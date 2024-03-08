Who's Missing: Mohamed Salah back just in time for Liverpool's clash with Manchester City

Liverpool's Harvey Elliott (left), Mohamed Salah and Kostas Tsimikas during a training session
Liverpool's Harvey Elliott (left), Mohamed Salah and Kostas Tsimikas during a training session
Mohamed Salah (31) has returned from injury just in time for Liverpool's huge clash against title rivals Manchester City on Sunday but Jurgen Klopp still faces an eye-watering number of key absentees compared to Pep Guardiola, who has a near-full-strength squad to choose from.

Elsewhere, Tottenham will be without Brazilian forward Richarlison for their own top-four crunch clash against Aston Villa, and Arsenal expect to have both Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli fit for their weekend fixture against Brentford.

Take a look at who's missing and who could feature ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures:

Manchester United v Everton - Saturday, 13:30 CET

Manchester United

WILL NOT PLAY

Hojlund R. (Muscle Injury)

Malacia T. (Knee Injury)

Martial A. (Surgery)

Martinez Li. (Knee Injury)

Mount M. (Muscle Injury)

Shaw L. (Leg Injury)

Wan-Bissaka A. (Knock)

QUESTIONABLE

Maguire H. (Injury)

Everton

WILL NOT PLAY

Alli D. (Muscle Injury)

Danjuma A. (Ankle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Gueye I. (Groin Injury)

Bournemouth v Sheffield United - Saturday, 16:00 CET

Bournemouth

WILL NOT PLAY

Aarons M. (Thigh Injury)

Adams T. (Thigh Injury)

Fredericks R. (Calf Injury)

Hill J. (Ankle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Kelly L. (Hip Injury)

Sheffield United

WILL NOT PLAY

Archer C. (Calf Injury)

Basham C. (Ankle Injury)

Brewster R. (Thigh Injury)

Egan J. (Ankle Injury)

Jebbison D. (Muscle Injury)

Lowe M. (Ankle Injury)

Norrington-Davies R. (Thigh Injury)

Slimane A. B. (Thigh Injury)

Crystal Palace v Luton - Saturday, 16:00 CET

Crystal Palace

WILL NOT PLAY

Doucoure C. (Achilles Tendon Injury)

Guehi M. (Knee Injury)

Holding R. (Ankle Injury)

Olise M. (Muscle Injury)

Rak-Sakyi J. (Thigh Injury)

Luton

WILL NOT PLAY

Adebayo E. (Thigh Injury)

Andersen M. (Calf Injury)

Brown J. (Knee Injury)

Lockyer T. (Heart Problems)

Lokonga A. S. (Thigh Injury)

Nakamba M. (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Osho G. (Injury)

Potts D. (Injury)

Wolves v Fulham - Saturday, 16:00 CET

Wolves

WILL NOT PLAY

Cunha M. (Thigh Injury)

Hwang Hee-Chan (Thigh Injury)

Fulham

WILL NOT PLAY

Jimenez R. (Thigh Injury)

Arsenal v Brentford - Saturday, 18:30 CET

Arsenal

WILL NOT PLAY

Timber J. (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Martinelli G. (Ankle Injury)

Tomiyasu T. (Injury)

Zinchenko O. (Calf Injury)

Brentford

WILL NOT PLAY

Dasilva J. (Knee Injury)

Henry R. (Knee Injury)

Hickey A. (Thigh Injury)

Mbeumo B. (Ankle Injury)

Mee B. (Broken ankle)

Pinnock E. (Ankle Injury)

Schade K. (Hip Injury)

Aston Villa v Tottenham - Sunday, 14:00 CET

Aston Villa

WILL NOT PLAY

Buendia E. (Knee Injury)

Kamara B. (Knee Injury)

Mings T. (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Diego Carlos (Muscle Injury)

Duran J. (Injury)

Ramsey J. (Ankle Injury)

Tottenham

WILL NOT PLAY

Forster F. (Ankle Injury)

Richarlison (Knee Injury)

Sessegnon R. (Thigh Injury)

Solomon M. (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Porro P. (Muscle Injury)

Brighton v Nottingham Forest - Sunday, 15:00 CET

Brighton

WILL NOT PLAY

Hinshelwood J. (Ankle Injury)

Joao Pedro (Thigh Injury)

March S. (Knee Injury)

Milner J. (Knee Injury)

Mitoma K. (Back Injury)

Nottingham Forest

WILL NOT PLAY

Aina O. (Injury)

Tavares N. (Injury)

Wood Ch. (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Boly W. (Injury)

West Ham v Burnley - Sunday, 15:00 CET

West Ham

WILL NOT PLAY

Cornet M. (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Aguerd N. (Injury)

Burnley

WILL NOT PLAY

Beyer J. (Thigh Injury)

Foster L. (Injury)

Koleosho L. (Knee Injury)

Ramsey A. (Knee Injury)

Redmond N. (Muscle Injury)

Liverpool v Manchester City - Sunday, 16:45 CET

Liverpool

WILL NOT PLAY

Alexander-Arnold T. (Knee Injury)

Alisson (Muscle Injury)

Bajcetic S. (Lacking Match Fitness)

Diogo Jota (Knee Injury)

Gravenberch R. (Ankle Injury)

Jones C. (Ankle Injury)

Matip J. (Knee Injury)

Thiago (Muscle Injury)

Manchester City

WILL NOT PLAY

Grealish J. (Groin Injury)

Chelsea v Newcastle - Monday, 21:00 CET

Chelsea

WILL NOT PLAY

TBD

QUESTIONABLE

TBD

Newcastle

WILL NOT PLAY

TBD

QUESTIONABLE

TBD

