Premier League Player of the Week: Jhon Duran cameo helps Villa comeback

Jhon Duran (20) is our Premier League Player of the Week after his late cameo in Aston Villa's 3-3 draw against Liverpool, scoring twice in three minutes to all but secure a top four finish for the Villains.

Unai Emery's side found themselves 3-1 down with five minutes of the 90 remaining, needing a win to confirm a spot in the Champions League next season.

The introduction of Duran injected life into Villa and two quickfire goals from the striker earned them a valuable point - leaving them on the cusp of a fourth-placed finish.

Duran was subbed on in the 79th minute and shortly after cut Liverpool's lead to one with a low drive into the corner from outside the box.

The Colombian then got a toe to Mousa Diaby's shot just three minutes later - sending the ball looping over Alisson and into the back of the net, causing pandemonium in the Villa Park stands.

Duran v Liverpool Opta by StatsPerform / AFP

Duran's performances off the bench earned him a rating of 10 from our player ratings system, making him just the seventh player to achieve a perfect rating in the Premier League this season.

The brace took his league total to five for the campaign, which can be added to when Villa finish their season against Crystal Palace on Sunday, May 19th.