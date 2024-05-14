Premier League Player of the Week: Jhon Duran cameo helps Villa comeback

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Premier League Player of the Week: Jhon Duran cameo helps Villa comeback

Premier League Player of the Week: Jhon Duran cameo helps Villa comeback

Duran celebrates a dramatic finish at Villa Park
Duran celebrates a dramatic finish at Villa ParkProfimedia / Marek Kratochvil
Jhon Duran (20) is our Premier League Player of the Week after his late cameo in Aston Villa's 3-3 draw against Liverpool, scoring twice in three minutes to all but secure a top four finish for the Villains.

Unai Emery's side found themselves 3-1 down with five minutes of the 90 remaining, needing a win to confirm a spot in the Champions League next season.

The introduction of Duran injected life into Villa and two quickfire goals from the striker earned them a valuable point - leaving them on the cusp of a fourth-placed finish.

Duran was subbed on in the 79th minute and shortly after cut Liverpool's lead to one with a low drive into the corner from outside the box.

The Colombian then got a toe to Mousa Diaby's shot just three minutes later - sending the ball looping over Alisson and into the back of the net, causing pandemonium in the Villa Park stands.

Duran v Liverpool
Duran v LiverpoolOpta by StatsPerform / AFP

Duran's performances off the bench earned him a rating of 10 from our player ratings system, making him just the seventh player to achieve a perfect rating in the Premier League this season.

The brace took his league total to five for the campaign, which can be added to when Villa finish their season against Crystal Palace on Sunday, May 19th.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueDuran JhonAston VillaLiverpoolFeatures
Related Articles
Late Jhon Duran show saves point for Aston Villa against Liverpool
Unlikely allies: When teams require favours from their arch-rivals
Who's Missing: Jurrien Timber ready for Arsenal return after lengthy absence
Show more
Football
EURO Rewind: USSR and the first European champion in history
EXCLUSIVE: Why Kenya Harambee Stars will play Burundi and Ivory Coast in Malawi
Erik ten Hag pleads for patience with out-of-form striker Rasmus Hojlund
Veteran Olivier Giroud a coup on and off pitch for Los Angeles FC
Mauricio Pochettino says European spot will make Chelsea's season
Luis Enrique says PSG already preparing for Coupe de France final
Eddie Howe admits European football a 'driving force' for Newcastle
Team of the Week: Isco rolls back the years as Bergwijn and Toko Ekambi bag trebles
Africans Abroad: Youssef En-Nesyri, Brahim Diaz and Ihlas Bebou at the double
Lisandro Martinez to return as Manchester United push for European spot against Newcastle
Most Read
Unlikely allies: When teams require favours from their arch-rivals
Giroud to leave AC Milan at the end of the season after three years at the club
Iga Swiatek battles past Angelique Kerber as climate protesters invade courts
Every time the Premier League title race has gone to the final day

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings