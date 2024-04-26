Real Madrid go 14 points clear with hard-fought win away at Real Sociedad

Real Madrid have opened up a 14-point lead at the top of LaLiga thanks to a 1-0 win in San Sebastian despite largely being outplayed by Real Sociedad, whose five-match unbeaten run comes to an end (W3, D2).

With the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich on Tuesday, Carlo Ancelotti made wholesale changes to the side that won El Clasico last Sunday.

That gave the hosts cause for optimism early on, duly putting Kepa Arrizabalaga under pressure, with Takefusa Kubo almost catching him out at his near post after 15 minutes. Los Blancos hearts were in mouths soon after when Mikel Oyarzabal went down in the area after a challenge from Fran Garcia, only for the referee to wave away the penalty claims.

Having been up against it for half an hour, Madrid took the lead with their first shot of the game.

The ball was drilled out to Nacho Fernandez on the right wing, he played a perfect first-time cross into the path of Arda Guler, who guided it past Alex Remiro for his second of the season.

Not only did the Blue and Whites not deserve to be behind, but to rub salt into the wounds they had an equaliser ruled out by VAR three minutes after the restart; Kubo steered the ball past Arrizabalaga, but a foul in the build-up by Ander Barrenetxea on Aurelien Tchouameni preserved Real’s lead.

Sociedad came flying out of the blocks after half-time and came close to an equaliser within seconds of the restart, as Benat Turrientes took aim from the edge of the box, but Kepa was equal to it.

Key match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Opportunities were few and far between at both ends for the rest of the third quarter of the contest, before La Real were again denied an equaliser - Merino took aim from 25 yards and his deflected effort fell into Oyarzabal’s path. The striker prodded the ball past the goalkeeper, but he was in an offside position from Merino’s shot.

Oyarzabal, Kubo and Sheraldo Becker all came agonisingly close to a late equaliser for Imanol Alguacil’s men, who slip to one home win in eight despite their recent good form.

A league double over Sociedad means Los Merengues are 27 unbeaten in the league as they edge closer to title number 36.

Real can smell the title Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Nacho Fernandez (Real Madrid)

