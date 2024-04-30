Africans Abroad: Osimhen, Hakimi, Ayew and Aubameyang bagging goals in Europe

Aubameyang was the star of the show this weekend for Marseille

It has been a good week for African players in Europe, with a number of superstars bagging goals and helping their sides clinch crucial results in the Premier League, Serie A and Ligue 1.

England

Burkina Faso international Dango Ouattara provided an assist as Bournemouth secured a historic 3-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Cherries took a 13th-minute lead at the Vitality Stadium after Enes Unal set up Marcos Senesi, who drilled the ball past goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

Eight minutes before the hour mark, Unal found the net after connecting with Ouattara’s cross with a fine header.

Justin Kluivert completed the rout with a late finish as Bournemouth registered their highest points total in Premier League history. With 48 points, Andoni Iraola’s men surpassed their previous best of 46 achieved during the 2016/17 campaign.

Elsewhere, Nigeria prospect Noni Madueke was Chelsea’s hero having scored a goal and provided an assist in their 2-2 draw at Aston Villa.

The Blues looked dead and buried after conceding two goals in the first half courtesy of Marc Cucurella’s own goal and Morgan Rogers’ effort.

Nonetheless, Madueke led the comeback in the second half as he reduced the deficit in the 62nd minute, before teeing up Conor Gallagher for the equaliser with nine minutes left on the clock.

Chelsea could have recorded a famous win at Villa Park, but unfortunately, Axel Disasi’s last-gasp finish was chalked off by VAR.

At Goodison Park, Idrissa Gueye scored the only goal as Everton pipped Brentford 1-0 in a keenly contested fixture.

The Senegal international’s well-taken strike on the hour mark was enough to seal an all-important triumph for Sean Dyche's Toffees.

Even with his heroics, the former PSG midfielder was subbed off for Amadou Onana in the 78th minute. With the result, Everton sealed their elite division status for the 71st consecutive season.

Also finding the net in the Premier League was Jeffrey Schlupp who ensured that Crystal Palace got a 1-1 draw at Fulham.

After replacing Jordan Ayew in the 76th minute, the former Ghana international scored a stunner in the 87th to cancel out Rodrigo Muniz’s opener for the Cottagers.

Nigeria internationals Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey were on the pitch from start to finish for Fulham who sit in 13th.

Meanwhile, Gabon international Mario Lemina contributed an assist as Wolverhampton Wanderers overcame Luton Town 2-1.

Lemina (L) battling with Lokonga AFP

Still fresh from their 1-0 loss to Bournemouth, Gary O’Neil’s men welcomed the Hatters to the Molineux Stadium. It took them just 39 minutes to take the lead through Hwang Hee-chan thanks to Matheus Cunha’s assist.

Lemina ensured that his team took a two-goal advantage over Luton by setting up Toti Gomes in the 50th minute. Although Carlton Morris pulled a goal back for Rob Edwards’ side, yet it could not rescue them from ending on the losing side.

While Egypt’s Mohamed Salah failed to find the net, it was Ghana international Mohammed Kudus who grabbed the headline with his assist that ensured West Ham United played out a 2-2 draw against Liverpool.

Italy

Victor Osimhen was on song for Napoli in their 2-2 draw with AS Roma in Serie A.

After Mathías Olivera had cancelled out Paulo Dybala's opener at the Stade Diego Maradona, the reigning African Player of the Year put the Parthenopeans ahead from the penalty mark.

With Renato Sanches tripping Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the box, the Nigeria international fired past goalkeeper Mile Svilar for his 14th league of the season.

Osimhen celebrates his goal AFP

Unfortunately, Napoli’s ambition of securing all three points suffered a massive blow as Tammy Abraham levelled matters for Roma in the closing minutes after he converted a pass from Cote d’Ivoire international Evan Ndicka.

At the Gewiss Stadium, Ademola Lookman inspired Atalanta to a hard-fought win over Empoli.

Mario Pasalic had put the hosts in front after 42 minutes before the Nigeria international doubled their advantage in the 51st minute with Isak Hien supplying the assist.

Lookman – who now boasts nine Italian league goals so far – was replaced by Charles De Ketelaere in the 84th minute.

This was not the case for Torino’s Adrien Tameze as he was given his marching orders in his side’s 2-0 loss to Inter Milan.

With the game still goalless at Giuseppe Meazza, the Cameroon prospect was sent off by referee Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi four minutes into the second half for a foul on Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Torino paid for his dismissal as the hosts cruised to victory thanks to a double from Hakan Calhanoglu.

France

There were plenty of African goalscorers in Ligue 1, although they suffered contrasting fortunes with the 2023/24 campaign drawing to a close.

Former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang contributed a goal and an assist as Olympique Marseille silenced Lens 2-1.

Aubameyang handed Marseille an early lead before setting up Senegal international Pape Gueye, who drilled home the winner in the 85th minute.

Morocco international Achraf Hakimi was among the goalscorers as Paris Saint-Germain settled for a 3-3 draw with Le Havre.

In the six goal-thriller played at the Parc des Princes, Ghana international captain Andre Ayew and Guinea’s Abdoulaye Toure were among the goalscorers.