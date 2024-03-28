The biggest winners and losers from Ghana boss Otto Addo’s first two friendlies

Otto Addo was given much to ponder after Ghana's two friendlies in March

Ghana’s poor form continued under Otto Addo (48) as the Black Stars once again failed to win a game during the international break. The loss to Nigeria and draw with Uganda stretches their winless run to seven games with the four-time Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winners yet to win a game in 2024.

The two friendly games in Morocco provided Addo with an opportunity to learn more about his squad as key players like Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams, Gideon Mensah, and Alexander Djiku were absent.

Despite the results not going Ghana’s way, the coach said he will monitor the players in the next two months and hope the players learn from their mistakes. Addo also described the two games as a “good lesson”.

So, what did the German-born Ghanaian learn from his first two games back in charge? Flashscore looks at the best winners and losers from these games.

Winners

Tariq Lamptey

The last time Tariq Lamptey featured for the Black Stars before this international break was the 2022 World Cup. Coincidentally, Addo was head coach at the time and Lamptey featured in four out of six games after he switched nationality.

Though Lamptey played a combined 71 minutes in the two games, he once again demonstrated why he can be a key part of Addo’s system.

One of the strengths of the Brighton full-back is going forward and with Addo experimenting with a 3-4-3, Lamptey was able to receive the ball high up the pitch and affect the game.

If Addo opts for a similar system which he has proven to often do, Lamptey will be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Only Jordan Ayew and Salis Samed played more minutes than Ernest Nuamah in the March international window.

Interestingly, the Lyon winger was used in unorthodox positions starting as a false nine against Nigeria and then as a 10 in the Uganda game.

For Nuamah, this is a good step because the more versatile he becomes under Addo, the more he gets playing time.

The 20-year-old was described by the Black Stars coach as a player you cannot take the ball away from. Clearly, Addo’s admiration for the former Nordsjaelland player only increased during this break.

There was a period when Lawrence Ati-Zigi became Ghana’s undisputed number-one goalkeeper after Joseph Wollacott suffered a finger injury.

In Addo’s World Cup campaign, Ati-Zigi played every minute in Qatar. However, after the World Cup, the St Gallen goalkeeper has only started five games for the Black Stars out of a possible 15.

In the first game against Nigeria, the stopper showed why he is important for the way Addo wants to play as he recycled possession and was always comfortable on the ball.

There was a big outrage when Forson Amankwah missed out on the 2023 AFCON squad but it was only a matter of time before the midfielder got his opportunity.

Debuts don’t come bigger than facing arch-rivals Nigeria. The midfielder slowly grew into the game but was hooked after Jerome Opoku received his marching orders.

He also came on in the second half against Uganda playing a total of 88 minutes in his first call-up.

Addo described the 21-year-old as one that Ghana can look to for many years.

Jerome Opoku

Jerome Opoku had a game to forget on his Black Stars debut against the USA in 2023. But, the left-sided centre-back has been given a second chance and grabbed it with both hands.

Despite being sent off for dissent against Nigeria, the defender was one of Ghana’s best players. His ability to read the game and drive forward through the press of the Super Eagles helped the Black Stars sustain pressure.

He went on to score his first goal for the Black Stars against Uganda to cap off what has been an impressive international break for the Istanbul Basaksehir player.

One of the areas Ghana lacked during the AFCON was a midfielder who could make progressive passes. Thomas Partey was injured and missed the tournament, whilst Majeed Ashimeru had just returned from injury and wasn’t fully fit.

Abu had an opportunity to prove to Ghanaians that he could be that profile that the country has missed for a while in the absence of Partey.

The Cercle Brugge midfielder started against Uganda and alternated between the right centre back role and the defensive midfielder roles. He saw a lot of the ball and moved the ball around well, picking teammates out with pinpoint long balls occasionally.

Losers

It was surprising to see Kasim Adams’ name in the Black Stars squad given he’s just played four minutes of league football this season for Hoffenheim.

In the first game, Addo chose to play Edmund Addo, a midfielder who has started just five league games this season, ahead of Adams in defence.

This move can be seen as a big indictment on Adams who naturally plays as a centre-back. He did get his chance however as he came on after Opoku’s red card.

His performance in the second half didn’t seem to impress Addo who once again went with his namesake in defence against Uganda, a game that Adams didn’t feature in.

Osman Bukari is one of the few Ghana players who didn’t play a minute this March international break. The winger was on the bench for both games and was never summoned by Addo and his technical team.

Given that Bukari was also a late call-up, it perhaps suggests how far down the pecking order the Red Star Belgrade midfielder may be at the moment.

What happens to Bukari when Williams, Kudus, and Paintsil return?

Iddrisu Baba

Iddrisu Baba has split opinion recently when he plays for the national side. Some think the Almeria player doesn’t do enough on the ball to warrant selection while others believe his ability to win the ball back trumps his glaring weakness with the ball.

When Baba started alongside Samed in the Nigeria game, Addo substituted the former at half-time and switched to a 3-4-3. After the game, Addo stated the experiment of Nuamah in the false nine role in the first half against the Super Eagles didn’t work because the team couldn’t control the game.

The Uganda game provided further proof that Addo wasn’t impressed with Baba as the midfielder didn’t get to play a single minute.

The frustrations from fans were once again amplified after Andre Ayew was called up for the two friendlies. To many, the 34-year-old has seen his best days with the national team and should no longer play a prominent role.

The commentary from fans was once again no different when the Le Havre veteran was introduced in the Uganda game.

The captain barely had any influence on the game and was mostly a passenger.

The defender joined the camp later than most and as a result, missed the first game against Nigeria.

He came on against Uganda and lost his man for the equaliser. Addo prefers to play one left-footed centre-back with Opoku’s performances catching the eye, Salisu will need to double up.

The Monaco defender ended the break on a frustrating note picking up a red card in the latter part of Uganda game for dissent.

With Baba Rahman and Gideon Mensah out, Patrick Kpozo had an opportunity to make an impression in the left-back slot.

Instead, it was Ebenezer Annan who caught the eye with his performances. Kpozo was hooked at half-time against Nigeria and never featured again.

Annan was rewarded with 135 minutes and in the next few months if Addo needs another left-back it’s likely he will plump for the Novi Pazar player.