Who's Missing: Jesus ruled out in blow for Arsenal, Tonali suspension begins

Gabriel Jesus was injured during Arsenal's Champions League win against Sevilla

A number of players will be ruled out of the latest round of Premier League fixtures through illness, suspension or injury.

Take a look at who's out and who's questionable with our guide below:

Crystal Palace v Tottenham - Friday 8pm

Crystal Palace

WON'T PLAY:

Eze E. (Muscle Injury)

Henderson D. (Thigh Injury)

Tomkins J. (Calf Injury)

Tottenham

WON'T PLAY:

Bentancur R. (Knee Injury)

Perisic I. (Knee Injury)

Sessegnon R. (Thigh Injury)

Solomon M. (Knee Injury)

Whiteman A. (Ankle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Ferguson N. (Thigh Injury)

Olise M. (Thigh Injury)

Schlupp J. (Knock)

Chelsea v Brentford - Saturday 12.30pm

Chelsea

WON'T PLAY:

Broja A. (Injury)

Chalobah T. (Thigh Injury)

Chilwell B. (Thigh Injury)

Chukwuemeka C. (Knee Injury)

Fofana W. (Knee Injury)

Lavia R. (Ankle Injury)

Nkunku C. (Knee Injury)

Brentford

WON'T PLAY:

Baptiste S. (Shoulder Injury)

Damsgaard M. (Knock)

Dasilva J. (Thigh Injury)

Henry R. (Knee Injury)

Schade K. (Hip Injury)

Toney I. (Suspended)

QUESTIONABLE:

Bettinelli M. (Injury)

Lewis-Potter K. (Calf Injury)

Arsenal v Sheff Utd - Saturday 3pm

Arsenal

WON'T PLAY:

Gabriel Jesus (Muscle Injury)

Timber J. (Knee Injury)

Sheff Utd

WON'T PLAY:

Basham C. (Ankle Injury)

Davies T. (Injury)

Egan J. (Ankle Injury)

Jebbison D. (Muscle Injury)

Lowe M. (Ankle Injury)

Norrington-Davies R. (Muscle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Baldock G. (Calf Injury)

Osula W. (Muscle Injury)

Bournemouth v Burnley - Saturday 3pm

Bournemouth

WON'T PLAY:

Adams T. (Thigh Injury)

Cook L. (Red Card)

Fredericks R. (Calf Injury)

Marcondes E. (Ankle Injury)

Burnley

WON'T PLAY:

Beyer J. (Knock)

Obafemi M. (Thigh Injury)

Ramsey A. (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Ekdal H. (Knee Injury)

Gudmundsson J. B. (Muscle Injury)

Manuel Hedilazio B. (Ankle Injury)

Wolves v Newcastle - Saturday 5.30pm

Wolves

WON'T PLAY: N/A

Newcastle

WON'T PLAY:

Barnes H. (Ankle Injury)

Botman S. (Knee Injury)

Tonali S. (Suspended)

Miley L. (Illness)

QUESTIONABLE:

Bueno H. (Thigh Injury)

Isak A. (Injury)

West Ham v Everton - Sunday 1pm

West Ham

WON'T PLAY: TBC

Everton

WON'T PLAY: TBC

QUESTIONABLE: TBC

Aston Villa v Luton - Sunday 2pm

Aston Villa

WON'T PLAY: TBC

Luton

WON'T PLAY: TBC

QUESTIONABLE: TBC

Brighton v Fulham - Sunday 2pm

Brighton

WON'T PLAY: TBC

Fulham

WON'T PLAY: TBC

QUESTIONABLE: TBC

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest - Sunday 2pm

Liverpool

WON'T PLAY:

Bajcetic S. (Calf Injury)

Robertson A. (Shoulder Injury)

Thiago A. (Hip Injury)

Nottingham Forest

WON'T PLAY:

Danilo (Thigh Injury)

Felipe (Knee Injury)

Montiel G. (Muscle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Awoniyi T. (Groin Injury)

Tavares N. (Muscle Injury)

Man Utd v Man City - Sunday 3.30pm

Man Utd

WON'T PLAY:

Casemiro (Ankle Injury)

Diallo A. (Knee Injury)

Malacia T. (Muscle Injury)

Martinez L. (Foot Injury)

Sancho J. (Suspended)

Shaw L. (Muscle Injury)

Man City

WON'T PLAY:

Akanji M. (Red Card)

De Bruyne K. (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Wan-Bissaka A. (Injury)