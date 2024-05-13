EXCLUSIVE: Dimeji Lawal thinks Finidi George's success shouldn't rely on World Cup qualification

Former Kortrijk and Real Madrid B star Dimeji Lawal (52) insists Finidi George’s success as Nigeria’s coach should not be solely gauged by the country's qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Ajax legend was unveiled on Monday at the M.K.O Abiola Stadium, and he will be assisted by Daniel Amokachi, Benjamin James, Olatunji Baruwa (goalkeepers trainer), Chima Onyeike (fitness trainer) and Mehmet Ozturk (analyst).

Coach George's primary objective is to secure qualification for the Super Eagles, who currently sit third in the standings behind Rwanda and South Africa for the prestigious global football showpiece.

However, the retired midfielder believes that the success or failure of the national team's coach should not solely hinge on whether the three-time African champions reach the World Cup.

Instead, he advocates for the Nigeria Football Federation to provide more time and set realistic targets for the former Enyimba coach to achieve significant milestones, drawing parallels with examples like Jurgen Klopp and Clemens Westerhof.

“This is where we add undue pressure on our coaches. Qualifying for the FIFA World Cup shouldn't be the sole measure for a new coach's success. Let's establish the duration and terms of the contract clearly,” Lawal told Flashscore.com in an exclusive interview.

“If we're stating that failure to qualify Nigeria for the World Cup means termination, it's not fair. Instead, assign a project, set targets, and outline objectives for the next four years. Clearly communicate where we want the Super Eagles to be.

“Take, for example, Klopp's tenure at Liverpool. It took him four years to secure his first trophy, and from there, he began winning titles consistently.

“Similarly, Westerhof, the coach I played under, was given four years by Nigeria to achieve remarkable results, one of which was qualifying the country for its first World Cup.

“That's the approach we should adopt instead of our typical reactive methods. Let's give Finidi the space to work, settle in, and see what he can achieve.

“Using World Cup qualification as a measure of his performance will not be fair, in my opinion.”

Finidi - the right man for the Nigeria job

After a rigorous evaluation by the NFF, George was chosen to succeed Jose Peseiro over contenders Emmanuel Amuneke, Michael Nsien, and Toni Conceicao.

Despite evoking varied responses, the General Manager of NPFL's Shooting Stars asserts that George, his former international teammate, is the perfect candidate to guide the nation to success. Furthermore, he outlines the key ingredients for achieving this success.

George was assistant manager of Nigeria Profimedia

“I fully support Finidi George's appointment as the Super Eagles coach. There's no issue with it in my view. He demonstrated exceptional skill as a player and proved himself as a coach by guiding Enyimba to victory in the NPFL,” he continued.

“Furthermore, his team was performing well before he took on this national role, currently holding third place. Considering his achievements both on the field and in management, I believe he is highly qualified for the position.

“For him to thrive in this role, he requires the right environment. Specifically, he needs strong support from his employers. The Nigeria Football Federation must create a conducive atmosphere that enables him to excel.

“He should have independence in his operations and be able to choose his assistants without any imposition. Most importantly, he must be equipped with the resources necessary for success.

“When we hire expatriates, they're often given everything they ask for. However, our local coaches end up chasing after the football federation for support, while their well-being is neglected. If Finidi receives the necessary support, I'm confident he'll excel.”

What has Finidi said?

Despite the current position of the Super Eagles, George has pledged to steer Nigeria towards securing their 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket. He has also made a commitment to selecting players for the senior national team based solely on merit.

“My first target is to make sure that we are in line to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by winning the upcoming two matches against South Africa and the Benin Republic,” he said during his unveiling.

“The 2025 AFCON qualifiers will soon start and we must also be prepared for those as well. I know what the NFF wants as it is boldly written in the contract, and I will work very hard to add value to the team and put myself in the position to earn even more than I will be earning from the take-off.

“I have always had a cordial relationship with all the players as an assistant coach. I am still the same person even as head coach now, only that the title has changed.

“There will be no controversy regarding relationships with the players. These are professional players and we have to give them what they’re used to in Europe; you don’t need to slap anyone to get him to do the right thing.

“I will try my best to ensure the team starts functioning properly and we start winning games again. There is no pressure on me; I have tough skin. I just want to call for your support. I know this is not an easy job, but with the support of everyone, we can achieve our objectives.”