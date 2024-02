Who's Missing: Clean bill of health for Guardiola and Man City, Liverpool's issues deepen

A bumper Saturday sees seven Premier League fixtures take place before the final matches of the round are completed on Sunday and Monday respectively, with some juicy clashes dotted amongst them.

Take a look at who's out and who's questionable with our guide ahead of the next set of ties:

Manchester City v Everton - Saturday 12:30 GMT

Manchester City

WON'T PLAY:

None

QUESTIONABLE:

None

Manchester City's Etihad Stadium Profimedia

Everton

WON'T PLAY:

Alli D. (Muscle Injury)

Gomes A. (Calf Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Danjuma A. (Ankle Injury)

Doucoure A. (Thigh Injury)

Onana A. (Knee Injury)

Fulham v Bournemouth - Saturday 15:00 GMT

Fulham

WON'T PLAY:

Bassey C. (International duty)

Diop I. (Thigh Injury)

Iwobi A. (International duty)

Jimenez R. (Thigh Injury)

Wilson H. (Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Traore A. (Thigh Injury)

A general view of Craven Cottage Profimedia

Bournemouth

WON'T PLAY:

Aarons M. (Thigh Injury)

Adams T. (Thigh Injury)

Billing P. (Red Card)

Fredericks R. (Calf Injury)

Hill J. (Ankle Injury)

Randolph D. (Illness)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 15:00 GMT

Liverpool

WON'T PLAY:

Bajcetic S. (Calf Injury)

Bradley C. (Personal Reasons)

Matip J. (Knee Injury)

Salah M. (Thigh Injury)

Szoboszlai D. (Knee Injury)

Thiago (Muscle Injury)

Tsimikas K. (Collarbone injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

Anfield Profimedia

Burnley

WON'T PLAY:

Koleosho L. (Knee Injury)

Redmond N. (Muscle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Beyer J. (Thigh Injury)

Delcroix H. (Knock)

Taylor C. (Shoulder Injury)

Luton v Sheffield United - Saturday 15:00 GMT

Luton

WON'T PLAY:

Andersen M. (Calf Injury)

Lockyer T. (Heart Problems)

Nakamba M. (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

Kenilworth Road Profimedia

Sheffield United

WON'T PLAY:

Baldock G. (Injury)

Basham C. (Ankle Injury)

Egan J. (Ankle Injury)

Grbic I. (Head Injury)

Jebbison D. (Muscle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Lowe M. (Injury)

McBurnie O. (Calf Injury)

Tottenham v Brighton - Saturday 15:00 GMT

Tottenham

WON'T PLAY:

Sessegnon R. (Thigh Injury)

Solomon M. (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Lo Celso G. (Thigh Injury)

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Profimedia

Brighton

WON'T PLAY:

Adingra S. (International duty)

Enciso J. (Knee Injury)

March S. (Knee Injury)

Milner J. (Knee Injury)

Veltman J. (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

Wolves v Brentford - Saturday 15:00 GMT

Wolves

WON'T PLAY:

None

QUESTIONABLE:

None

Molineux Stadium Profimedia

Brentford

WON'T PLAY:

Dasilva J. (Knee Injury)

Henry R. (Knee Injury)

Hickey A. (Thigh Injury)

Mbeumo B. (Ankle Injury)

Onyeka F. (International duty)

Schade K. (Hip Injury)

Wissa Y. (International duty)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle - Saturday 17:30 GMT

Nottingham Forest

WON'T PLAY:

Aina O. (International duty)

Boly W. (International duty)

Sangare I. (International duty)

Wood Ch. (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

The City Ground Profimedia

Newcastle

WON'T PLAY:

Anderson E. (Back Injury)

Isak A. (Groin Injury)

Joelinton (Thigh Injury)

Pope N. (Shoulder Injury)

Targett M. (Injury)

Tonali S. (Suspended)

QUESTIONABLE:

Gordon A. (Ankle Injury)

Lascelles J. (Knock)

Willock J. (Achilles Tendon Injury)

West Ham v Arsenal - Sunday 14:00 GMT

West Ham

WON'T PLAY:

Antonio M. (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Areola A. (Head Injury)

Paqueta L. (Calf Injury)

London Stadium Profimedia

Arsenal

WON'T PLAY:

Partey T. (Muscle Injury)

Timber J. (Knee Injury)

Vieira F. (Groin Injury)

Zinchenko O. (Calf Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Gabriel Jesus (Injury)

Aston Villa v Manchester United - Sunday 16:30 GMT

Aston Villa

WON'T PLAY:

Buendia E. (Knee Injury)

Duran J. (Injury)

Konsa E. (Knee Injury)

Mings T. (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Digne L. (Thigh Injury)

Villa Park Profimedia

Manchester United

WON'T PLAY:

Malacia T. (Knee Injury)

Martial A. (Surgery)

Martinez Li. (Knee Injury)

Wan-Bissaka A. (Knock)

QUESTIONABLE:

Mount M. (Muscle Injury)

Crystal Palace v Chelsea - Monday 20:00 GMT

Crystal Palace

WON'T PLAY:

TBD

QUESTIONABLE:

TBD

Selhurst Park Profimedia

Chelsea

WON'T PLAY:

TBD

QUESTIONABLE:

TBD