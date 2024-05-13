Carlo Ancelotti says Real will use LaLiga games to prepare for Champions League final

Carlo Ancelotti says Real will use LaLiga games to prepare for Champions League final

Real Madrid are looking to win a third trophy this season
Real Madrid are looking to win a third trophy this seasonReuters
Real Madrid have already secured their 36th LaLiga title but head coach Carlo Ancelotti (64) is keen to make the most of the remaining games in the build-up to next month's Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund.

He said Tuesday's home match against mid-table Alaves was part of their preparations as they attempt to win a third trophy this season, having also lifted the Spanish Super Cup in January.

"We have to take advantage of these games in order to build some momentum," Ancelotti told reporters on Monday following Real's 4-0 victory at Granada on Saturday.

"Those who were rested against Granada will play tomorrow. We'll use it to get into a rhythm and good motivation ... the aim is for the whole squad to be at full strength."

Ancelotti said the matches will give players like goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Eder Militao, who have recently returned from injury, game time before the June 1 final.

Real Madrid's recent form
Real Madrid's recent formFlashscore

"(Militao) needs to play more minutes. He's progressing very well, he's getting better every game. Hopefully he can be at his best for the final," added the Italian. "We'll make the necessary decisions the week before the final."

Real, unbeaten in all competitions since January, have 90 points from 35 games, 15 points clear of second-placed Girona, with three LaLiga matches left.

"After the game against Alaves I'm going to give them three days' rest," Ancelotti said. "We'll then have two weeks to prepare well for the final, but the team needs to rest after such a demanding season."

