Havertz and Saka fire Arsenal to impressive win over PSG

Saka's goal ultimately ensured victory for the Gunners at the Emirates
Arsenal extended their longest unbeaten run under Mikel Arteta to 15 matches (W12, D3) by defeating Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 in the Champions League, putting in an authoritative performance under the lights at the Emirates Stadium. 

The first chance of the game fell to the Gunners as Bukayo Saka cut inside from the right and curled a dangerous effort just wide of Gianluigi Donnarumma’s goal.

At the other end, Riccardo Calafiori was alert to ensure that Achraf Hakimi didn’t get away from him, putting in an important challenge before Arsenal took the lead on 20 minutes.

Leandro Trossard was the architect, scampering down the left wing and clipping in an exquisite cross for Kai Havertz, allowing the former Chelsea man to nod home.

PSG were being penned in for long spells, and after some brief respite, as Nuno Mendes hit the post and David Raya thwarted Hakimi, the hosts made it 2-0.

Key stats
Key statsOpta by StatsPerform

Saka picked himself up after being flattened by Mendes and flighted in a free-kick which evaded everyone and beat Donnarumma, although the Italian goalkeeper should have been more commanding.

Arteta will have been delighted with his team’s extremely controlled first-half display while remembering that Arsenal also led Leicester City 2-0 at the break on Saturday before being pegged back to 2-2.

The signs were that the north Londoners had learnt their lesson though, with Donnarumma having to get down quickly to prevent Gabriel Martinelli adding a third.

PSG were up against a red wall, marshalled by the relentless Gabriel, and there was more reason to celebrate for the home supporters shortly after the hour mark as Mikel Merino made his long-awaited debut following injury, replacing Thomas Partey.

Arsenal were perhaps feeling a little nervous when João Neves struck the bar and Lee Kang-in saw his swerving effort parried away by Raya, but that tension soon evaporated and the home side eased to victory.

PSG have now played Arsenal five times (D3, L2) - the most they’ve faced a single opponent in Europe without beating them.

They now return to Ligue 1 action on Sunday night against OGC Nice, while Arteta’s men will look to build on leapfrogging the French giants in the UCL table by defeating Southampton on Saturday.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Kai Havertz (Arsenal)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

