Pass master Toni Kroos bows out in style as Champions League record holder

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Pass master Toni Kroos bows out in style as Champions League record holder

Pass master Toni Kroos bows out in style as Champions League record holder

Kroos bows out of club football with another trophy
Kroos bows out of club football with another trophyAFP
Toni Kroos (34) brought down the curtain on a glorious club career in fitting style as he entered the history books by winning his sixth Champions League on Saturday.

Kroos played a key role as Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley.

The German, along with teammates Dani Carvajal, Nacho and Luka Modric joined Madrid legend Paco Gento as the most decorated players in European Cup history.

Real boss Carlo Ancelotti said his door remains open should Kroos have a change of heart after announcing the shock decision last month that he will retire after representing his country on home soil at Euro 2024.

The normally unflappable Kroos had a rare emotive outburst as he punched the air and pointed to the Madrid club crest when he was replaced by his long-time comrade Modric with just a few minutes remaining at Wembley.

"He’s finished at the top. It is not possible to go out better," said Ancelotti.

"He is a legend of this club and obviously we all thank him for what he has done.

"Not just in his play but his attitude, his professionalism. He never missed a day in these 10 years. We hope he changes his mind, we are here if he does."

Kroos' Champions League haul ended where it began, by beating Dortmund at Wembley.

He was a Bayern Munich player when they won the competition at the home of English football in 2013, although injury prevented him from featuring in the final.

'I'll miss this'

Fresh from helping Germany to win the World Cup in Brazil, Kroos then joined Madrid in 2014 and has become part of a generation that has marked a second era of European domination for the Spanish giants.

Gento was part of the Madrid side that won the first five European Cups from 1955 to 1960.

Real have won six Champions Leagues in the past 11 seasons, with Kroos featuring in five of those triumphs.

"I'll miss this," said Kroos. "Of course I wanted to say goodbye with this Champions League victory.

"The title means an unbelievable amount to me."

Unsurprisingly, he was at the heart of the action as Madrid wrestled control away from Dortmund after a dreadful first half from Ancelotti's men.

Madrid were fortunate not to trail at half-time as Karim Adeyemi and Niclas Fullkrug missed big chances for Dortmund.

"The first half really wasn’t good from us," added Kroos. "Then we got into the game better and scored the goal. We were fully there and the better team, but it took a long time until we were the better team tonight."

Kroos began the turn the screw as he completed the most passes and had the most touches of anyone on the Wembley turf.

A trademark free-kick that was destined for the top corner was turned away by Gregor Kobel to deny him a goodbye goal.

But he still had a decisive part to play as it was from Kroos' corner that Carvajal rose highest to power home the crucial opening goal.

Vinicius Junior quickly added a second to get the Madrid party started and allow Kroos a standing ovation from the travelling thousands from Spain.

More glory could be to come in his swansong after he ends his international exile to return for Germany at Euro 2024.

Kroos, who had stepped down from international duty after Germany's last-16 Euros exit to England in 2021, has answered the call from manager Julian Nagelsmann to return for one last major tournament.

But he has fulfilled his ambition to bow out on his own terms at the top of the game at club level.

Mentions
FootballKroos ToniReal MadridDortmundChampions League
Related Articles
Toni Kroos celebrates Real Madrid farewell with sixth Champions League win
Champions League Final: What the statistics tell us about the Wembley showpiece
'Evolving' Vinicius Junior picks Champions League over Ballon d'Or
Show more
Football
Star man Kylian Mbappe the next prize for kings of Europe Real Madrid
Phil Foden and England aim to bring joy to fans at Euros this summer
EXCLUSIVE: Olunga warns Burundi and Ivory Coast that Kenya are no longer an easy prey
Real Madrid come full circle with second great European dynasty
Dortmund face tough challenges after narrow Champions League defeat
Dortmund's Kehl says club can be proud of Champions League final performance
VAR drama saves Inter Miami blushes in draw against St. Louis
Edin Terzic admits Dortmund failed to take chances in final defeat
Jude Bellingham joins exclusive list after Champions League victory
Most Read
Carvajal and Vinicius guide Real Madrid past Dortmund to win Champions League
Five things to watch out for in the Champions League final
Rooney would '100%' pick Mainoo over Alexander-Arnold for England
EXCLUSIVE: Ujpest star Franklin Sasere predicts outcome of Champions League final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings