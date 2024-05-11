Ancelotti praises Real Madrid substitutes in the Spanish champions' latest win

Ancelotti praises players after win
Ancelotti praises players after win Reuters
Real Madrid's substitutes and summer signings have been key to the success of the LaLiga champions, coach Carlo Ancelotti (64) said after their thrashing of Granada on Saturday.

The Italian manager made 10 changes to his lineup following their impressive midweek Champions League semi-final win over Bayern Munich, leaving only Antonio Rudiger in his starter spot in central defence.

However, the Spanish giants were just as dominant, with Fran Garcia, Arda Guler and Brahim Diaz leading the way in their league win at Granada only a few days after Joselu's brace earned them their spot in the European final.

"The feelings are good, everyone competes, everyone fights, everyone shows quality, everyone plays as a team," Ancelotti told reporters.

"Difficult to say which player has surprised me the most. Brahim has surprised me, but also Joselu, (Fran) Garcia... the new signings have done really well. They have given fundamental help to the team to be at this level at the moment.

"(Arda Guler) is very young, his peak is not yet known. He's showing fantastic talent, he's effective in front of goal. He's a natural talent and he's doing very well".

The manager is also pleased to have goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Eder Militao back after both missed most of the season with knee injuries.

"Eder is coming back from injury and playing every three days can be complicated. I think he will play again on Tuesday," he said ahead of their next league clash against Alaves.

"Courtois' case is easier, he needs to play."

Mentions
FootballLaLigaAncelotti CarloJoseluCourtois ThibautRudiger AntonioGarcia FranDiaz BrahimGuler ArdaReal MadridGranada CF
