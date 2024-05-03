Fantasy Premier League: Into the final sprint as the season nears an end

May has already started, and this is a clear signal to every Fantasy Premier League player that the end of the season is fast approaching. Of course, as we do every week, we will try to prepare you for the next round. Remember, though, that this time the deadline is Friday evening!

There is a very correct saying that FPL is a marathon, not a sprint, and all moves should be made calmly and patiently. It captures the idea of the whole game very well, but we all know that at the end of a marathon, there is usually a sprint.

In the final metres, the runners simply give their all to cross the finish line as quickly as possible. And so it is a bit like the end of the season in FPL. There is not much left to plan - what counts are quick and effective decisions.

Let's take a look at the table

To know what we're up against, let's first check the status of each team before the final games. Who still needs to give it their all and who may be mentally checking out?

Title contenders - Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool

Of course, The Reds are thrown in here a bit by force as they are already guaranteed a top-four finish, and still have a mathematical chance of the title, so they should still care about winning games. As for City and Arsenal, there is no doubt that the players of both teams will do everything until the end of the season to be at their best and fight for the title. Let's also remember that Manchester City's players will also fight for the FA Cup.

European competition contenders - Aston Villa, Tottenham, Manchester United, Newcastle, West Ham, Chelsea

Each of the teams has different goals here, as Aston Villa are fighting hard for Champions League football and West Ham and Chelsea have a small chance to get into the Conference League. The motivation in the dressing rooms of these teams should be at an all-time high.

However, let's also take into account that Villa are still in the running for this year's Conference League, while the Red Devils will play the FA Cup final. Factors such as these are also important, as it's fair to assume that we'll be seeing rotation in the Aston Villa team, while United may give other players a chance to prove themselves ahead of the final.

Mid-table - Bournemouth, Wolves, Brighton, Fulham, Crystal Palace, Everton, Brentford

Here is a list of teams whose players I would avoid. Why? Obviously, they each have their own ambitions and probably want to finish the season as high as possible or surpass a certain number of wins that will guarantee a bonus at the end of the competition. However, there is no mistaking the fact that in the offices of these teams, many may already be looking ahead to the 2024/25 season.

After all, we are dealing with teams that have no chance of getting into Europe and are certain of staying up. Younger players could get a chance to play by coaches, and those who have complained about injuries may be given a rest. A situation like this certainly doesn't help in FPL.

Struggling to stay up - Nottingham, Luton, Burnley

While we have weaker teams here compared to previous categories, they most certainly have a lot to fight for. That doesn't mean it's worth going all out on their players, of course, but they will nevertheless give it their all to stay in the top division.

Relegation - Sheffield United

Definitely avoid their players!

Who to buy.

Josko Gvardiol (5.0) - I know, buying Manchester City defenders is risky as you never know what Pep is going to do. But at the end of the season, you simply have to make risky decisions. Not only does the Croatian cost little for a key player, but he has also looked great in recent games. In his last three matches in the Premier League, he has scored two goals and recorded an assist, not to mention picking up clean sheets. On top of that, he has four games left this season.

Chris Wood (4.8) - Arsenal fans had their heads in their hands as they watched the Nottingham Forst striker waste many huge chances against Manchester City, but he will probably get a few more opportunities to shine this season. Forest are fighting to stay in the Premier League and Wood is their last hope in the attacking line. In their last three games, Nuno Espirito Santo's players will be playing at 120% and Wood should get a lot of goalscoring chances. Of course, he cannot be your main man, but he is a good option.

Leandro Trossard (6.5) - At the end of the season, you have to go a little bit under the radar. Obviously, the Belgian would never normally be recommended for FPL, as he is usually an option from the bench. However, he has been performing regularly in recent games and has been scoring goals - three in his last five league appearances. Only 2% of players have him in their line-ups, yet Arsenal will be doing everything they can to win all three of their final games. For those who like risk, this is the perfect option.

Radim Horak (one of the best Czechs playing in the Fantasy Premier League)

Ben White (6.0) - Clean sheets in the Premier League are an increasingly rare affair, so I'm not afraid to stick with the proven defence of the Arsenal team. In the right-back position, White has a secure position and is performing brilliantly, and even scored two goals against Chelsea recently. Mikel Arteta's side have two home games left in the season - against Bournemouth and Everton - in which the Englishman should once again perform well offensively and keep a clean sheet.

Kevin De Bruyne (10.5) - There are plenty of good midfielders and it's hard to pick a perfect five for the squad. De Bruyne is a relatively rare choice with around 17% of players picking him. City play at home against Wolves this round and it is imperative that they get three points. This is then followed by a double-header against Fulham and Tottenham. The Belgian is back to his best form after battling injuries and I believe he will be in the starting line-up for these important matches.

