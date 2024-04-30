Fulham in sanction agreement with Premier League regarding player registrations

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Fulham in sanction agreement with Premier League regarding player registrations
Fulham in sanction agreement with Premier League regarding player registrations
Fulham are currently 13th in the Premier League
Fulham are currently 13th in the Premier LeagueReuters
Fulham have reached a sanction agreement with the Premier League following the club's breaches of rules in relation to player registrations, with the punishment including a six-month ban, suspended for one year, from registering academy players.

Fulham have also been handed a fine of 75,000 pounds ($93,877).

The Premier League on Tuesday said the suspended registrations ban commenced on April 15.

"The club will face a six-month ban (suspended for one year) from registering any academy players currently or previously registered," the Premier League said in a statement.

"The sanction agreement has been ratified by three members of the Independent Judicial Panel."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueFulham
Related Articles
Iwobi overtakes Chelsea legend Mikel on Premier League’s all-time appearance chart
Hack the Weekend: Big derbies in Spain and England take centre stage
Could Man City slip up in their remaining Premier League fixtures?
Show more
Football
Atletico Madrid hit with two-match partial stand closure after racist abuse
LIVE: Vinicius Junior tucks home to give Real Madrid lead against Bayern Munich
Updated
OPINION: Keep or sell? Players Manchester United should cut adrift or retain
'We're here to enjoy it', says Luis Enrique ahead of Dortmund semi-final
Study launched to investigate ACL injuries in women's football
Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco confirms Thibaut Courtois ruled out of Euro 2024
Spain appoints ex-national coach Vicente del Bosque to supervise football federation
Updated
Flamengo forward Gabriel Barbosa cleared to play pending anti-doping ban appeal
Race for the Scudetto: Fiorentina thrash Sassuolo as Tammy Abraham saves Roma
Most Read
Ronnie O'Sullivan energised by intermittent fasting in bid for eighth title
Real Madrid wary of Bayern Munich threat in upcoming 'European Clasico'
Leicester clinch Championship title with victory against Preston
Ronnie O'Sullivan cruises into World Championship quarters with win over Ryan Day

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings