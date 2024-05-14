Every time the Premier League title race has gone to the final day

City won the title on the final day of the 2021/22 season

The Premier League title race will be decided on the final day once more following Arsenal's 1-0 win away at Manchester United, with the Gunners set to compete with Manchester City to become champions.

Regardless of City's result in their game in hand against Tottenham Hotspur, the winner of the 2023/24 Premier League season will be decided on the final day (Sunday, May 19th).

Of the previous 32 Premier League campaigns, nine of them have been decided by the last match with no shortage of drama or iconic moments.

Another dramatic ending is coming up, so here Flashscore has decided to look back at every time the Premier League title race was decided in the last round of fixtures.

Premier League top five Flashscore

1994/95 - Blackburn Rovers/Manchester United

Blackburn Rovers and then-two-time winners Manchester United were duking it out for the crown in the third-ever Premier League season, the final campaign that featured 22 teams and 42 fixtures rather than the current 38-game format.

Rovers were the only side stopping United from winning three titles in a row but actually lost their final match against Liverpool; leaving Sir Alex Ferguson's team a clear route to glory if they could just beat West Ham.

Unfortunately for the Red Devils, they could only muster a draw against the Hammers meaning that the title went to Blackburn - despite neither side involved in the race even winning on the final day.

The Lancashire club boasted some iconic players including Alan Shearer who would go on to become the division's record goalscorer - kick-starting his Premier League career in 94/95 by forming a formidable partnership alongside Chris Sutton.

Alan Shearer (L) and Chris Sutton hoist the PL title Profimedia

1995/96 - Manchester United/Newcastle

Despite suffering final-day heartbreak in 1994, United bounced back to win their third title in four years the following season after fending off a spirited effort from Newcastle.

That year saw the 'class of 92' blossom into top stars, with the likes of Gary Neville, David Beckham and Paul Scholes propelling the Red Devils back to the top of the division.

The Magpies had a 12-point lead as late as January but failed to capitalise and let the Mancunians battle back, leaving them needing to beat Spurs on the final day and hope that Middlesbrough could keep United at bay.

Neither result came for Newcastle who could only draw against Spurs while United cruised to victory against Middlesbrough - bringing another title to Old Trafford.

The 95/96 title race also saw the birth of one of the most iconic rants in football; Magpies boss Kevin Keegan's infamous "I would love it if we beat them". Unfortunately for the Geordies, they did not.

1998/99 - Manchester United/Arsenal

Naturally, having won the Premier League 13 times, United feature a lot in this piece.

The 98/99 campaign saw them go head-to-head with Arsenal for the league having lost out to the Gunners in the previous season.

Both sides would have been worthy winners but - much like this term 25 years later - Arsenal needed a favour from fierce rivals Spurs to win the gold.

While Arsene Wenger's side did their job and beat Aston Villa, the favour from Spurs never came, with the Red Devils winning 2-1 on the final day to secure a fifth title.

That trophy was the first in a famous treble for the Red Devils, a feat only repeated once in the 25 years since.

2007/08 - Manchester United/Chelsea

The Premier League title would bounce between London and Manchester for the next decade without the winners being decided on the final day.

United continued to win gold, while both Arsenal and Chelsea also got in on the act.

A huge rivalry built up between United and Chelsea in the 07/08 campaign with the two clubs competing for silverware domestically and in Europe.

The Red Devils boasted an incredible front three consisting of Carlos Tevez, Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo while the Blues leaned on the brilliance of Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba.

By the final day, Chelsea needed to beat West Brom and hope United dropped points against Wigan.

In the end, they could only draw against the Baggies while their rivals dispatched the Latics with ease.

The Blues fought valiantly on both fronts but eventually lost out to United - in the Premier League and then in the Champions League final 10 days later courtesy of a John Terry slip during the penalty shootout.

Man Utd celebrate another title Profimedia

2009/10 - Chelsea/Manchester United

Similar to their neighbours this year, United were on the brink of an unprecedented fourth straight title on the final day of the 09/10 season.

They trailed Chelsea by just one point at the culmination of that campaign and needed to win against Stoke in their last match while hoping Chelsea slipped up against Wigan - the same side United beat to secure the title two years prior.

Sir Alex's side did their job with a resounding 4-0 win.

Chelsea's response? An 8-0 hammering at Stamford Bridge to ensure the championship returned to London for the first time since 2006.

2011/12 - Manchester City/Manchester United

You knew it was coming. Manchester City won their first-ever Premier League title on the final day of the 11/12 season in the most dramatic fashion possible.

Only goal difference separated them from their closest rivals United heading into the last match and the red side of Manchester did their job with a victory away at Sunderland.

It looked like the title had slipped out of City's hands as they trailed QPR 2-1 with minutes to go.

Even an Edin Dzeko equaliser in the 92nd minute wouldn't have been enough, but then Sergio Aguero scored with the final kick of the season to send the Etihad into raptures and create the most iconic moment in Premier League history.

2013/14 - Manchester City/Liverpool

A year prior in 2012/13 was the last United would see of the Premier League title picture but they have been appropriately replaced by City since then.

The culmination of the 13/14 title race saw an almighty collapse from Liverpool - their first involvement on this list - featuring the infamous slip from Steven Gerrard in their loss against Chelsea and Crystal Palace's comeback from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 at Selhurst Park.

That left them needing to beat Newcastle and hope for City to slip up against West Ham.

The Reds stood firm and did their job but their title rivals were equally resolute on the final day, with both clubs picking up wins and the silverware heading back to the Etihad.

2018/19 - Manchester City/Liverpool

The 18/19 campaign saw arguably the best two teams the Premier League has ever seen go head-to-head for title glory.

Only a single point separated City and Liverpool at the end of a season that saw the two clubs amass an astonishing 195 points combined.

By the final day, the Reds had only lost once - against Pep Guardiola's side at the Etihad - and City were on a 13-game winning streak.

Liverpool were again left needing their rivals to drop points but that result never came, with the Mancunians beating Brighton 4-1 away from home.

Even with a 2-0 win against Wolves, Jurgen Klopp and co were left waiting for their first Premier League title.

2021/22 - Manchester City/Liverpool

The City v Liverpool title saga continued through 2020 - with Liverpool cruising to their first title - and came to a dramatic end in 21/22.

A familiar scenario was in place on the final day with Guardiola's side in the driving seat and Klopp's team hoping for them to drop points.

Liverpool once again did their job - beating Wolves - and needed a favour from Aston Villa and former captain Gerrard at the Etihad.

The Villains went 2-0 up and it looked like finally the Reds would get the better of their fierce rivals on the final day, only for City to go on a five-minute rampage and turn the title race on its head.

Goals from Ilkay Gundogan on either side of a Rodri strike meant the trophy would once again return to Manchester; their second in what would become three-straight title wins.

Gundogan celebrates another iconic goal Profimedia

2023/24 - Arsenal or Manchester City?

City are once again at the heart of the title race as the final day of the 23/24 season approaches.

If they beat Spurs in their game in hand they will just need to match Arsenal's result on Sunday, but if they drop points then they will need a favour from elsewhere or to hope they can generate a big swing in goal difference in their remaining match.

Guardiola's side are experts at handling pressure, though, setting up what could be another thrilling climax to an excellent campaign.