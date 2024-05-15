Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders agrees to join RB Salzburg

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders agrees to join RB Salzburg

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders
Liverpool's assistant manager, Pepijn Lijnders (41), has agreed to join Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg.

The Dutchman will take up the role of head coach on a three-year deal, with Vitor Matos set to become his assistant.

"I am very proud to become the new head coach of FC Red Bull Salzburg," Lijnders said in a statement published via official Liverpool channels.

"This is a real privilege for me. After PSV Eindhoven, FC Porto and Liverpool FC, I am now moving to another exceptional club with a really good structure and a particular focus on youth development."

Lijnders continued: "I want to develop a mentality with the team that places a lot of emphasis on attacking style of play and where passion and hunger for success are the basis of everything.

"Together with my assistant coach Vitor Matos and the entire support team, we will do our best to help the club continue to grow in an ever-changing football world.

"My family has visited the city before and was overwhelmed by its beauty and the friendliness of the people. That was the last and important step for me in choosing FC Red Bull Salzburg."

Lijnders has served as Liverpool's assistant manager under both Jurgen Klopp and Brendan Rodgers.

He initially joined the club in 2014 as a youth coach before progressing through the ranks.

Lijnders left Anfield briefly in 2018 to manage NEC Nijmegen in the Netherlands before returning to Klopp's side.

