Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon joins Romania's Rapid Bucharest

Neil Lennon at Rugby Park earlier this month
Neil Lennon at Rugby Park earlier this monthProfimedia
Rapid Bucharest have confirmed Neil Lennon has taken over as their head coach, which was a long-awaited announcement.

The former Celtic boss has signed a two-year deal with Rapid until the summer of 2026.

"Rapid has a new manager! Neil Lennon, a coach who won 10 trophies with Celtic," the Giulesti club said in a statement.

Lennon boasts an impressive CV, with five Scottish top-flight titles with Celtic, four Scottish FA Cups and a Scottish League Cup to his name.

The Northern Irishman also won a trophy outside the UK, in 2022, when he won the Cyprus Cup at the helm of Omonia Nicosia.

"At the beginning, I spoke to Mr Sucu and Daniel Sandu, I had extensive discussions with them," Lennon told fcrapid.ro.

"Then we met again a few weeks ago and I was very impressed with the project they presented to me. 

"It was a simple decision for me. I am very happy to be here, I know that Rapid is a very important name in the history of Romanian football. It's an opportunity for me.

"I hope to create a strong connection between me and the supporters, but this comes with getting positive results and performing. It is my responsibility. I know there are very passionate supporters who love the club, they are similar to Celtic fans. I want us to perform, that is my main objective.

"I hope to meet the supporters soon and I will do everything possible to perform with Rapid."

'A legend in the UK'

"I am delighted that Mr Neill Lennon, a legend in the UK, both as a player and as a coach, is joining our project," said Sucu. "Considering his career, he is the most titled foreign specialist to come and coach in Romania.

"He comes from an Anglo-Saxon football culture based on seriousness, hard work and success. A culture in which decisions, once made, are no longer commented on or negotiated, but simply implemented.

"A coach with exceptional results, experienced but still young, energetic, very authoritative, a real leader."

Mentions
FootballLiga 1Rapid BucurestiLennon NeilCeltic
