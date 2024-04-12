Who's Missing: Liverpool set for potential boost as trio eye returns

Meanwhile, Newcastle's injury list isn't looking any brighter as they welcome Tottenham on Saturday and Luton will be without some key starters adding to their already uphill battle against Manchester City at the Etihad this weekend.
See who's missing and who's questionable for the next round of Premier League fixtures:
Newcastle v Tottenham - Saturday, 13:30 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Almiron M. (Knee Injury)
Botman S. (Knee Injury)
Joelinton (Thigh Injury)
Lascelles J. (Knee Injury)
Livramento V. (Ankle Injury)
Miley L. (Back Injury)
Pope N. (Shoulder Injury)
Tonali S. (Suspended)
Trippier K. (Calf Injury)
Wilson C. (Chest Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Targett M. (Achilles Tendon Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Forster F. (Ankle Injury)
Richarlison (Knee Injury)
Sessegnon R. (Thigh Injury)
Solomon M. (Knee Injury)
Brentford v Sheffield United - Saturday, 16:00 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Dasilva J. (Knee Injury)
Henry R. (Knee Injury)
Hickey A. (Thigh Injury)
Mee B. (Broken ankle)
QUESTIONABLE
Norgaard C. (Injury)
Pinnock E. (Ankle Injury)
Schade K. (Hip Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Baldock G. (Calf Injury)
Basham C. (Ankle Injury)
Brewster R. (Thigh Injury)
Davies T. (Knock)
Egan J. (Ankle Injury)
Jebbison D. (Muscle Injury)
Lowe M. (Ankle Injury)
Norrington-Davies R. (Thigh Injury)
Burnley v Brighton - Saturday, 16:00 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Koleosho L. (Knee Injury)
O'Shea D. (Red Card)
Ramsey A. (Knee Injury)
Redmond N. (Muscle Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Al Dakhil A. (Injury)
Beyer J. (Thigh Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Gilmour B. (Knee Injury)
Hinshelwood J. (Ankle Injury)
March S. (Knee Injury)
Milner J. (Knee Injury)
Mitoma K. (Back Injury)
Webster A. (Knock)
QUESTIONABLE
Ferguson E. (Ankle Injury)
Manchester City v Luton - Saturday, 16:00 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Ake N. (Muscle Injury)
Walker K. (Thigh Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Adebayo E. (Thigh Injury)
Andersen M. (Calf Injury)
Bell A. (Thigh Injury)
Brown J. (Knee Injury)
Lockyer T. (Heart Problems)
Lokonga A. S. (Thigh Injury)
Nakamba M. (Knee Injury)
Ogbene C. (Thigh Injury)
Osho G. (Knee Injury)
Potts D. (Injury)
Nottingham Forest v Wolves - Saturday, 16:00 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Awoniyi T. (Muscle Injury)
Boly W. (Muscle Injury)
Tavares N. (Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Bellegarde J. (Knee Injury)
Neto P. (Hamstring Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Hwang Hee-Chan (Thigh Injury)
Bournemouth v Manchester United - Saturday, 18:30 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Fredericks R. (Calf Injury)
Sinisterra L. (Thigh Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Mepham C. (Illness)
WILL NOT PLAY
Lindelof V. (Hamstring Injury)
Malacia T. (Knee Injury)
Martial A. (Surgery)
Martinez Li. (Calf Injury)
McTominay S. (Injury)
Shaw L. (Leg Injury)
Varane R. (Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Evans J. (Injury)
Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Sunday, 15:00 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Bajcetic S. (Lacking Match Fitness)
Matip J. (Knee Injury)
Thiago (Muscle Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Alexander-Arnold T. (Knee Injury)
Alisson (Muscle Injury)
Diogo Jota (Knee Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Doucoure C. (Achilles Tendon Injury)
Guehi M. (Knee Injury)
Holding R. (Ankle Injury)
Johnstone S. (Elbow Injury)
Matheus Franca (Muscle Injury)
Richards C. (Knee Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Rak-Sakyi J. (Thigh Injury)
West Ham v Fulham - Sunday, 15:00 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Areola A. (Groin Injury)
Bowen J. (Hip Injury)
Phillips K. (Thigh Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
None
Arsenal v Aston Villa - Sunday, 17:30 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Timber J. (Knee Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
WILL NOT PLAY
Buendia E. (Knee Injury)
Kamara B. (Knee Injury)
Lenglet C. (Injury)
Mings T. (Knee Injury)
Ramsey J. (Foot Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Cash M. (Hamstring Injury)
Chelsea v Everton - Monday, 21:00 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
TBD
QUESTIONABLE
TBD
WILL NOT PLAY
TBD
QUESTIONABLE
TBD