Who's missing: Jack Grealish remains doubtful for Manchester City

A number of players will be ruled out of the latest round of Premier League fixtures through illness, suspension or injury.

Take a look at who's out and who's questionable with our guide below:

Wolves v Liverpool - Saturday 12.30pm

Wolves

WON'T PLAY:

Joseph Hodge (Thigh)

Liverpool

WON'T PLAY:

Virgil Van Dijk (Red card)

QUESTIONABLE:

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Muscle)

Ibrahima Konate (Thigh)

Thiago (Hip)

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace - Saturday 3pm

Aston Villa

WON'T PLAY:

Emil Buendia (Knee)

Kortney Hause (Knee)

Tim Iroegbunam (Surgery)

Tyrone Mings (Knee)

Jacob Ramsey (Foot)

Crystal Palace

WON'T PLAY:

Matheus Franca (Injury)

Michael Olise (Thigh)

QUESTIONABLE:

Alex Moreno (Thigh)

Fulham v Luton - Saturday 3pm

Fulham

WON'T PLAY:

Steven Benda (Knee)

Sasa Lukic (Knee)

Luton

WON'T PLAY:

Jordan Clark (Ankle)

Gabriel Osho (Knee)

Dan Potts (Ankle)

QUESTIONABLE: None

Man Utd v Brighton - Saturday 3pm

Man Utd

WON'T PLAY:

Antony (Inactive)

Amad Diallo (Knee)

Tom Heaton (Calf)

Kobbie Mainoo (Ankle)

Tyrell Malacia (Muscle)

Jadon Sancho (Inactive)

Luke Shaw (Muscle)

Raphael Varane (Injury)

Brighton

WON'T PLAY:

Julio Enciso (Knee)

Evan Ferguson (Knee)

Jakub Moder (Knee)

QUESTIONABLE:

Sofyan Amrabat (Back)

Lisandro Martinez (Ankle)

Mason Mount (Hamstring)

Danny Welbeck (Muscle)

Tottenham v Sheffield United - Saturday 3pm

Tottenham

WON'T PLAY:

Rodrigo Bentancur (Knee)

Bryan Gil (Muscle)

Giovani Lo Celso (Thigh)

Ryan Sessegnon (Thigh)

Alfie Whiteman (Ankle)

Sheffield United

WON'T PLAY:

Rhian Brewster (Muscle)

John Fleck (Calf)

Daniel Jebbison (Muscle)

Max Lowe (Ankle)

Rhys Norrington-Davies (Muscle)

Ben Osborn (Groin)

QUESTIONABLE: None

West Ham v Man City - Saturday 3pm

West Ham

WON'T PLAY:

None

Man City

WON'T PLAY:

Kevin De Bruyne (Thigh)

QUESTIONABLE:

Jack Grealish (Thigh)

Mateo Kovacic (Back)

John Stones (Muscle)

Newcastle v Brentford - Saturday 5.30pm

Newcastle

WON'T PLAY:

Emil Krafth (Knee)

Joe Willock (Muscle)

Brentford

WON'T PLAY:

Shandon Baptiste (Shoulder)

Josh Dasilva (Thigh)

Ivan Toney (Suspended)

QUESTIONABLE:

Sven Botman (Ankle)

Javier Manquillo (Muscle)

Mikkel Damsgaard (Knock)

Bournemouth v Chelsea - Sunday 2pm

Bournemouth

WON'T PLAY:

Tyler Adams (Thigh)

Ryan Fredericks (Calf)

Marcondes (Ankle)

Alex Scott (Knee)

Chelsea

WON'T PLAY:

Marcus Bettinelli (Injury)

Armando Broja (Knee)

Trevor Chalobah (Injury)

Caleb Chukwuemeka (Knee)

Reece James (Hamstring)

Romeo Lavia (Ankle)

Christopher Nkunku (Knee)

QUESTIONABLE:

Benoit Badiashile (Groin)

Everton v Arsenal - Sunday 4.30pm

Everton

WON'T PLAY:

Dele Alli (Muscle)

Seamus Coleman (Knee)

Andre Gomes (Calf)

Arsenal

WON'T PLAY:

Mohamed Elneny (Knock)

Thomas Partey (Muscle)

Jurrien Timber (Knee)

QUESTIONABLE:

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Head)

Jack Harrison (Injury)

Nottingham Forest v Burnley - Monday 7.45pm

Nottingham Forest

WON'T PLAY: TBC

Burnley

WON'T PLAY: TBC

QUESTIONABLE: TBC