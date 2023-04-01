Who's missing: Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice doubtful for Gunners' next match

Who's missing: Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice doubtful for Gunners' next match

Bukayo Saka came off injured during Arsenal's match against rivals Tottenham last Sunday

A number of players will be ruled out of the latest round of Premier League fixtures through illness, suspension or injury.

Take a look at who's out and who's questionable with our guide below:

Aston Villa v Brighton - Saturday 12.30pm

Aston Villa

WON'T PLAY:

Buendia E. (Knee)

Diego Carlos (Injury)

Hause K. (Knee)

Iroegbunam T. (Surgery)

Mings T. (Knee)

Brighton

WON'T PLAY:

Enciso J. (Knee)

Moder J. (Knee)

QUESTIONABLE:

Traore B. (Injury)

Gross P. (Muscle)

Milner J. (Muscle)

Bournemouth v Arsenal - Saturday 3pm

Bukayo Saka has starred for Arsenal but will not feature against Bournemouth AFP

Bournemouth

WON'T PLAY:

Adams T. (Thigh)

Fredericks R. (Calf)

Marcondes E. (Ankle)

Scott A. (Knee)

Arsenal

WON'T PLAY:

Martinelli G. (Muscle)

Partey T. (Muscle)

Timber J. (Knee)

Trossard L. (Muscle)

QUESTIONABLE:

Rice D. (Back)

Saka B. (Injury)

Everton v Luton - Saturday 3pm

Everton

WON'T PLAY:

Alli D. (Muscle)

Coleman S. (Knee)

Luton

WON'T PLAY:

Clark J. (Ankle)

Osho G. (Knee)

Potts D. (Ankle)

QUESTIONABLE:

Gomes A. (Calf)

Harrison J. (Muscle)

Barkley R. (Thigh)

Man Utd v Crystal Palace - Saturday 3pm

Antony is back in the UK but is still ruled out for Man Utd Profimedia

Man Utd

WON'T PLAY:

Antony (Inactive)

Diallo A. (Knee)

Mainoo K. (Ankle)

Malacia T. (Muscle)

Sancho J. (Suspended)

Shaw L. (Muscle)

Wan-Bissaka A. (Injury)

Crystal Palace

WON'T PLAY:

Edouard O. (Thigh)

Ferguson N. (Thigh)

Henderson D. (Thigh)

Lerma J. (Thigh)

Matheus Franca (Injury)

Olise M. (Thigh)

Tomkins J. (Calf)

QUESTIONABLE:

Martinez Li. (Foot)

Reguilon S. (Illness)

Ahamada N. (Ankle)

Newcastle v Burnley - Saturday 3pm

Newcastle

WON'T PLAY:

Barnes H. (Ankle)

Joelinton (Knee)

Krafth E. (Knee)

Willock J. (Muscle)

Burnley

WON'T PLAY:

Churlinov D. (Injury)

Ekdal H. (Knee)

Gudmundsson J. B. (Muscle)

Obafemi M. (Thigh)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

West Ham v Sheffield United - Saturday 3pm

West Ham

WON'T PLAY:

Cresswell A. (Thigh)

Sheffield United

WON'T PLAY:

Baldock G. (Calf)

Brewster R. (Muscle)

Fleck J. (Calf)

Jebbison D. (Muscle)

Lowe M. (Ankle)

Norrington-Davies R. (Muscle)

Osborn B. (Groin)

QUESTIONABLE:

Osula W. (Muscle)

Wolves v Man City - Saturday 3pm

Wolves

WON'T PLAY:

None

Man City

WON'T PLAY:

De Bruyne K. (Thigh)

Rodri (Red Card)

Silva B. (Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Stones J. (Muscle)

Tottenham v Liverpool - Saturday 5.30pm

Tottenham

WON'T PLAY:

Bentancur R. (Knee)

Gil B. (Muscle)

Perisic I. (Knee)

Sessegnon R. (Thigh)

Whiteman A. (Ankle)

Liverpool

WON'T PLAY:

Thiago (Hip)

QUESTIONABLE:

Johnson B. (Leg)

Lo Celso G. (Thigh)

Nottingham Forest v Brentford - Sunday 2pm

Nottingham Forest

WON'T PLAY:

Danilo (Thigh)

Tavares N. (Muscle)

Brentford

WON'T PLAY:

Baptiste S. (Shoulder)

Dasilva J. (Thigh)

Henry R. (Knee)

Schade K. (Hip)

Toney I. (Suspended)

QUESTIONABLE:

Hennessey W. (Knee)

Damsgaard M. (Knock)

Mee B. (Knock)

Fulham v Chelsea - Monday 8pm

Fulham

WON'T PLAY: TBC

Chelsea

WON'T PLAY: TBC

QUESTIONABLE: TBC