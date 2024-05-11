Celtic beat Rangers to take control in Scottish Premiership title race

Celtic have beaten their Old Firm rivals Rangers 2-1 to take complete control of the Scottish Premiership title.

Matt O'Riley gave the Celts the lead after 35 minutes, moments before John Lundstram scored an own goal for 2-0.

The contest threatened to get spicy after Cyriel Dessers scored for Rangers on the 40 minute mark, making it three goals in five minutes.

But Lundstram's afternoon went from bad to worse when he was shown a red card just before the break.

Key stats at full-time Flashscore

Celtic seized further control over the clash in the second period, though O'Riley did fail to convert a spot-kick.

The result means the Celts need a single point from their two remaining fixtures to secure the title.

