Who's Missing: Manchester United face defensive crisis ahead of Liverpool visit

Meanwhile, Manchester City are still sweating on the fitness of Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson and Newcastle's injury list seems to keep growing longer.
Take a look at who's missing and who's questionable for the next round of Premier League fixtures:
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City - Saturday, 13:30 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Doucoure C. (Achilles Tendon Injury)
Edouard O. (Knee Injury)
Guehi M. (Knee Injury)
Holding R. (Ankle Injury)
Johnstone S. (Elbow Injury)
Matheus Franca (Muscle Injury)
Rak-Sakyi J. (Thigh Injury)
Richards C. (Knee Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Olise M. (Muscle Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Ake N. (Muscle Injury)
Walker K. (Thigh Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Ederson (Muscle Injury)
Aston Villa vs Brentford - Saturday, 16:00 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Buendia E. (Knee Injury)
Cash M. (Hamstring Injury)
Kamara B. (Knee Injury)
Mings T. (Knee Injury)
Watkins O. (Thigh Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Martinez E. (Illness)
Ramsey J. (Ankle Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Dasilva J. (Knee Injury)
Henry R. (Knee Injury)
Hickey A. (Thigh Injury)
Mee B. (Broken ankle)
QUESTIONABLE
Norgaard C. (Injury)
Pinnock E. (Ankle Injury)
Schade K. (Hip Injury)
Everton vs Burnley - Saturday, 16:00 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Alli D. (Muscle Injury)
Dobbin L. (Ankle Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Danjuma A. (Ankle Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Koleosho L. (Knee Injury)
Ramsey A. (Knee Injury)
Redmond N. (Muscle Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Al Dakhil A. (Injury)
Beyer J. (Thigh Injury)
Fulham vs Newcastle - Saturday, 16:00 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
None
QUESTIONABLE
None
WILL NOT PLAY
Almiron M. (Knee Injury)
Botman S. (Knee Injury)
Joelinton (Thigh Injury)
Lascelles J. (Knee Injury)
Livramento V. (Ankle Injury)
Miley L. (Back Injury)
Pope N. (Shoulder Injury)
Tonali S. (Suspended)
Trippier K. (Calf Injury)
Wilson C. (Chest Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Targett M. (Achilles Tendon Injury)
Luton vs Bournemouth - Saturday, 16:00 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Adebayo E. (Thigh Injury)
Andersen M. (Calf Injury)
Bell A. (Thigh Injury)
Brown J. (Knee Injury)
Lockyer T. (Heart Problems)
Lokonga A. S. (Thigh Injury)
Nakamba M. (Knee Injury)
Ogbene C. (Thigh Injury)
Potts D. (Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Burke R. (Calf Injury)
Osho G. (Knee Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Fredericks R. (Calf Injury)
Sinisterra L. (Thigh Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Mepham C. (Illness)
Senesi M. (Thigh Injury)
Wolves vs West Ham - Saturday, 16:00 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Hwang Hee-Chan (Thigh Injury)
Neto P. (Hamstring Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Bellegarde J. (Knee Injury)
Dawson C. (Groin Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Areola A. (Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Aguerd N. (Injury)
Brighton vs Arsenal - Saturday, 18:30 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Gilmour B. (Knee Injury)
Hinshelwood J. (Ankle Injury)
March S. (Knee Injury)
Milner J. (Knee Injury)
Mitoma K. (Back Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Ferguson E. (Ankle Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Timber J. (Knee Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Saka B. (Injury)
Manchester United vs Liverpool - Sunday, 16:30 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Lindelof V. (Hamstring Injury)
Malacia T. (Knee Injury)
Martial A. (Surgery)
Martinez Li. (Calf Injury)
Shaw L. (Leg Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Bayindir A. (Injury)
Casemiro (Injury)
Evans J. (Injury)
Varane R. (Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Alexander-Arnold T. (Knee Injury)
Alisson (Muscle Injury)
Bajcetic S. (Lacking Match Fitness)
Diogo Jota (Knee Injury)
Matip J. (Knee Injury)
Thiago (Muscle Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Endo W. (Knock)
Sheffield United vs Chelsea - Sunday, 18:30 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Baldock G. (Calf Injury)
Basham C. (Ankle Injury)
Brewster R. (Thigh Injury)
Davies T. (Knock)
Egan J. (Ankle Injury)
Jebbison D. (Muscle Injury)
Lowe M. (Ankle Injury)
Norrington-Davies R. (Thigh Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Archer C. (Calf Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Colwill L. (Ankle Injury)
Fofana W. (Knee Injury)
James R. (Thigh Injury)
Lavia R. (Injury)
Nkunku C. (Injury)
Ugochukwu L. (Thigh Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Chilwell B. (Knee Injury)
Sanchez R. (Injury)
Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest - Sunday, 19:00 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Forster F. (Ankle Injury)
Sessegnon R. (Thigh Injury)
Solomon M. (Knee Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Johnson B. (Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Awoniyi T. (Muscle Injury)
Tavares N. (Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Boly W. (Muscle Injury)