Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool's character as he bids farewell to away fans

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool's character as he bids farewell to away fans

Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool's character as he bids farewell to away fans

Jurgen Klopp has been in charge of Liverpool since October 2015
Jurgen Klopp has been in charge of Liverpool since October 2015Reuters
Liverpool's squad has shown great character this season, manager Jurgen Klopp (56) said after the Merseysiders drew 3-3 at Aston Villa as he bid farewell to fans in his last game on the road.

Liverpool looked set for all three points in Klopp's penultimate game, leading 3-1 before substitute Jhon Duran's goals in the 85th and 88th minutes made the teams share the spoils on Monday.

Klopp was not only serenaded by the travelling Liverpool fans who paid homage to his nine-year tenure with the club but also received applause from the home crowd as he headed down the tunnel at Villa Park.

"I know it's the last time, it just doesn't feel (like) it," Klopp told reporters. "The away fans were always absolutely insane. What they did, where they were, we asked them to travel a lot over the years. It is a wonderful relationship."

After Liverpool lifted the League Cup in February, they looked like they could win the title but Klopp's side had their hopes shredded following a run of bad results last month.

On looking back at his season, the German manager said finishing third was still something to be proud of. "From where we came from (third place) is a statement as well," he added.

"For me, the story of the season is that the boys have really, really good character and a sensational attitude – that's why we were here today and that's why we have now 79 points.

"I am not over the moon about it but obviously for a week or two we've had to accept we cannot be the best or the second-best team in the league, (but) that's a good basis for the future and that's all you can ask for."

Liverpool host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, which will be Klopp's last game at home at Anfield.

Mentions
FootballLiverpoolAston VillaPremier League
Related Articles
Late Jhon Duran show saves point for Aston Villa against Liverpool
Unlikely allies: When teams require favours from their arch-rivals
'No speculation': Jurgen Klopp hushes rumours over Darwin Nunez's Liverpool future
Show more
Football
Weekend Highlights: Milestones for two Bayern goalkeepers and a promotion story
Departing Kylian Mbappe backs good friend Ousmane Dembele to become Ligue 1's best
Every time the Premier League title race has gone to the final day
Layvin Kurzawa to leave PSG after nine-year stint in French capital
EXCLUSIVE: Uganda’s Denis Onyango most decorated player in South African football history
Kylian Mbappe wins award for France's player of the year amid PSG exit
Canada names Marsch as head coach of national team ahead of next month's Copa America
Barcelona return to second in LaLiga after claiming victory over Real Sociedad
Most Read
Unlikely allies: When teams require favours from their arch-rivals
Giroud to leave AC Milan at the end of the season after three years at the club
Iga Swiatek battles past Angelique Kerber as climate protesters invade courts
Manchester City must win at Spurs or Arsenal will be champions, says Pep Guardiola

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings