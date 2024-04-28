Dyche 'very proud' of 'fantastic' players as Everton secure Premier League survival

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Dyche 'very proud' of 'fantastic' players as Everton secure Premier League survival
Dyche 'very proud' of 'fantastic' players as Everton secure Premier League survival
Everton's Sean Dyche is celebrating Premier League survival
Everton's Sean Dyche is celebrating Premier League survivalProfimedia
Sean Dyche praised his Everton team after they secured Premier League survival with three games to go following a turbulent season by beating Brentford 1-0 on Saturday.

The Goodison Park club were in deep trouble just weeks ago, with their position worsened by the docking of eight points for financial breaches.

But they have turned the corner in dramatic style this month, winning four out of their past five matches, with the outlier a 6-0 defeat by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye delivered the decisive blow against Brentford, driving home in the 60th minute.

The win took Dyche's men to 36 points - 11 clear of Luton, who are 18th in the table and have just three games to play.

It is a huge relief for the nine-time English champions, who have been ever-present in the top flight since the 1954/55 season.

"Incredibly pleased and proud," said Dyche, who also faced a tough battle last season to keep Everton up after being appointed in January 2023.

"They're a group of players who have had knocks all season. Four out of five clean sheets and wins with all the mounting noise after the Chelsea game is incredible.

"The mentality of the players is fantastic. Super pleased. Very proud."

The former Burnley boss said it had been an "exhausting week", which included a rare 2-0 home win against Merseyside rivals Liverpool.

"The emotion that goes into that, I wondered how the players would respond," he said.

"With xG (expected goals) we've been questioned for how many times we haven't won games. It's paid us back.

"They've had a massive week. There's a lot of pressure and intensity on the week and can you do it again? Second half we controlled the game pretty well."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueGueye IdrissaEvertonBrentfordChelseaLutonBurnleyLiverpool
Related Articles
Who's Missing: Everton and Forest sweat over attackers ahead of tussle
Who's Missing: Liverpool set for potential boost as trio eye returns
Who's Missing: Manchester United face defensive crisis ahead of Liverpool visit
Show more
Football
Iwobi overtakes Chelsea legend Mikel on Premier League’s all-time appearance chart
Football Tracker: Epic North London derby headlines super Sunday of action
Updated
EXCLUSIVE: Jeremie Boga discusses his season with Nice, his playing style & winning AFCON
Alonso admits Bayer Leverkusen's late heroics are 'hard to explain'
Ten Hag defends taking off Mainoo and Hojlund in Manchester United draw
'VAR has damaged Premier League' says Pochettino after Chelsea see late winner disallowed
'I heard monkey noises': Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams abused at Atletico
OPINION: Ligue 1 side Brest are quietly having one of the best seasons in Europe
Chelsea's second-half fight-back earns encouraging draw with Aston Villa
Most Read
'There will be fire': Furious Salah fuels flames of touchline spat with Klopp
Football Tracker: Epic North London derby headlines super Sunday of action
Nadal kick-starts swansong with stunning win over De Minaur at Madrid Open
Barry Hearn threatens to move World Snooker Championship from Crucible Theatre

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings