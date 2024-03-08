Who's Missing: Mohamed Salah back just in time for Liverpool's clash with Manchester City

Elsewhere, Tottenham will be without Brazilian forward Richarlison for their own top-four crunch clash against Aston Villa, and Arsenal expect to have both Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli fit for their weekend fixture against Brentford.
Take a look at who's missing and who could feature ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures:
Manchester United v Everton - Saturday, 13:30 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Hojlund R. (Muscle Injury)
Malacia T. (Knee Injury)
Martial A. (Surgery)
Martinez Li. (Knee Injury)
Mount M. (Muscle Injury)
Shaw L. (Leg Injury)
Wan-Bissaka A. (Knock)
QUESTIONABLE
Maguire H. (Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Alli D. (Muscle Injury)
Danjuma A. (Ankle Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Gueye I. (Groin Injury)
Bournemouth v Sheffield United - Saturday, 16:00 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Aarons M. (Thigh Injury)
Adams T. (Thigh Injury)
Fredericks R. (Calf Injury)
Hill J. (Ankle Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Kelly L. (Hip Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Archer C. (Calf Injury)
Basham C. (Ankle Injury)
Brewster R. (Thigh Injury)
Egan J. (Ankle Injury)
Jebbison D. (Muscle Injury)
Lowe M. (Ankle Injury)
Norrington-Davies R. (Thigh Injury)
Slimane A. B. (Thigh Injury)
Crystal Palace v Luton - Saturday, 16:00 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Doucoure C. (Achilles Tendon Injury)
Guehi M. (Knee Injury)
Holding R. (Ankle Injury)
Olise M. (Muscle Injury)
Rak-Sakyi J. (Thigh Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Adebayo E. (Thigh Injury)
Andersen M. (Calf Injury)
Brown J. (Knee Injury)
Lockyer T. (Heart Problems)
Lokonga A. S. (Thigh Injury)
Nakamba M. (Knee Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Osho G. (Injury)
Potts D. (Injury)
Wolves v Fulham - Saturday, 16:00 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Cunha M. (Thigh Injury)
Hwang Hee-Chan (Thigh Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Jimenez R. (Thigh Injury)
Arsenal v Brentford - Saturday, 18:30 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Timber J. (Knee Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Martinelli G. (Ankle Injury)
Tomiyasu T. (Injury)
Zinchenko O. (Calf Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Dasilva J. (Knee Injury)
Henry R. (Knee Injury)
Hickey A. (Thigh Injury)
Mbeumo B. (Ankle Injury)
Mee B. (Broken ankle)
Pinnock E. (Ankle Injury)
Schade K. (Hip Injury)
Aston Villa v Tottenham - Sunday, 14:00 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Buendia E. (Knee Injury)
Kamara B. (Knee Injury)
Mings T. (Knee Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Diego Carlos (Muscle Injury)
Duran J. (Injury)
Ramsey J. (Ankle Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Forster F. (Ankle Injury)
Richarlison (Knee Injury)
Sessegnon R. (Thigh Injury)
Solomon M. (Knee Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Porro P. (Muscle Injury)
Brighton v Nottingham Forest - Sunday, 15:00 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Hinshelwood J. (Ankle Injury)
Joao Pedro (Thigh Injury)
March S. (Knee Injury)
Milner J. (Knee Injury)
Mitoma K. (Back Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Aina O. (Injury)
Tavares N. (Injury)
Wood Ch. (Thigh Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Boly W. (Injury)
West Ham v Burnley - Sunday, 15:00 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Cornet M. (Thigh Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Aguerd N. (Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Beyer J. (Thigh Injury)
Foster L. (Injury)
Koleosho L. (Knee Injury)
Ramsey A. (Knee Injury)
Redmond N. (Muscle Injury)
Liverpool v Manchester City - Sunday, 16:45 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Alexander-Arnold T. (Knee Injury)
Alisson (Muscle Injury)
Bajcetic S. (Lacking Match Fitness)
Diogo Jota (Knee Injury)
Gravenberch R. (Ankle Injury)
Jones C. (Ankle Injury)
Matip J. (Knee Injury)
Thiago (Muscle Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Grealish J. (Groin Injury)
Chelsea v Newcastle - Monday, 21:00 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
QUESTIONABLE
WILL NOT PLAY
QUESTIONABLE
