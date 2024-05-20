Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon joins Romania's Rapid Bucharest

Rapid Bucharest have confirmed Neil Lennon has taken over as their head coach, which was a long-awaited announcement.

The former Celtic boss has signed a two-year deal with Rapid until the summer of 2026.

"Rapid has a new manager! Neil Lennon, a coach who won 10 trophies with Celtic," the Giulesti club said in a statement.

Lennon boasts an impressive CV, with five Scottish top-flight titles with Celtic, four Scottish FA Cups and a Scottish League Cup to his name.

The Northern Irishman also won a trophy outside the UK, in 2022, when he won the Cyprus Cup at the helm of Omonia Nicosia.

"At the beginning, I spoke to Mr Sucu and Daniel Sandu, I had extensive discussions with them," Lennon told fcrapid.ro.

"Then we met again a few weeks ago and I was very impressed with the project they presented to me.

"It was a simple decision for me. I am very happy to be here, I know that Rapid is a very important name in the history of Romanian football. It's an opportunity for me.

"I hope to create a strong connection between me and the supporters, but this comes with getting positive results and performing. It is my responsibility. I know there are very passionate supporters who love the club, they are similar to Celtic fans. I want us to perform, that is my main objective.

"I hope to meet the supporters soon and I will do everything possible to perform with Rapid."

'A legend in the UK'

"I am delighted that Mr Neill Lennon, a legend in the UK, both as a player and as a coach, is joining our project," said Sucu. "Considering his career, he is the most titled foreign specialist to come and coach in Romania.

"He comes from an Anglo-Saxon football culture based on seriousness, hard work and success. A culture in which decisions, once made, are no longer commented on or negotiated, but simply implemented.

"A coach with exceptional results, experienced but still young, energetic, very authoritative, a real leader."