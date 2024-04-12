Who's Missing: Liverpool set for potential boost as trio eye returns

Jurgen Klopp could be boosted by the returns of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson and Diogo Jota
Liverpool's push towards a second Premier League triumph for outgoing boss Jurgen Klopp could be boosted by the returns of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson and Diogo Jota ahead of Sunday's match with Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, Newcastle's injury list isn't looking any brighter as they welcome Tottenham on Saturday and Luton will be without some key starters adding to their already uphill battle against Manchester City at the Etihad this weekend.

See who's missing and who's questionable for the next round of Premier League fixtures:

Newcastle v Tottenham - Saturday, 13:30 CET

Newcastle

WILL NOT PLAY

Almiron M. (Knee Injury)

Botman S. (Knee Injury)

Joelinton (Thigh Injury)

Lascelles J. (Knee Injury)

Livramento V. (Ankle Injury)

Miley L. (Back Injury)

Pope N. (Shoulder Injury)

Tonali S. (Suspended)

Trippier K. (Calf Injury)

Wilson C. (Chest Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Targett M. (Achilles Tendon Injury)

Tottenham

WILL NOT PLAY

Forster F. (Ankle Injury)

Richarlison (Knee Injury)

Sessegnon R. (Thigh Injury)

Solomon M. (Knee Injury)

Brentford v Sheffield United - Saturday, 16:00 CET

Brentford

WILL NOT PLAY

Dasilva J. (Knee Injury)

Henry R. (Knee Injury)

Hickey A. (Thigh Injury)

Mee B. (Broken ankle)

QUESTIONABLE

Norgaard C. (Injury)

Pinnock E. (Ankle Injury)

Schade K. (Hip Injury)

Sheffield United

WILL NOT PLAY

Baldock G. (Calf Injury)

Basham C. (Ankle Injury)

Brewster R. (Thigh Injury)

Davies T. (Knock)

Egan J. (Ankle Injury)

Jebbison D. (Muscle Injury)

Lowe M. (Ankle Injury)

Norrington-Davies R. (Thigh Injury)

Burnley v Brighton - Saturday, 16:00 CET

Burnley

WILL NOT PLAY

Koleosho L. (Knee Injury)

O'Shea D. (Red Card)

Ramsey A. (Knee Injury)

Redmond N. (Muscle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Al Dakhil A. (Injury)

Beyer J. (Thigh Injury)

Brighton

WILL NOT PLAY

Gilmour B. (Knee Injury)

Hinshelwood J. (Ankle Injury)

March S. (Knee Injury)

Milner J. (Knee Injury)

Mitoma K. (Back Injury)

Webster A. (Knock)

QUESTIONABLE

Ferguson E. (Ankle Injury)

Manchester City v Luton - Saturday, 16:00 CET

Manchester City

WILL NOT PLAY

Ake N. (Muscle Injury)

Walker K. (Thigh Injury)

Luton

WILL NOT PLAY

Adebayo E. (Thigh Injury)

Andersen M. (Calf Injury)

Bell A. (Thigh Injury)

Brown J. (Knee Injury)

Lockyer T. (Heart Problems)

Lokonga A. S. (Thigh Injury)

Nakamba M. (Knee Injury)

Ogbene C. (Thigh Injury)

Osho G. (Knee Injury)

Potts D. (Injury)

Nottingham Forest v Wolves - Saturday, 16:00 CET

Nottingham Forest

WILL NOT PLAY

Awoniyi T. (Muscle Injury)

Boly W. (Muscle Injury)

Tavares N. (Injury)

Wolves

WILL NOT PLAY

Bellegarde J. (Knee Injury)

Neto P. (Hamstring Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Hwang Hee-Chan (Thigh Injury)

Bournemouth v Manchester United - Saturday, 18:30 CET

Bournemouth

WILL NOT PLAY

Fredericks R. (Calf Injury)

Sinisterra L. (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Mepham C. (Illness)

Manchester United

WILL NOT PLAY

Lindelof V. (Hamstring Injury)

Malacia T. (Knee Injury)

Martial A. (Surgery)

Martinez Li. (Calf Injury)

McTominay S. (Injury) 

Shaw L. (Leg Injury) 

Varane R. (Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Evans J. (Injury)

Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Sunday, 15:00 CET

Liverpool

WILL NOT PLAY

Bajcetic S. (Lacking Match Fitness)

Matip J. (Knee Injury)

Thiago (Muscle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Alexander-Arnold T. (Knee Injury)

Alisson (Muscle Injury)

Diogo Jota (Knee Injury)

Crystal Palace

WILL NOT PLAY

Doucoure C. (Achilles Tendon Injury)

Guehi M. (Knee Injury)

Holding R. (Ankle Injury)

Johnstone S. (Elbow Injury)

Matheus Franca (Muscle Injury)

Richards C. (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Rak-Sakyi J. (Thigh Injury)

West Ham v Fulham - Sunday, 15:00 CET

West Ham

WILL NOT PLAY

Areola A. (Groin Injury)

Bowen J. (Hip Injury)

Phillips K. (Thigh Injury)

Fulham

WILL NOT PLAY

None

Arsenal v Aston Villa - Sunday, 17:30 CET

Arsenal

WILL NOT PLAY

Timber J. (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Aston Villa

WILL NOT PLAY

Buendia E. (Knee Injury)

Kamara B. (Knee Injury)

Lenglet C. (Injury)

Mings T. (Knee Injury)

Ramsey J. (Foot Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Cash M. (Hamstring Injury)

Chelsea v Everton - Monday, 21:00 CET

Chelsea

WILL NOT PLAY

TBD

QUESTIONABLE

TBD

Everton

WILL NOT PLAY

TBD

QUESTIONABLE

TBD

