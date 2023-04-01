Who's Missing: David Raya and Lewis Hall ruled out against Brentford and Newcastle

Premier League rules stipulate that on-loan players cannot feature against their parent clubs, so David Raya cannot play for Arsenal against Brentford

A number of players will be ruled out of the latest round of Premier League fixtures through illness, suspension or injury.

Take a look at who's out and who's questionable with our guide below.

Man City v Liverpool - Saturday 12.30pm

Man City

WON'T PLAY:

De Bruyne K. (Thigh Injury)

Stones J. (Muscle Injury)

Liverpool

WON'T PLAY:

Bajcetic S. (Calf Injury)

Jones C. (Illness)

Robertson A. (Shoulder Injury)

Thiago (Hip Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Ake N. (Injury)

Ederson (Ankle Injury)

Gomez S. (Injury)

Haaland E. (Ankle Injury)

Kovacic M. (Thigh Injury)

Nunes M. (Muscle Injury)

Gomez J. (Injury)

Gravenberch R. (Knee Injury)

Konate I. (Muscle Injury)

Burnley v West Ham - Saturday 3pm

Burnley

WON'T PLAY:

Foster L. (Illness)

West Ham

WON'T PLAY:

Antonio M. (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Al Dakhil A. (Knock)

Bowen J. (Knee Injury)

Luton v Crystal Palace - Saturday 3pm

Luton

WON'T PLAY

Andersen M. (Thigh Injury)

Burke R. (Injury)

Lokonga A. S. (Thigh Injury)

Potts D. (Ankle Injury)

Crystal Palace

WON'T PLAY

Henderson D. (Thigh Injury)

Rak-Sakyi J. (Thigh Injury)

Tomkins J. (Calf Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Bell A. (Thigh Injury)

Doughty A. (Knock)

Kabore I. (Concussion)

Ogbene C. (Ankle Injury)

Woodrow C. (Calf Injury)

Newcastle v Chelsea - Saturday 3pm

Newcastle

WON'T PLAY:

Anderson E. (Back Injury)

Barnes H. (Ankle Injury)

Botman S. (Knee Injury)

Burn D. (Back Injury)

Hall L. (Loan agreement)

Manquillo J. (Groin Injury)

Murphy J. (Shoulder Injury)

Targett M. (Injury)

Tonali S. (Suspended)

Wilson C. (Thigh Injury)

Chelsea

WON'T PLAY:

Chalobah T. (Thigh Injury)

Chilwell B. (Thigh Injury)

Chukwuemeka C. (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Almiron M. (Thigh Injury)

Isak A. (Groin Injury)

Longstaff S. (Ankle Injury)

Schar F. (Thigh Injury)

Bettinelli M. (Injury)

Colwill L. (Shoulder Injury)

Gusto M. (Tendon Injury)

Lavia R. (Ankle Injury)

Nottingham Forest v Brighton - Saturday 3pm

Nottingham Forest

WON'T PLAY:

Awoniyi T. (Groin Injury)

Hudson-Odoi C. (Thigh Injury)

Brighton

WON'T PLAY:

Dahoud M. (Red Card)

Dunk L. (Groin Injury)

Enciso J. (Knee Injury)

Estupinan P. (Injury)

Lamptey T. (Injury)

March S. (Knee Injury)

Milner J. (Injury)

Welbeck D. (Muscle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Danilo (Muscle Injury)

Elanga A. (Injury)

Felipe (Knee Injury)

Murillo (Thigh Injury)

Ferguson E. (Thigh Injury)

Mitoma K. (Injury)

Sheffield United v Bournemouth - Saturday 3pm

Sheffield United

WON'T PLAY:

Basham C. (Ankle Injury)

Brewster R. (Thigh Injury)

Davies T. (Injury)

Egan J. (Ankle Injury)

Jebbison D. (Muscle Injury)

Lowe M. (Ankle Injury)

Norrington-Davies R. (Muscle Injury)

Bournemouth

WON'T PLAY:

Aarons M. (Thigh Injury)

Adams T. (Thigh Injury)

Fredericks R. (Calf Injury)

Marcondes E. (Ankle Injury)

Randolph D. (Illness)

Scott A. (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Ahmedhodzic A. (Thigh Injury)

McBurnie O. (Groin Injury)

Billing P. (Thigh Injury)

Brentford v Arsenal - Saturday 5.30pm

Brentford

WON'T PLAY:

Collins N. (Ankle Injury)

Damsgaard M. (Knock)

Dasilva J. (Thigh Injury)

Henry R. (Knee Injury)

Hickey A. (Thigh Injury)

Schade K. (Hip Injury)

Toney I. (Suspended)

Arsenal

WON'T PLAY:

Partey T. (Muscle Injury)

Raya D. (Loan agreement)

Smith Rowe E. (Knee Injury)

Timber J. (Knee Injury)

Vieira F. (Red Card)

QUESTIONABLE:

Lewis-Potter K. (Calf Injury)

Cedric (Illness)

Odegaard M. (Injury)

White B. (Injury)

Tottenham v Aston Villa - Sunday 2pm

Tottenham

WON'T PLAY:

Maddison J. (Ankle Injury)

Perisic I. (Knee Injury)

Richarlison (Pelvis Injury)

Sessegnon R. (Thigh Injury)

Solomon M. (Knee Injury)

Whiteman A. (Ankle Injury)

van de Ven M. (Thigh Injury)

Aston Villa

WON'T PLAY:

Buendia E. (Knee Injury)

Cash M. (Injury)

Hause K. (Knee Injury)

Mings T. (Knee Injury)

Ramsey J. (Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Diego Carlos (Injury)

Everton v Man Utd - Sunday 4.30pm

Everton

WON'T PLAY:

Alli D. (Muscle Injury)

Gomes A. (Calf Injury)

Man Utd

WON'T PLAY:

Casemiro (Hamstring Injury)

Diallo A. (Knee Injury)

Evans J. (Injury)

Malacia T. (Muscle Injury)

Martinez Li. (Foot Injury)

Sancho J. (Suspended)

QUESTIONABLE:

Coleman S. (Lacking Match Fitness)

Fulham v Wolves - Monday 8pm

Fulham

WON'T PLAY: TBC

Wolves

WON'T PLAY: TBC

QUESTIONABLE: TBC