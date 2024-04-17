Rudy's Rumour Mill: Xabi Alonso waiting for Real Madrid, United planning massive clearout

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Rudy's Rumour Mill: Xabi Alonso waiting for Real Madrid, United planning massive clearout
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Xabi Alonso waiting for Real Madrid, United planning massive clearout
Xabi Alonso is on Real Madrid's radar
Xabi Alonso is on Real Madrid's radar
Reuters
Xabi Alonso, the king of Germany, is waiting for Real Madrid, Romelu Lukaku to Saudi Arabia could happen this summer, and Chelsea are attracted to Roberto De Zerbi. Here are some of the main stories over the last few days of the transfer market from Tribal Football's transfer expert Rudy Galetti.

Xabi Alonso's future move

Bayer Leverkusen became German champions for the first time in their history. A sensational result, thanks above all to the extraordinary work of coach Xabi Alonso. Just a few weeks ago, his decision to stay at Bayer Leverkusen again next season surprised many, particularly Liverpool and Bayern Munich, who both had him as their first choice in their search for new managers.

However, the choice of the Spanish manager was predictable, especially in light of the scenario that will unfold next year. Alonso, in fact, already has a career path in mind: another year at Bayer Leverkusen and then become the heir of Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid.

Not for nothing, numerous contacts directly with President Florentino Perez have already taken place and, although there is still more than a year to go, the distance to reaching a first verbal agreement is very minimal. Alonso is really convinced by the Spanish club's project which - in addition to great quality - is increasingly based on the valorisation of the most talented young players in the world, and this represents a great stimulus for the Spanish manager.

Lukaku wanted in Saudi Arabia

Romelu Lukaku is one of the top players on the radar of the Saudi League. The Belgian striker will return to Chelsea after a season on loan in Italy, but in all likelihood, he will not stay there for long.

His time with Roma will end in June, this is sure, and a definitive farewell to Chelsea doesn't seem to be so impossible. In fact, some Saudi clubs - in particular, Al Ittihad but not only them - consider Romelu one of the main targets for next season and have already started talks both with his entourage and with Chelsea, who want to sell the striker permanently.

Already last summer, Al Hilal before buying Aleksandar Mitrovic tried to convince Lukaku to join the Saudi Pro League, but in the end, he preferred to stay in Europe. However, the scenario has changed and, after his last experience in Serie A, he seems to be open to evaluating a good project from Saudi next summer.

Obviously, no issue is expected on Chelsea's side, like last year: the Blues are keen to part ways with the player as soon as possible.

Lukaku's recent seasons
Flashscore

Fierce battle expected for Gudmundsson

Albert Gudmundsson is attracting the attention of many English clubs, including Tottenham. Spurs are looking for a new striker to strengthen the attack next season and the Genoa player is on their list.

To date, the priority for Tottenham appears to be Santiago Gimenez - contacts with Feyenoord have been going on for weeks - but Gudmundsson would become the first real target in case of no agreement with the Mexican.

Careful, though, because there is no shortage of competition for the Icelander: Inter, for example, have already taken important steps towards both the player and Genoa. The Nerazzurri are pushing with his entourage, while new contacts with Genoa are expected in the coming weeks to explore the economic details.

The Rossoblu, on their part, in the past weeks asked for info about Mattia Zanotti - now on loan at St. Gallen in Switzerland - as the future of Djed Spence is not already defined. One option, therefore, could be to include Mattia in the deal to lower the price of Gudmundsson, but it's still too early to tell.

Contacts will continue over the next few weeks: so, Inter are fully in the race, but Tottenham and other English clubs can continue to hope because for now anything can still happen.

Genoa's Albert Gudmundsson is attracting serious attention
AFP

Chelsea thinking about De Zerbi

The 6-0 victory against Everton offered enthusiasm to Chelsea, who have been unbeaten in the Premier League for over two months now, with the last defeat at the beginning of February at home against Wolves.

That's why there is a chance that Mauricio Pochettino will stay next season on the Blues bench: The FA Cup outcome and the qualification to a UEFA competition will be key elements, but at the moment the sensations are quite positive around the Argentine manager.

However, in the event of his farewell in June, Roberto De Zerbi is among the names in the race to be appointed as his replacement. The Italian coach is also followed by Liverpool, Manchester United and Bayern Munich among others but it seems that, in the end, all these clubs will make different choices. And so, for the former Shakhtar manager, Chelsea seem to remain the only possible option to say goodbye to Brighton at the end of the season.

As mentioned, however, everything will depend on the results that Pochettino achieves in the next two months: everything is in the hands of the Argentine coach who, with a trophy and UEFA qualification, should save his job for another season.

Robert De Zerbi (R) is a wanted man
Reuters

Manchester United planning a huge clearout

The transfer market of Manchester United will certainly be intense this summer: several exits are planned and a mini-revolution is expected in the squad.

In defence, in addition to Raphael Varane now being out of the Red Devils' plans, another defender who could say goodbye is Harry Maguire. West Ham continue to monitor him for next season, with United open to letting him go in the summer. Another certain farewell is that of Sofyan Amrabat, in midfield; the Moroccan player will return to Fiorentina but, in all likelihood, just temporarily, given that some clubs, in Italy and elsewhere have already shown interest in him.

In attack, Mason Greenwood's situation is still to be resolved: there is not yet a definitive decision on his future. Part of the board is in favour of his return after his experience in Spain. For this reason, at the end of the season, there will be an important meeting between the parties to discuss more in detail his fate. For Mason, a lot will also depend on Erik ten Hag: his position remains precarious and United - among others - explored the situation of Thiago Motta, who is more inclined to an experience outside Italy if he doesn't stay at Bologna.

Lastly, Anthony Martial will leave Manchester as a free agent; to date, a return to France for the striker seems the most likely option.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueSerie AFeaturesSaudi Professional LeagueAlonso XabiLukaku RomeluGudmundsson AlbertChelseaManchester UnitedReal MadridTottenhamBayer LeverkusenGenoaAl HilalAl IttihadTransfer News
Related Articles
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Europe shakes as PSG plan spree as Arsenal target new midfielder
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Leite and Sesko in demand as Napoli and Juventus mull big changes
Who's Missing: Liverpool set for potential boost as trio eye returns
Show more
Football
Fallen giants: Asante Kotoko's stunning decline from African powerhouse
Young stars Musiala and Saka duel for spotlight in Champions League clash
Kenya to play World Cup qualifiers against Burundi and Ivory Coast away from home
Lee strike earns Ulsan slender advantage in Asian Champions League semi-final
Brazilian World Cup winner Romario to play for Rio de Janeiro side at 58
Bayern Munich boss Tuchel hoping to echo Chelsea run in Arsenal clash
Versatile Rodrygo holds key to Madrid success against Manchester City
Derby Week: The Battle of Oslo returns to Norwegian football, albeit in the second tier
Barcelona destroyed themselves in defeat to PSG, says Ilkay Gundogan
Most Read
Naby Keita suspended and fined for refusing to board team bus for Leverkusen game
Mbappe nets twice to send PSG into Champions League semis amid Barcelona implosion
Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid not dwelling on last season's loss at Manchester City
Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to seize Champions League chance at Bayern Munich

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings