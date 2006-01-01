Despite earning a creditable point, PSV Eindhoven’s away day misery in the UEFA Champions League continued in the French capital, as a 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain stretched their dismal travelling run in Europe’s premier club competition to one win in 19 matches.

After a 2-0 defeat against Arsenal on matchday two, PSG needed to bounce back quickly in their quest for a top-eight finish.

They flew out the traps in search of doing so here and both Bradley Barcola and Lee Kang-in came tantalisingly close to doing so inside the opening 15 minutes.

Neither came as close as Ousmane Dembele though, whose thunderous volley crashed back off the crossbar after he met Nuno Mendes’ cross at the far post.

The French champions continued to probe for the opener, with Dembele and Barcola again going close, but it was the Dutch visitors who took the lead against the run of play.

Noa Lang was at the heart of the move, jinking his way to the edge of the area before he worked a yard of space and slammed an effort home at the near post, leaving Gianluigi Donnarumma rooted to the spot.

Les Parisiens continued to push before half-time, but finding that elusive goal was proving problematic, as Lee found out again when he was denied by Walter Benitez two minutes prior to the break.

There was always a sense that PSV could only keep PSG at bay for so long and their worst fears were realised soon after the break.

There was an element of fortune to the leveller though - the first goal scored by a PSG player in this season’s UCL - as Achraf Hakimi’s wicked strike from distance deflected past a hapless Benitez.

Johan Bakayoko almost hit back instantly for PSV when he forced Donnarumma into a routine save, but aside from that, both teams looked shy to go and find a winner as the game approached its latter stages.

Hakimi came about as close as anyone to finding a late winner when his effort flashed inches wide of the post, much to the frustration of the hosts, who are desperate to win this competition for the first time but know they’re now playing catch-up to finish in the top eight.

As for PSV, they remain winless but will see this as a point earned rather than two dropped, particularly after a PSG penalty was overturned in stoppage time, much to their relief.

