Campeonato guide: Everything you need to know about Brazil's 2024 Serie A season

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Campeonato guide: Everything you need to know about Brazil's 2024 Serie A season
Campeonato guide: Everything you need to know about Brazil's 2024 Serie A season
The 2024 Serie A season runs from April 13th to December 8th
The 2024 Serie A season runs from April 13th to December 8th
Joilson Marconne/CBF
After four long months, the Campeonato Brasileiro is back. The 2024 Serie A season kicks off on Saturday (April 13th) with four matches and runs until December 8th.

Palmeiras are the reigning two-time Brazilian champions. Abel Ferreira's side are seeking a feat that only Muricy Ramalho's Sao Paulo managed in the points race, between 2006 and 2008: three consecutive titles.

Follow Brazil's Serie A on Flashscore.

But Serie A is full of contenders to dethrone Verdão. Although Flamengo are the most likely, other clubs could spring a surprise, as Botafogo did for much of 2023.

Clubs in the 2024 Serie A:

- Athletico-PR

- Atletico GO

- Atletico-MG

- Bahia

- Botafogo

- Corinthians

- Criciuma

- Cruzeiro

- Cuiaba

- Flamengo

- Fluminense

- Fortaleza

- Gremio

- Internacional

- Juventude

- Palmeiras

- Red Bull Bragantino

- Sao Paulo

- Vasco

- Vitoria

2024 season regulations

The format is the same as it has been since 2006: 20 clubs, 38 rounds, each club plays each other twice.

The top four guarantee a direct place in the Libertadores 2025, while 5th and 6th go through to the preliminary rounds. The eight subsequent qualifiers will play in the Copa Sudamericana. The bottom four will be relegated.

In the event of equal points between two or more clubs, the play-off criteria are:

1) Most wins

2) Highest goal difference

3) Highest number of goals scored

4) Head-to-head

5) Lowest number of red cards received

6) Lowest number of yellow cards received

7) Draw of lots

The opening round of the season

April 13th (Saturday/Sunday) - all times CET

Internacional vs Bahia - 23.30

Criciuma vs Juventude - 23:30

Fluminense vs Red Bull Bragantino - 02:00

São Paulo vs Fortaleza - 02:00

April 14th (Sunday)

Vasco vs Gremio - 21:00

Corinthians vs Atletico-MG - 21:00

Athletico-PR vs Cuiaba - 21:00

Atletico GO vs Flamengo - 21:00

Cruzeiro vs Botafogo - 22:00

Vitoria vs Palmeiras - 23:30

Check out the full schedule here.

Who is the favourite this season?

To answer this question, we consulted Flashscore's Brazilian news desk. Here's each editor's pick.

Daniel Ottoni: Palmeiras

"They are a team that have been around for a long time under Abel Ferreira, who has provided consistency. At times of greater pressure and definition, they play better and fluctuate less. They are more regular and consistent, even though they don't play such a marvellous game."

Abel Ferreira is seeking a third Brazilian title with Palmeiras
Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

Guilherme Bianchini: Flamengo

"A defence that concedes few goals and Tite's oft-repeated balance are usually a formula for success in the Brasileirão. What's more, it's unlikely that the country's most invested team, with a stellar squad, will go more than three years without a league title."

Josias Pereira: Flamengo

"Despite arriving at the end of 2023, Tite made Flamengo compete for the title. In 2024, with a long-term job and an even more qualified squad, the coach has everything to lead the Rubro-Negro to the title. Player for player, Flamengo are the only team capable of rivalling Palmeiras for the top spot, as they have a more uniform squad than Atletico-MG, the other favourites."

Tite's Flamengo one of the big favourites for the title
Profimedia

Mateus Figueiredo: Flamengo

"The great attributes of the recent champions are defensive solidity and balance. Whilst Tite's Flamengo aren't dazzling, they are the strongest in these areas and won't be beaten many times in the league. I consider them to be one of the clearest favourites in recent times ahead of the start of the season."

Impact of the Copa América

The 2024 Copa América will test the Serie A squads even more. Players called up to the national teams could miss up to nine rounds in the second half of the first round. The tournament in the United States runs from June 20th to July 14th.

The Copa América will be a problem for Brazilian clubs
Divulgação/Conmebol
Mentions
FootballSerie APalmeirasFlamengo RJAtletico-MGAthletico-PRSao PauloBotafogo RJEsporte Clube JuventudeCorinthiansFortalezaCuiabaAtletico GOBahiaCriciumaCruzeiroFluminenseGremioInternacionalBragantinoVascoVitoriaFeatures
Related Articles
Derby Week: The season of rivalries in Brazil continues with two battles in Sao Paulo
Hack the Weekend: One of the strongest defences in Europe travels to Lyon
OPINION: Turkish football culture is at an all-time low and it's not getting any better
Show more
Football
Griezmann bags brace as Atletico Madrid down Girona to close in on LaLiga's top three
Football Tracker: City facing Luton test, Bayern Munich and Dortmund in action
Updated
Isak stars as Newcastle dent Spurs' top-four challenge with big win
Chelsea's £90 million losses raise the pressure for player sales in June
Who's Missing: Liverpool set for potential boost as trio eye returns
Updated
Guardiola confident Grealish has 'learned the lesson' and is back to his best
Consistency the key to Spurs achieving 'ultimate goal' of winning title, says Postecoglou
Ten Hag says Manchester United are looking to sign a striker in summer
Most Read
FIFA ban Tanzanian champions Young Africans from signing new players
Hack the Weekend: One of the strongest defences in Europe travels to Lyon
Football Tracker: City facing Luton test, Bayern Munich and Dortmund in action
Who's Missing: Liverpool set for potential boost as trio eye returns

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings