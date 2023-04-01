Who's Missing: David Raya and Lewis Hall ruled out against Brentford and Newcastle

A number of players will be ruled out of the latest round of Premier League fixtures through illness, suspension or injury.

Take a look at who's out and who's questionable with our guide below.

Man City v Liverpool - Saturday 12.30pm

A general view of the Etihad Stadium
Profimedia

Man City

WON'T PLAY:

De Bruyne K. (Thigh Injury)

Stones J. (Muscle Injury)

Liverpool

WON'T PLAY:

Bajcetic S. (Calf Injury)

Jones C. (Illness)

Robertson A. (Shoulder Injury)

Thiago (Hip Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Ake N. (Injury)

Ederson (Ankle Injury)

Gomez S. (Injury)

Haaland E. (Ankle Injury)

Kovacic M. (Thigh Injury)

Nunes M. (Muscle Injury)

Gomez J. (Injury)

Gravenberch R. (Knee Injury)

Konate I. (Muscle Injury)

Burnley v West Ham - Saturday 3pm

A general view of Turf Moor
Profimedia

Burnley

WON'T PLAY:

Foster L. (Illness)

West Ham

WON'T PLAY:

Antonio M. (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Al Dakhil A. (Knock)

Bowen J. (Knee Injury)

Luton v Crystal Palace - Saturday 3pm

A general view of Kenilworth Road
Profimedia

Luton

WON'T PLAY

Andersen M. (Thigh Injury)

Burke R. (Injury)

Lokonga A. S. (Thigh Injury)

Potts D. (Ankle Injury)

Crystal Palace

WON'T PLAY

Henderson D. (Thigh Injury)

Rak-Sakyi J. (Thigh Injury)

Tomkins J. (Calf Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Bell A. (Thigh Injury)

Doughty A. (Knock)

Kabore I. (Concussion)

Ogbene C. (Ankle Injury)

Woodrow C. (Calf Injury)

Newcastle v Chelsea - Saturday 3pm

A general view of St. James' Park
Profimedia

Newcastle

WON'T PLAY:

Anderson E. (Back Injury)

Barnes H. (Ankle Injury)

Botman S. (Knee Injury)

Burn D. (Back Injury)

Hall L. (Loan agreement)

Manquillo J. (Groin Injury)

Murphy J. (Shoulder Injury)

Targett M. (Injury)

Tonali S. (Suspended)

Wilson C. (Thigh Injury)

Chelsea

WON'T PLAY:

Chalobah T. (Thigh Injury)

Chilwell B. (Thigh Injury)

Chukwuemeka C. (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Almiron M. (Thigh Injury)

Isak A. (Groin Injury)

Longstaff S. (Ankle Injury)

Schar F. (Thigh Injury)

Bettinelli M. (Injury)

Colwill L. (Shoulder Injury)

Gusto M. (Tendon Injury)

Lavia R. (Ankle Injury)

Nottingham Forest v Brighton - Saturday 3pm

A general view of the City Ground
Profimedia

Nottingham Forest

WON'T PLAY:

Awoniyi T. (Groin Injury)

Hudson-Odoi C. (Thigh Injury)

Brighton

WON'T PLAY:

Dahoud M. (Red Card)

Dunk L. (Groin Injury)

Enciso J. (Knee Injury)

Estupinan P. (Injury)

Lamptey T. (Injury)

March S. (Knee Injury)

Milner J. (Injury)

Welbeck D. (Muscle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Danilo (Muscle Injury)

Elanga A. (Injury)

Felipe (Knee Injury)

Murillo (Thigh Injury)

Ferguson E. (Thigh Injury)

Mitoma K. (Injury)

Sheffield United v Bournemouth - Saturday 3pm

A general view of Bramall Lane
Profimedia

Sheffield United

WON'T PLAY:

Basham C. (Ankle Injury)

Brewster R. (Thigh Injury)

Davies T. (Injury)

Egan J. (Ankle Injury)

Jebbison D. (Muscle Injury)

Lowe M. (Ankle Injury)

Norrington-Davies R. (Muscle Injury)

Bournemouth

WON'T PLAY:

Aarons M. (Thigh Injury)

Adams T. (Thigh Injury)

Fredericks R. (Calf Injury)

Marcondes E. (Ankle Injury)

Randolph D. (Illness)

Scott A. (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Ahmedhodzic A. (Thigh Injury)

McBurnie O. (Groin Injury)

Billing P. (Thigh Injury)

Brentford v Arsenal - Saturday 5.30pm

A general view of the Gtech Community Stadium
Profimedia

Brentford

WON'T PLAY:

Collins N. (Ankle Injury)

Damsgaard M. (Knock)

Dasilva J. (Thigh Injury)

Henry R. (Knee Injury)

Hickey A. (Thigh Injury)

Schade K. (Hip Injury)

Toney I. (Suspended)

Arsenal

WON'T PLAY:

Partey T. (Muscle Injury)

Raya D. (Loan agreement)

Smith Rowe E. (Knee Injury)

Timber J. (Knee Injury)

Vieira F. (Red Card)

QUESTIONABLE:

Lewis-Potter K. (Calf Injury)

Cedric (Illness)

Odegaard M. (Injury)

White B. (Injury)

Tottenham v Aston Villa - Sunday 2pm

A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Profimedia

Tottenham

WON'T PLAY:

Maddison J. (Ankle Injury)

Perisic I. (Knee Injury)

Richarlison (Pelvis Injury)

Sessegnon R. (Thigh Injury)

Solomon M. (Knee Injury)

Whiteman A. (Ankle Injury)

van de Ven M. (Thigh Injury)

Aston Villa

WON'T PLAY:

Buendia E. (Knee Injury)

Cash M. (Injury)

Hause K. (Knee Injury)

Mings T. (Knee Injury)

Ramsey J. (Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Diego Carlos (Injury)

Everton v Man Utd - Sunday 4.30pm

A general view of Goodison Park
Profimedia

Everton

WON'T PLAY:

Alli D. (Muscle Injury)

Gomes A. (Calf Injury)

Man Utd

WON'T PLAY:

Casemiro (Hamstring Injury)

Diallo A. (Knee Injury)

Evans J. (Injury)

Malacia T. (Muscle Injury)

Martinez Li. (Foot Injury)

Sancho J. (Suspended)

QUESTIONABLE:

Coleman S. (Lacking Match Fitness)

Fulham v Wolves - Monday 8pm

A general view of Craven Cottage
Profimedia

Fulham

WON'T PLAY: TBC

Wolves

WON'T PLAY: TBC

QUESTIONABLE: TBC

Nottingham Forest striker Awoniyi facing long spell on sidelines after groin surgery

