  PSV fans banned from PSG game by French authorities

PSV fans banned from PSG game by French authorities

PSV have one point from two games in the Champions League so far this season
PSV have one point from two games in the Champions League so far this season
PSV supporters have been banned from this month's Champions League clash at Paris St Germain by French authorities because of previous disturbances, the Dutch club said on Tuesday.

PSV said in a statement on Monday that the decision was unexpected, adding that 2,000 of their fans who had already purchased tickets for the October 22nd match will be refunded.

"There is a total travel ban for PSV supporters to and within Paris," the Eredivisie club added.

"Despite the fact that PSV had no penalties outstanding, French police are citing past disturbances with supporters... there are also some domestic security issues at play."

PSV and RC Lens fans threw objects at each other during a 1-1 draw last October. The Dutch club were also ordered to play one European game without their away fans in 2022 after crowd trouble during a 1-0 loss at Arsenal.

PSV have one point from two matches in the Champions League, while PSG have three.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeaguePSVPSG
