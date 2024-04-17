Rudy's Rumour Mill: Xabi Alonso waiting for Real Madrid, United planning massive clearout

Xabi Alonso, the king of Germany, is waiting for Real Madrid, Romelu Lukaku to Saudi Arabia could happen this summer, and Chelsea are attracted to Roberto De Zerbi. Here are some of the main stories over the last few days of the transfer market from Tribal Football's transfer expert Rudy Galetti.

Xabi Alonso's future move

Bayer Leverkusen became German champions for the first time in their history. A sensational result, thanks above all to the extraordinary work of coach Xabi Alonso. Just a few weeks ago, his decision to stay at Bayer Leverkusen again next season surprised many, particularly Liverpool and Bayern Munich, who both had him as their first choice in their search for new managers.

However, the choice of the Spanish manager was predictable, especially in light of the scenario that will unfold next year. Alonso, in fact, already has a career path in mind: another year at Bayer Leverkusen and then become the heir of Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid.

Not for nothing, numerous contacts directly with President Florentino Perez have already taken place and, although there is still more than a year to go, the distance to reaching a first verbal agreement is very minimal. Alonso is really convinced by the Spanish club's project which - in addition to great quality - is increasingly based on the valorisation of the most talented young players in the world, and this represents a great stimulus for the Spanish manager.

Lukaku wanted in Saudi Arabia

Romelu Lukaku is one of the top players on the radar of the Saudi League. The Belgian striker will return to Chelsea after a season on loan in Italy, but in all likelihood, he will not stay there for long.

His time with Roma will end in June, this is sure, and a definitive farewell to Chelsea doesn't seem to be so impossible. In fact, some Saudi clubs - in particular, Al Ittihad but not only them - consider Romelu one of the main targets for next season and have already started talks both with his entourage and with Chelsea, who want to sell the striker permanently.

Already last summer, Al Hilal before buying Aleksandar Mitrovic tried to convince Lukaku to join the Saudi Pro League, but in the end, he preferred to stay in Europe. However, the scenario has changed and, after his last experience in Serie A, he seems to be open to evaluating a good project from Saudi next summer.

Obviously, no issue is expected on Chelsea's side, like last year: the Blues are keen to part ways with the player as soon as possible.

Lukaku's recent seasons Flashscore

Fierce battle expected for Gudmundsson

Albert Gudmundsson is attracting the attention of many English clubs, including Tottenham. Spurs are looking for a new striker to strengthen the attack next season and the Genoa player is on their list.

To date, the priority for Tottenham appears to be Santiago Gimenez - contacts with Feyenoord have been going on for weeks - but Gudmundsson would become the first real target in case of no agreement with the Mexican.

Careful, though, because there is no shortage of competition for the Icelander: Inter, for example, have already taken important steps towards both the player and Genoa. The Nerazzurri are pushing with his entourage, while new contacts with Genoa are expected in the coming weeks to explore the economic details.

The Rossoblu, on their part, in the past weeks asked for info about Mattia Zanotti - now on loan at St. Gallen in Switzerland - as the future of Djed Spence is not already defined. One option, therefore, could be to include Mattia in the deal to lower the price of Gudmundsson, but it's still too early to tell.

Contacts will continue over the next few weeks: so, Inter are fully in the race, but Tottenham and other English clubs can continue to hope because for now anything can still happen.

Genoa's Albert Gudmundsson is attracting serious attention AFP

Chelsea thinking about De Zerbi

The 6-0 victory against Everton offered enthusiasm to Chelsea, who have been unbeaten in the Premier League for over two months now, with the last defeat at the beginning of February at home against Wolves.

That's why there is a chance that Mauricio Pochettino will stay next season on the Blues bench: The FA Cup outcome and the qualification to a UEFA competition will be key elements, but at the moment the sensations are quite positive around the Argentine manager.

However, in the event of his farewell in June, Roberto De Zerbi is among the names in the race to be appointed as his replacement. The Italian coach is also followed by Liverpool, Manchester United and Bayern Munich among others but it seems that, in the end, all these clubs will make different choices. And so, for the former Shakhtar manager, Chelsea seem to remain the only possible option to say goodbye to Brighton at the end of the season.

As mentioned, however, everything will depend on the results that Pochettino achieves in the next two months: everything is in the hands of the Argentine coach who, with a trophy and UEFA qualification, should save his job for another season.

Robert De Zerbi (R) is a wanted man Reuters

Manchester United planning a huge clearout

The transfer market of Manchester United will certainly be intense this summer: several exits are planned and a mini-revolution is expected in the squad.

In defence, in addition to Raphael Varane now being out of the Red Devils' plans, another defender who could say goodbye is Harry Maguire. West Ham continue to monitor him for next season, with United open to letting him go in the summer. Another certain farewell is that of Sofyan Amrabat, in midfield; the Moroccan player will return to Fiorentina but, in all likelihood, just temporarily, given that some clubs, in Italy and elsewhere have already shown interest in him.

In attack, Mason Greenwood's situation is still to be resolved: there is not yet a definitive decision on his future. Part of the board is in favour of his return after his experience in Spain. For this reason, at the end of the season, there will be an important meeting between the parties to discuss more in detail his fate. For Mason, a lot will also depend on Erik ten Hag: his position remains precarious and United - among others - explored the situation of Thiago Motta, who is more inclined to an experience outside Italy if he doesn't stay at Bologna.

Lastly, Anthony Martial will leave Manchester as a free agent; to date, a return to France for the striker seems the most likely option.