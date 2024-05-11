Nadal eyes French Open bid despite early Rome exit at hands of Hurkacz

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Rome ATP - Singles
  4. Nadal eyes French Open bid despite early Rome exit at hands of Hurkacz

Nadal eyes French Open bid despite early Rome exit at hands of Hurkacz

Updated
Nadal and Hurkacz after the match
Nadal and Hurkacz after the matchReuters
Rafael Nadal (37) said Saturday that he is leaning towards playing at the upcoming French Open despite being eliminated in the second round in Rome, 6-1, 6-3 by Poland's Hubert Hurkacz (27).

Clay-court icon Nadal had previously said that he would only play at the French Open, where he has won a record 14 titles if he feels competitive after a raft of injury problems over the last two years which have left him languishing 305th in the world rankings.

And the manner of his elimination in his first-ever encounter with Hurkacz was a step backwards after reaching the last 16 in Madrid, leaving a question mark hanging over his plans.

"The decision, as you can imagine, is not clear in my mind today. But if I have to say what's my feeling and if my mind is closer one way or the other way, I going to say be in Roland Garros and try my best," Nadal told reporters.

"Physically I have some issues, but not probably yet enough to say not playing in the most important event of my tennis career. Let's see what's going on, how I feel myself mentally tomorrow, after tomorrow, and in one week."

Nadal held his own in the first two games in the first set, which took 26 minutes to complete, but then fell away as errors handed Hurkacz points.

The veteran twice gave away breaks of serve with miscued drop shots in the first set which Hurkacz closed out in 49 minutes as he blew through five straight games.

And the match was as good as done when Hurkacz, who didn't drop a single service game, broke Nadal in the third game of the second set to set up a famous victory.

The level of dominance over Nadal on clay, much less a court where he has won a record 10 titles, would have been unimaginable a few short years ago.

Hurkacz will face Tomas Etcheverry in the third round after likely ending Nadal's love affair with Rome as the 22-time Grand Slam winner looks set to call time on his career at the end of the season.

However, tournament organisers told the media that Nadal turned down a post-match farewell celebration on court as Saturday's loss was likely his last appearance at the Foro Italico.

Nadal said that he was "98 per cent, not 100 per cent" sure that he would never again grace the Roman clay so would not accept the ceremony.

Mentions
TennisHurkacz HubertNadal RafaelRome ATP - SinglesFrench OpenFrench Open ATP - Singles
Related Articles
Rafael Nadal to face qualifier in first round on return to Rome
Swiatek battles past Putintseva to set up fourth-round clash with Kerber in Rome
Updated
I need to stop fearing injury, says Nadal after winning Rome opener
Show more
Tennis
Djokovic 'fine' after being hit on head with water bottle at Rome Open
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek & Osaka move into fourth round in Rome, Nadal dumped out
Novak Djokovic struck in head by bottle after Rome victory
Ons Jabeur's troubles continue with early exit in Rome to Sofia Kenin
Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem to retire at end of season
Defending champion Elena Rybakina withdraws from Italian Open with illness
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Sabalenka advance in Rome, Paolini beaten by Sherif
Most Read
Novak Djokovic struck in head by bottle after Rome victory
Endrick in but Casemiro and Richarlison out of Brazil's Copa America squad
Derby Week: Through titles, history and class warfare, the Battle of Copenhagen renews
Hack the Weekend: Luton and Nottingham Forest to cause problems for West Ham and Chelsea

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings