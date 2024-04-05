Who's Missing: Manchester United face defensive crisis ahead of Liverpool visit

Who's Missing: Manchester United face defensive crisis ahead of Liverpool visit
Who's Missing this week?
Who's Missing this week?
AFP
Erik ten Hag and Manchester United are facing up to a defensive crisis with a number of key players out injured or struggling for fitness ahead of Sunday's key clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are still sweating on the fitness of Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson and Newcastle's injury list seems to keep growing longer.

Take a look at who's missing and who's questionable for the next round of Premier League fixtures:

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City - Saturday, 13:30 CET

Crystal Palace

WILL NOT PLAY

Doucoure C. (Achilles Tendon Injury)

Edouard O. (Knee Injury)

Guehi M. (Knee Injury)

Holding R. (Ankle Injury)

Johnstone S. (Elbow Injury)

Matheus Franca (Muscle Injury)

Rak-Sakyi J. (Thigh Injury)

Richards C. (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Olise M. (Muscle Injury)

Manchester City

WILL NOT PLAY

Ake N. (Muscle Injury)

Walker K. (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Ederson (Muscle Injury)

Aston Villa vs Brentford - Saturday, 16:00 CET

Aston Villa

WILL NOT PLAY

Buendia E. (Knee Injury)

Cash M. (Hamstring Injury)

Kamara B. (Knee Injury)

Mings T. (Knee Injury)

Watkins O. (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Martinez E. (Illness)

Ramsey J. (Ankle Injury)

Brentford

WILL NOT PLAY

Dasilva J. (Knee Injury)

Henry R. (Knee Injury)

Hickey A. (Thigh Injury)

Mee B. (Broken ankle)

QUESTIONABLE

Norgaard C. (Injury)

Pinnock E. (Ankle Injury)

Schade K. (Hip Injury)

Everton vs Burnley - Saturday, 16:00 CET

Everton

WILL NOT PLAY

Alli D. (Muscle Injury)

Dobbin L. (Ankle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Danjuma A. (Ankle Injury)

Burnley

WILL NOT PLAY

Koleosho L. (Knee Injury)

Ramsey A. (Knee Injury)

Redmond N. (Muscle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Al Dakhil A. (Injury)

Beyer J. (Thigh Injury)

Fulham vs Newcastle - Saturday, 16:00 CET

Fulham

WILL NOT PLAY

None

QUESTIONABLE

None

Newcastle

WILL NOT PLAY

Almiron M. (Knee Injury)

Botman S. (Knee Injury)

Joelinton (Thigh Injury)

Lascelles J. (Knee Injury)

Livramento V. (Ankle Injury)

Miley L. (Back Injury)

Pope N. (Shoulder Injury)

Tonali S. (Suspended)

Trippier K. (Calf Injury) 

Wilson C. (Chest Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Targett M. (Achilles Tendon Injury)

Luton vs Bournemouth - Saturday, 16:00 CET

Luton

WILL NOT PLAY

Adebayo E. (Thigh Injury)

Andersen M. (Calf Injury)

Bell A. (Thigh Injury)

Brown J. (Knee Injury)

Lockyer T. (Heart Problems)

Lokonga A. S. (Thigh Injury)

Nakamba M. (Knee Injury)

Ogbene C. (Thigh Injury)

Potts D. (Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Burke R. (Calf Injury)

Osho G. (Knee Injury)

Bournemouth

WILL NOT PLAY

Fredericks R. (Calf Injury)

Sinisterra L. (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Mepham C. (Illness)

Senesi M. (Thigh Injury)

Wolves vs West Ham - Saturday, 16:00 CET

Wolves

WILL NOT PLAY

Hwang Hee-Chan (Thigh Injury)

Neto P. (Hamstring Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Bellegarde J. (Knee Injury)

Dawson C. (Groin Injury)

West Ham

WILL NOT PLAY

Areola A. (Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Aguerd N. (Injury)

Brighton vs Arsenal - Saturday, 18:30 CET

Brighton

WILL NOT PLAY

Gilmour B. (Knee Injury)

Hinshelwood J. (Ankle Injury)

March S. (Knee Injury)

Milner J. (Knee Injury)

Mitoma K. (Back Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Ferguson E. (Ankle Injury)

Arsenal

WILL NOT PLAY

Timber J. (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Saka B. (Injury)

Manchester United vs Liverpool - Sunday, 16:30 CET

Manchester United

WILL NOT PLAY

Lindelof V. (Hamstring Injury)

Malacia T. (Knee Injury)

Martial A. (Surgery)

Martinez Li. (Calf Injury)

Shaw L. (Leg Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Bayindir A. (Injury)

Casemiro (Injury)

Evans J. (Injury)

Varane R. (Injury)

Liverpool

WILL NOT PLAY

Alexander-Arnold T. (Knee Injury)

Alisson (Muscle Injury)

Bajcetic S. (Lacking Match Fitness)

Diogo Jota (Knee Injury)

Matip J. (Knee Injury)

Thiago (Muscle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Endo W. (Knock)

Sheffield United vs Chelsea - Sunday, 18:30 CET

Sheffield United

WILL NOT PLAY

Baldock G. (Calf Injury)

Basham C. (Ankle Injury)

Brewster R. (Thigh Injury)

Davies T. (Knock)

Egan J. (Ankle Injury)

Jebbison D. (Muscle Injury)

Lowe M. (Ankle Injury)

Norrington-Davies R. (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Archer C. (Calf Injury)

Chelsea

WILL NOT PLAY

Colwill L. (Ankle Injury)

Fofana W. (Knee Injury)

James R. (Thigh Injury)

Lavia R. (Injury)

Nkunku C. (Injury)

Ugochukwu L. (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Chilwell B. (Knee Injury)

Sanchez R. (Injury)

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest - Sunday, 19:00 CET

Tottenham

WILL NOT PLAY

Forster F. (Ankle Injury)

Sessegnon R. (Thigh Injury)

Solomon M. (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Johnson B. (Injury)

Nottingham Forest

WILL NOT PLAY

Awoniyi T. (Muscle Injury)

Tavares N. (Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Boly W. (Muscle Injury)

Liverpool leave it late to beat Sheffield United and reclaim top spot

