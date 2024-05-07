Fluminense announce Chelsea star Thiago Silva's return after more than 15 years

  4. Fluminense announce Chelsea star Thiago Silva's return after more than 15 years
Fluminense announce Chelsea star Thiago Silva's return after more than 15 years
Thiago Silva is Fluminense's new signing
Thiago Silva is Fluminense's new signingDivulgação/Fluminense FC
Thiago Silva (39) is going back to Fluminense. The club announced the signing of the defender on Tuesday on a two-year contract.

"The player will disembark to Rio de Janeiro to join the squad led by coach Fernando Diniz in about a month, after the end of his contract with Chelsea in England, and complete the procedures for his move. The defender won't be able to play for the club until July 10th, when the international transfer window opens," Fluminense said in an official statement.

An idol of Flu and nicknamed the 'Monster', Thiago Silva played for the team between 2006 and 2008. The defender won the Copa do Brasil title in 2007 and finished runner-up in the Libertadores in 2008, before heading to Europe. He played 147 games and scored 14 goals in his first spell with the Tricolour.

"I can't wait to land in Rio so that we can start work and help out on the pitch in the best possible way. It was a difficult decision on my family's side. I'm leaving them here (in London) for a moment," said Thiago Silva in a live stream on Fluminense's Instagram, already wearing the tricolour shirt.

Despite offers from England and Saudi Arabia, Thiago Silva opted to return to Fluminense. The centre-back will wear the same number three shirt he wore over 15 years ago.

Thiago Silva's recent seasons in numbers
Thiago Silva's recent seasons in numbersFlashscore

At the age of 39, Thiago Silva arrives to reinforce a position in need at the Tricolour. The defence has yet to settle since the departure of Nino, who left Fluminense for Zenit after the end of last season.

Serie A, Fluminense, Emiliano da Silva Thiago, Chelsea, Transfer News
