Who's Missing: Son a doubt for Spurs' encounter with injury-hit Newcastle

A number of players will be ruled out of the latest round of Premier League fixtures through illness, suspension or injury.
Take a look at who's out and who's questionable with our guide below. (All times CET.)
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool - Saturday 13:30
WON'T PLAY:
Doucoure C. (Achilles Tendon Injury)
WON'T PLAY:
Robertson A. (Shoulder Injury)
QUESTIONABLE:
N/A
Brighton vs Burnley - Saturday 16:00
WON'T PLAY:
WON'T PLAY:
QUESTIONABLE:
Manchester United vs Bournemouth - Saturday 16:00
WON'T PLAY:
WON'T PLAY:
QUESTIONABLE:
N/A
Sheffield United vs Brentford - Saturday 16:00
WON'T PLAY:
Norrington-Davies R. (Muscle Injury)
WON'T PLAY:
QUESTIONABLE:
Wolves vs Nottingham Forest - Saturday 16:00
WON'T PLAY:
WON'T PLAY:
QUESTIONABLE:
Aston Villa vs Arsenal - Saturday 18:30
WON'T PLAY:
WON'T PLAY:
QUESTIONABLE:
Everton vs Chelsea - Sunday 15:00
WON'T PLAY:
WON'T PLAY:
QUESTIONABLE:
Fulham vs West Ham - Sunday 15:00
WON'T PLAY:
WON'T PLAY:
QUESTIONABLE:
Luton vs Manchester City - Sunday 15:00
WON'T PLAY:
WON'T PLAY:
QUESTIONABLE:
Tottenham vs Newcastle - Sunday 17:30
WON'T PLAY:
WON'T PLAY:
Willock J. (Achilles Tendon Injury)
QUESTIONABLE: