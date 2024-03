Who's Missing: Manchester United head to rivals City without eight key players

Manchester United face the daunting prospect of a visit to arch-rivals Manchester City with a host of key players out missing ahead of the huge derby on Sunday in the Premier League - especially as the Cityzens are boasting a relatively clean bill of health in comparison.

Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will hope his youngsters can continue outperforming expectations in place of some injured regular starters, while West Ham head to Everton looking in ship shape condition.

Take a look at who's missing from the upcoming round of Premier League fixtures:

Brentford

WILL NOT PLAY

Dasilva J. (Knee Injury)

Henry R. (Knee Injury)

Hickey A. (Thigh Injury)

Mbeumo B. (Ankle Injury)

Pinnock E. (Ankle Injury)

Schade K. (Hip Injury)

Chelsea

WILL NOT PLAY

Badiashile B. (Groin Injury)

Chukwuemeka C. (Knee Injury)

Cucurella M. (Ankle Injury)

Fofana W. (Knee Injury)

James R. (Thigh Injury)

Lavia R. (Injury)

Nkunku C. (Injury)

Ugochukwu L. (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Silva T. (Groin Injury)

Everton

WILL NOT PLAY

Alli D. (Muscle Injury)

Danjuma A. (Ankle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Gomes A. (Calf Injury)

West Ham

WILL NOT PLAY

None

Fulham

WILL NOT PLAY

Jimenez R. (Thigh Injury)

Palhinha J. (Yellow Cards)

QUESTIONABLE

Willian (Injury)

Brighton

WILL NOT PLAY

Gilmour B. (Red Card)

Hinshelwood J. (Ankle Injury)

Joao Pedro (Thigh Injury)

March S. (Knee Injury)

Milner J. (Knee Injury)

Mitoma K. (Back Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Ferguson E. (Ankle Injury)

Veltman J. (Injury)

Newcastle

WILL NOT PLAY

Joelinton (Thigh Injury)

Pope N. (Shoulder Injury)

Targett M. (Injury)

Tonali S. (Suspended)

Wilson C. (Chest Injury)

Wolves

WILL NOT PLAY

Cunha M. (Thigh Injury)

Nottingham Forest

WILL NOT PLAY

Aina O. (Injury)

Boly W. (Injury)

Sangare I. (Injury)

Tavares N. (Injury)

Wood Ch. (Thigh Injury)

Liverpool

WILL NOT PLAY

Alexander-Arnold T. (Knee Injury)

Alisson (Hamstring Injury)

Bajcetic S. (Calf Injury)

Diogo Jota (Knee Injury)

Gravenberch R. (Ankle Injury)

Jones C. (Calf Injury)

Matip J. (Knee Injury)

Thiago (Muscle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Endo W. (Ankle Injury)

Nunez D. (Injury)

Salah M. (Thigh Injury)

Szoboszlai D. (Knee Injury)

Tottenham

WILL NOT PLAY

Forster F. (Ankle Injury)

Porro P. (Muscle Injury)

Sessegnon R. (Thigh Injury)

Solomon M. (Knee Injury)

Crystal Palace

WILL NOT PLAY

Doucoure C. (Achilles Tendon Injury)

Guehi M. (Knee Injury)

Holding R. (Ankle Injury)

Olise M. (Muscle Injury)

Rak-Sakyi J. (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Eze E. (Thigh Injury)

Hughes W. (Ankle Injury)

Luton

WILL NOT PLAY

Adebayo E. (Thigh Injury)

Andersen M. (Calf Injury)

Brown J. (Knee Injury)

Lockyer T. (Heart Problems)

Nakamba M. (Knee Injury)

Aston Villa

WILL NOT PLAY

Buendia E. (Knee Injury)

Diego Carlos (Muscle Injury)

Duran J. (Injury)

Kamara B. (Knee Injury)

Konsa E. (Knee Injury)

Mings T. (Knee Injury)

Burnley

WILL NOT PLAY

Beyer J. (Thigh Injury)

Brownhill J. (Red Card)

Foster L. (Injury)

Koleosho L. (Knee Injury)

Ramsey A. (Knee Injury)

Redmond N. (Muscle Injury)

Bournemouth

WILL NOT PLAY

Aarons M. (Thigh Injury)

Adams T. (Thigh Injury)

Fredericks R. (Calf Injury)

Hill J. (Ankle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Kelly L. (Hip Injury)

Manchester City

WILL NOT PLAY

Gvardiol J. (Ankle Injury)

Manchester United

WILL NOT PLAY

Hojlund R. (Muscle Injury)

Maguire H. (Injury)

Malacia T. (Knee Injury)

Martial A. (Surgery)

Martinez Li. (Knee Injury)

Mount M. (Muscle Injury)

Shaw L. (Leg Injury)

Wan-Bissaka A. (Knock)

Sheffield United

WILL NOT PLAY

QUESTIONABLE

Arsenal

WILL NOT PLAY

QUESTIONABLE

