vs Bournemouth - Saturday 16:00

Man Utd

WON'T PLAY:

Casemiro (Hamstring Injury)

Eriksen C. (Knee Injury)

Malacia T. (Muscle Injury)

Martinez Li. (Foot Injury)

Mount M. (Injury)

Sancho J. (Suspended)

Bournemouth

WON'T PLAY:

Aarons M. (Thigh Injury)

Adams T. (Thigh Injury)

Fredericks R. (Calf Injury)

Kelly L. (Thigh Injury)

Marcondes E. (Ankle Injury)

Randolph D. (Illness)

Scott A. (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

N/A

Sheffield United vs Brentford - Saturday 16:00

Sheffield United

WON'T PLAY:

Baldock G. (Thigh Injury)

Basham C. (Ankle Injury)

Brewster R. (Thigh Injury)

Davies T. (Injury)

Egan J. (Ankle Injury)

Jebbison D. (Muscle Injury)

Norrington-Davies R. (Muscle Injury)

Brentford

WON'T PLAY:

Ajer K. (Ankle Injury)

Collins N. (Ankle Injury)

Henry R. (Knee Injury)

Hickey A. (Thigh Injury)

Schade K. (Hip Injury)

Toney I. (Suspended)

QUESTIONABLE:

Dasilva J. (Thigh Injury)

Jensen M. (Knock)

Wolves vs Nottingham Forest - Saturday 16:00

Wolves

WON'T PLAY:

Hodge J. (Shoulder Injury)

Jonny (Injury)

Neto P. (Thigh Injury)

Nottingham Forest

WON'T PLAY:

Awoniyi T. (Groin Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Ait Nouri R. (Ankle Injury)

Sa J. (Back Injury)

Boly W. (Muscle Injury)

Aston Villa vs Arsenal - Saturday 18:30

Aston Villa

WON'T PLAY:

Buendia E. (Knee Injury)

Mings T. (Knee Injury)

Traore B. (Muscle Injury)

Arsenal

WON'T PLAY:

Partey T. (Muscle Injury)

Smith Rowe E. (Knee Injury)

Timber J. (Knee Injury)

Vieira F. (Groin Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Tomiyasu T. (Calf Injury)

Everton vs Chelsea - Sunday 15:00

Everton

WON'T PLAY:

Alli D. (Muscle Injury)

Chelsea

WON'T PLAY:

Chalobah T. (Thigh Injury)

Chilwell B. (Thigh Injury)

Chukwuemeka C. (Knee Injury)

Fofana W. (Knee Injury)

Gusto M. (Tendon Injury)

Madueke N. (Injury)

Nkunku C. (Knee Injury)

Ugochukwu L. (Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Garner J. (Illness)

Gomes A. (Calf Injury)

Onana A. (Calf Injury)

Bettinelli M. (Injury)

Lavia R. (Ankle Injury)

Fulham vs West Ham - Sunday 15:00

Fulham

WON'T PLAY:

Diop I. (Foot Injury)

Rodrigo Muniz (Injury)

Traore A. (Thigh Injury)

West Ham

WON'T PLAY:

Antonio M. (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Areola A. (Wrist Injury)

Luton vs Manchester City - Sunday 15:00

Luton

WON'T PLAY:

Andersen M. (Thigh Injury)

Burke R. (Injury)

Potts D. (Ankle Injury)

Man City

WON'T PLAY:

De Bruyne K. (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Lockyer T. (Back Injury)

Nakamba M. (Knee Injury)

Woodrow C. (Calf Injury)

Doku J. (Knock)

Tottenham vs Newcastle - Sunday 17:30

Tottenham

WON'T PLAY:

Bentancur R. (Ankle Injury)

Dier E. (Muscle Injury)

Maddison J. (Ankle Injury)

Perisic I. (Knee Injury)

Sessegnon R. (Thigh Injury)

Solomon M. (Knee Injury)

Whiteman A. (Ankle Injury)

van de Ven M. (Thigh Injury)

Newcastle

WON'T PLAY:

Anderson E. (Back Injury)

Barnes H. (Ankle Injury)

Botman S. (Knee Injury)

Burn D. (Back Injury)

Longstaff S. (Ankle Injury)

Manquillo J. (Groin Injury)

Murphy J. (Shoulder Injury)

Pope N. (Shoulder Injury)

Targett M. (Injury)

Tonali S. (Suspended)

Willock J. (Achilles Tendon Injury)

Wilson C. (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Son H-M. (Injury)

Lascelles J. (Thigh Injury)