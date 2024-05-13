Late Jhon Duran show saves point for Aston Villa against Liverpool

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Late Jhon Duran show saves point for Aston Villa against Liverpool

Late Jhon Duran show saves point for Aston Villa against Liverpool

Aston Villa's Columbian striker #24 Jhon Duran (R) celebrates scoring the team's third goal
Aston Villa's Columbian striker #24 Jhon Duran (R) celebrates scoring the team's third goal AFP
Substitute Jhon Durán struck twice late on as Aston Villa came back from two goals down to earn a 3-3 draw against Liverpool, avoiding back-to-back Premier League (PL) defeats for the first time this season in the process.

Liverpool wanted to gift Jürgen Klopp a fitting farewell present to commemorate his final away game as the club’s manager and the Reds drew a beaming smile from the German coach in the opening minutes after Emiliano Martínez fumbled Harvey Elliott’s deflected cross into his own net.

But an Aston Villa side chasing a first top-four finish since 1995/96 were not going to submit.

Emi Martinez of Aston Villa reacts after scoring an own goal
Emi Martinez of Aston Villa reacts after scoring an own goalAFP

The Villans restored parity 10 minutes later when Ollie Watkins dribbled forward at breakneck speed, cutting back for the lurking Youri Tielemans, who thumped his strike past a crowd of defenders and into the net.

Youri Tielemans of Aston Villa (obscured) celebrates scoring his team's first goal
Youri Tielemans of Aston Villa (obscured) celebrates scoring his team's first goalAFP

Both sides kept the intensity high and the third goal could have gone either way until Liverpool worked the ball from left to right in the attacking third for the overlapping Joe Gomez, who crossed for Cody Gakpo to tap past Martínez.

A second Reds goal did little to dampen Villa’s hopes as Unai Emery’s side almost clawed back again before HT.

Cody Gakpo of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's second goal
Cody Gakpo of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's second goalAFP

Leon Bailey ran clear of the Liverpool defence before passing across goal for Douglas Luiz to convert, but the sliding Brazilian couldn’t connect effectively, sending his effort agonisingly wide.

Recovering the lead was now a big ask for Villa, considering Liverpool haven’t lost a PL game when ahead at HT since December 2016, and the hosts’ chances of a comeback diminished once Jarell Quansah’s header from Elliott’s free-kick looped over Martínez.

Jarell Quansah of Liverpool scores his team's third goal
Jarell Quansah of Liverpool scores his team's third goalAFP

The end-to-end action resumed, however, as Watkins thought he pulled one back for the Villans but his tap-in was ruled out after Bailey strayed offside during the build-up. 

A persistent Villa were rewarded with a late lifeline after Calum Chambers seized on Alexis Mac Allister’s poor touch, playing in Durán, who fired an unstoppable strike into the bottom corner past Alisson.

Jhon Duran of Aston Villa celebrates scoring his team's second goal
Jhon Duran of Aston Villa celebrates scoring his team's second goalAFP

Capping off a whirlwind contest, Durán was more fortunate in the 89th minute, with Moussa Diaby’s wayward shot bouncing off the substitute’s knee and drifting over a helpless Alisson.

Unai Emery celebrates his team's third goal
Unai Emery celebrates his team's third goalAFP

The Colombian forward’s late double moved Villa five points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, allowing Emery’s outfit to secure their place in next season’s UEFA Champions League if Spurs lose against Manchester City on Wednesday.

Match stats
Match statsOpta by StatsPerform

Although Liverpool’s third-place position in the PL table was already confirmed, Klopp will ultimately be disappointed with his side’s late capitulation, as the Reds dropped points at Villa Park for the first time since October 2020.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jhon Durán (Aston Villa)

Catch up on the match summary with Flashscore

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueDuran JhonMartinez EmilianoLiverpoolAston Villa
Related Articles
Unlikely allies: When teams require favours from their arch-rivals
'No speculation': Jurgen Klopp hushes rumours over Darwin Nunez's Liverpool future
Premier League talking points: Haaland on a mission and no rest for Havertz
Show more
Football
Canada names Marsch as head coach of national team ahead of next month's Copa America
Barcelona return to second in LaLiga after claiming victory over Real Sociedad
Giroud to leave AC Milan at the end of the season after three years at the club
Spain manager Fuente hopes to tune out noise of RFEF crisis ahead of Euro 2024
Carlo Ancelotti says Real will use LaLiga games to prepare for Champions League final
EXCLUSIVE: Dimeji Lawal thinks Finidi George's success shouldn't rely on World Cup qualification
Ange Postecoglou admits Man City are a challenge, insists Spurs want to win
Manchester City must win at Spurs or Arsenal will be champions, says Pep Guardiola
Most Read
Unlikely allies: When teams require favours from their arch-rivals
Giroud to leave AC Milan at the end of the season after three years at the club
Kylian Mbappe bids farewell to PSG fans with defeat in final home game
Manchester City must win at Spurs or Arsenal will be champions, says Pep Guardiola

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings