Campeonato guide: Everything you need to know about Brazil's 2024 Serie A season

After four long months, the Campeonato Brasileiro is back. The 2024 Serie A season kicks off on Saturday (April 13th) with four matches and runs until December 8th.

Palmeiras are the reigning two-time Brazilian champions. Abel Ferreira's side are seeking a feat that only Muricy Ramalho's Sao Paulo managed in the points race, between 2006 and 2008: three consecutive titles.

But Serie A is full of contenders to dethrone Verdão. Although Flamengo are the most likely, other clubs could spring a surprise, as Botafogo did for much of 2023.

Clubs in the 2024 Serie A:

- Athletico-PR

- Atletico GO

- Atletico-MG

- Bahia

- Botafogo

- Corinthians

- Criciuma

- Cruzeiro

- Cuiaba

- Flamengo

- Fluminense

- Fortaleza

- Gremio

- Internacional

- Juventude

- Palmeiras

- Red Bull Bragantino

- Sao Paulo

- Vasco

- Vitoria

2024 season regulations

The format is the same as it has been since 2006: 20 clubs, 38 rounds, each club plays each other twice.

The top four guarantee a direct place in the Libertadores 2025, while 5th and 6th go through to the preliminary rounds. The eight subsequent qualifiers will play in the Copa Sudamericana. The bottom four will be relegated.

In the event of equal points between two or more clubs, the play-off criteria are:

1) Most wins

2) Highest goal difference

3) Highest number of goals scored

4) Head-to-head

5) Lowest number of red cards received

6) Lowest number of yellow cards received

7) Draw of lots

The opening round of the season

April 13th (Saturday/Sunday) - all times CET

Internacional vs Bahia - 23.30

Criciuma vs Juventude - 23:30

Fluminense vs Red Bull Bragantino - 02:00

São Paulo vs Fortaleza - 02:00

April 14th (Sunday)

Vasco vs Gremio - 21:00

Corinthians vs Atletico-MG - 21:00

Athletico-PR vs Cuiaba - 21:00

Atletico GO vs Flamengo - 21:00

Cruzeiro vs Botafogo - 22:00

Vitoria vs Palmeiras - 23:30

Who is the favourite this season?

To answer this question, we consulted Flashscore's Brazilian news desk. Here's each editor's pick.

Daniel Ottoni: Palmeiras

"They are a team that have been around for a long time under Abel Ferreira, who has provided consistency. At times of greater pressure and definition, they play better and fluctuate less. They are more regular and consistent, even though they don't play such a marvellous game."

Abel Ferreira is seeking a third Brazilian title with Palmeiras Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

Guilherme Bianchini: Flamengo

"A defence that concedes few goals and Tite's oft-repeated balance are usually a formula for success in the Brasileirão. What's more, it's unlikely that the country's most invested team, with a stellar squad, will go more than three years without a league title."

Josias Pereira: Flamengo

"Despite arriving at the end of 2023, Tite made Flamengo compete for the title. In 2024, with a long-term job and an even more qualified squad, the coach has everything to lead the Rubro-Negro to the title. Player for player, Flamengo are the only team capable of rivalling Palmeiras for the top spot, as they have a more uniform squad than Atletico-MG, the other favourites."

Tite's Flamengo one of the big favourites for the title Profimedia

Mateus Figueiredo: Flamengo

"The great attributes of the recent champions are defensive solidity and balance. Whilst Tite's Flamengo aren't dazzling, they are the strongest in these areas and won't be beaten many times in the league. I consider them to be one of the clearest favourites in recent times ahead of the start of the season."

Impact of the Copa América

The 2024 Copa América will test the Serie A squads even more. Players called up to the national teams could miss up to nine rounds in the second half of the first round. The tournament in the United States runs from June 20th to July 14th.