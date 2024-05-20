Abu Azeez praises Arsenal legend Nwankwo Kanu for surpassing expectations as Enyimba chairman

Arsenal legend Nwankwo Kanu (47) has impressed FIFA beach football icon Abu Azeez (29) not only with his footballing skills but also with his managerial prowess at Nigerian club Enyimba .

The Arsenal legend was appointed chairman of the Peoples’ Elephant by the Abia State Government in July 2023, ending Felix Anyansi-Agwu's 24-year tenure.

Under Anyansi's leadership, Enyimba transformed from a relatively unknown club into one of Africa’s most successful teams. He guided the Aba-based outfit to a record nine NPFL titles.

Kanu’s appointment sparked mixed reactions, with many questioning his administrative skills and experience for such a significant role. However, former Enyimba star Azeez asserts that Kanu has proven the doubters wrong in less than a year at the helm of the two-time African champions.

He told Flashscore: “Not many believed in Nwankwo Kanu when he was named chairman of one of Africa's biggest clubs, but I feel he has exceeded expectations so far.

“In only his debut season with the People’s Elephant, he has shown great promise. Under his leadership, an Enyimba player made the Super Eagles squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, the only local-based professional in the team.

“Additionally, Enyimba is in contention for the Nigeria Professional Football League title. Even if they fail to win the league this season, ‘Papilo’ has done well considering this is his debut season in this role with the team.

“Kanu also spearheaded a major sponsorship drive for the club. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Enyimba winning trophies again soon, and he may well become one of Nigeria’s most successful football administrators in the future.”

Kanu's choice reunited him with former international teammate Finidi George. Both players were part of Louis van Gaal’s Ajax team that won the UEFA Champions League in 1995, defeating AC Milan 1-0 at Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna.

Enyimba to secure strong replacement for Finidi George

Recently, the Nigeria Football Federation appointed Finidi George, the coach of Enyimba, as the head coach of the Nigeria senior national team in place of Portuguese tactician Jose Peseiro, whose contract ended after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

As the Aba-based outfit continues its search for a new tactician to provide inspiration, Abu - who has played for Bangladesh's top flight side Chittagong Abahani, Rangers International and Remo Stars- expresses confidence that his former team will not struggle to find a suitable replacement.

He suggests Yemi Olarenwaju for the permanent position, citing his experience as coach George’s assistant during their NPFL-winning season last season.

“Undoubtedly, Enyimba will feel the absence of coach Finidi, who has been with them for some time now, but they have a capable replacement in coach ‘Yema’,” he continued.

“While he brings a different coaching style compared to Finidi, he is experienced in his own right. Growing up, Enyimba has been a club I closely followed, and one thing that stands out about them is their history of great managers, from Kadiri Ikhana to Okey Emordi, down to Paul Aigbogun, who signed me for the People’s Elephant in 2016.

“They have always sought out top coaches in the country. Coach Yema, too, is a fantastic coach, having managed top Nigerian sides in the past and served as Nigeria U17’s assistant coach. If given the opportunity, I trust him to deliver, as I have played under his guidance.”

Can Enyimba beat Rangers to the NPFL diadem?

Enyimba currently occupy the third position in the Nigeria Professional Football League standings, having gathered 53 points from 32 matches played. Ahead of them are only Enugu Rangers with 57 points and Remo Stars with 56 points respectively.

Despite his strong connection with the club, Abu believes it could be a daunting challenge for the Aba giants to surpass the Flying Antelopes and Sky Blue Stars with only six matches remaining in the season.

“As it stands, Rangers and Remo Stars are leading, and it would require a significant mistake from them to slip from those positions," he added.

“I doubt that coaches Fidelis Ilechukwu and Daniel Ogunmodede would willingly surrender their spots. Whether with or without Finidi, I don't believe Enyimba will secure a top-two finish.

“In my opinion, Enyimba's chances of winning the league were diminished when Finidi joined the Super Eagles for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. This statement isn't meant to disrespect other coaches.”

It's a tight title fight Flashscore

Who is Abu Azeez?

Abu Azeez was one of the players shortlisted for the 2022 Beach Football World Player of the Year.

Hailing from Lagos, Nigeria, Azeez is a professional footballer who first emerged from the youth setup of Owibeseb FC and Bridge Boys before joining Kwara United in 2013.

His nomadic career path led him to represent renowned clubs such as two-time Caf Champions League winners Enyimba, Shooting Stars, Remo Stars, Warri Wolves, and Chittagong Abahani.

While with the People’s Elephants, he underwent a trial with Turkish club Samsunspor. Unfortunately, he didn't finalize a deal with the Red Lightning.