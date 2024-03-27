Finidi George needs time to succeed as Nigeria coach, says ex-Real Madrid star Adepoju

Nigeria interim coach Finidi George (52) has "a lot to offer" but he needs time and must be trusted to excel, according to former Real Madrid midfielder Mutiu Adepoju (53).

The Ajax legend was appointed as the temporary handler of the three-time African champions following the expiration of Jose Peseiro's contract.

Four days after guiding the Super Eagles to a 2-1 victory over Ghana in his debut match, his team endured a 2-0 loss to Mali, with El Bilal Toure and Kamory Doumbia scoring the goals in Marrakech.

Losing to the Eagles undoubtedly could be seen as a setback in Finidi's pursuit of securing the role on a permanent basis. However, his former international teammate has spoken highly of his abilities.

“With just two matches under his belt, his record of one win and one defeat isn't bad. There is ample room for improvement. I strongly believe this Super Eagles will thrive under his leadership if he gets the job,” Adepoju expressed in a candid interview with Flashscore.

“It would be a grave error to judge Finidi solely based on our loss to Mali. When Jose Peseiro was the head coach of the Super Eagles, did he win every game?

Finidi deserves our trust so he can cultivate the confidence needed to build upon our existing foundation.

“I expect improvements in all areas of the game. This is a friendly match and the first two games under Finidi's leadership. I believe he has identified areas needing correction.”

Considered one of Africa’s greatest wingers of all time, George enjoyed a trophy laden-career that spanned 15 years.

During his time at Ajax, he played a pivotal role in securing the Champions League title, clinching three Eredivisie titles, two Dutch Super Cups, and a UEFA Super Cup for the Dutch side.

As a coach, he steered Enyimba to victory in the Nigeria Professional League title in 2023. Additionally, he served as part of Nigeria’s technical crew during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where the country emerged as runners-up.

However, there is a segment in Nigeria that holds the belief that only a foreign coach can take the country to greater heights - a stance that Adepoju disapproves of.

He continued: “If we lack trust in our own, how will they gain valuable experience? Offering Finidi a permanent role would not be an unwise decision by the Nigeria Football Federation.

“Finidi is no stranger to the team, having been part of the coaching staff at AFCON, and boasting a distinguished career as a player at the highest level. In addition to his coaching ability, his wealth of experience as a player will undoubtedly be invaluable. I strongly believe he has a lot to offer.

"We've been discussing the debate between choosing a foreign manager versus a local-based coach. I don't believe Nigerian coaches have been afforded the same opportunities as their foreign counterparts. Other countries have shown faith in their own coaches, and it has yielded positive results. Why not give it a try?"

Overall, Adepoju gave Nigeria a high rating in their friendlies against the West Africans, despite the absence of key players like Victor Osimhen, Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong, and Ademola Lookman.

“We emerged victorious against Ghana, but unfortunately, we suffered a loss against Mali. This means we secured one win out of two matches, which, in my opinion, isn't a bad result for the Super Eagles overall,” he added.

“During the game against Mali, we displayed greater ball possession in the second half, and the players exhibited more determination.

“Despite creating scoring opportunities, we failed to capitalise on them. In contrast, the Malian team made the most of their few chances, converting two opportunities into goals.

“Also, the absence of Victor Osimhen and some of our regular players was noticeable. However, I wouldn't downplay the contributions of the players we fielded.

“They performed commendably, but the first goal we conceded against Mali was a costly error that should have been avoided. It's a lesson they should take to heart and learn from.”

Nigeria will regroup in June as they face South Africa and Benin Republic in their quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. By then, a substantive coach should have been announced.